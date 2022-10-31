Mountain Charter School fifth grader wins Arizona essay contest

Flagstaff fifth grader Addilyn Mews was one of 20 Arizona students to win the 2022 AZ529 essay contest last week, receiving money to put towards her future education.

Mews, who attends Mountain Charter School, was selected from 631 students statewide who submitted essays on their plans to achieve their dream job. These were judged based on ideas, organization and originality.

In her essay, Mews talked about her dream of becoming a ballet teacher.

“My dreams are big, but I have some great plans in mind of how I will accomplish them,” she wrote in her essay. “I work hard in both school and ballet and do my best. I try to keep a positive attitude, stay focused on my goals and be kind to myself and others.”

During a ceremony at the state capitol, state treasurer Kimberly Yee presented each winner with $529 to put towards an AZ529 Education Savings Plan.

"This contest reached every corner of our great state to emphasize that Arizona students in so many communities are planning for their future education and dream careers," Yee said in a press release. "It was so encouraging to meet these bright ambitious student winners and see that they are the future of our state."

AZ527 is a state-sponsored savings plan, which can be used for vocational training, trade school and private K-12 education as well as college and community college.

Arizona offers a state tax deduction of up to $2,000 per beneficiary for individual tax filers who invest in an AZ529 plan (up to $4,000 per beneficiary for married filers who file a joint return). Friends and family members may also earn the same tax benefits by gifting to a child’s AZ529 account.

To learn more about AZ529 or read the winning essays, visit az529.gov.