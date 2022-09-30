Mountain bike park opens at Puente de Hózhó Elementary

The Flagstaff Youth Riders (FLYRS) opened a new bike park at Puente de Hózhó Elementary earlier this month in partnership with the Flagstaff Unified School District and Flagline Trails.

The Puente de Hózhó Bike Park, as it's known, is designed to be a beginner-friendly space to practice mountain biking.

A mile-long loop wraps around the park’s perimeter and inside are a number of features meant to help kids develop biking skills while having fun -- rock rolls, flow lines, a pump track and a drop zone, among other features.

“Bike parks offer a controlled environment for fun exercise, create a sense of belonging and ownership within their communities, and they help build happy, healthy outdoor lifestyle choices,” said Tyler Nelson, FLYRS's executive director.

Flow lines help kids practice their positioning on a bike, for example, and switchbacks help them practice tight turns. A progression of rolls (a small obstacle or rock a bike can go over without its tires leaving the ground) and drops (going over taller obstacles at higher speeds) help practice for different trail conditions.

“The biggest thing is to show the skills in a controlled environment and then take that skill to the trail,” Nelson said. “We can do that with everything here."

He added: "It’s kind of endless. A lot of the stuff in the bike part is really designed to take the beginner and teach them the skills to advance up to other things.”

Construction on the park began in 2021, using almost $120,000 in funding from local organizations, businesses and community members.

The elementary school was chosen as the bike park's location for several reasons. The school had some adjacent natural space already owned by the district, consisting of a hill that could be modified to create the flow lines. The school also has a field nearby that can be used for group practice and work on other skill sets and connects to nearby trails in the Mount Elden Dry Lakes (MEDL) trails system. FLYRS also hopes to expand access and diversity to mountain biking through its location in east Flagstaff.

According to the announcement of the park, it is meant to “provide a valuable community resource that will fulfill the critical need to get Flagstaff youth outside, physically active, engaging with the environment and challenging themselves through various mountain biking programs.”

FLYRS has held afterschool bike programs at Puente since 2019, which will use the new park for practice, as will other local teams. Several members of these programs came to the opening with their bikes and spent the evening testing the new features.

FLYRS board member David Bennett was at the park with his kids, fifth-grader Merah and second-grader Jacob, who are both in FLYRS.

The hope for this park, he said, is “to give a space for kids in this city, and for FLYRS, too, to have a place in town that kids can ... bike to the park and ride.”

He also coaches for the group and said his class of first- and second-graders was excited to use the park the week after it opened on Sept. 15.

“There’s so much here that’s applicable for the practice sessions, for sure,” he said.

Seventh-grader Jackson Degomez said he was having fun riding around the new park.

“I was just trying to get to do everything. It’s better than Fort Tuthill in some ways,” he said, mentioning that Fort Tuthill doesn't have “the big flow track.”

The flow tracks were probably his favorite part of the new park, he said, because he likes jumping.

Sinagua Middle School sixth-grader Peyton Rowson sat on the top of a small hill, preparing to ride down it and across a log that had been split in half and placed across the bottom.

The goal was “just to make it,” she said.

Rowson had been riding with FLYRS for four years and said her dad was the reason she wanted to get started. He spends a lot of time riding, she said, and they often go on trail rides. She said her favorite trail was the Arizona Trail and that the drops were the best part of the new bike park.

Seventh-graders Joshua Nielsen, Wesley Kelly and Hayden Guerney-Rowe were getting ready to ride the loop trail on the opening day.

“I think we’re just going to take it chill, but we’re planning to go that way, so we can finish with the flow track,” Kelly said. “We came here a couple months ago, but that was before they made the flow tracks and added all this fun stuff. It was just kind of a chill loop ride, so most of the features are pretty new to us.”

When asked whether the features were a good addition to the space, they agreed: “yes, 100%.”

All three attend Mount Elden Middle School, just down the hill from Puente, which Nielsen said would be “awesome” because they could come after school on days they brought their bikes.

Among their favorites were the left flow track (looking from the top of the hill) and the technical course, which was “great for working on skills.”

These included “balance over rocks and not trying to clip your handlebars on trees and stuff. Control basically,” Nielsen said.

More about FLYRS can be found at flyrsaz.com.