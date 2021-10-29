Mount Elden Middle School renovation opens to students

Mount Elden Middle School’s new addition is being used by students this week after more than two years of work. The space includes new classrooms, a computer lab and media center, alongside updates to the original building.

MEMS Principal Tammy Nelson said she was “super happy” about being able to move students into the new space and the way the project had turned out so far. She and Donna Natseway, MEMS assistant principal, said the students were enjoying the new space.

“They’re so excited, they just love it,” Natseway said. “...Their jaws dropped when they got to go and see.”

Design on the project first started in February of 2019, and the wing of portable classrooms where the addition now sits was demolished in the summer of 2020.

Natseway said the project’s design was in part based on community feedback and had the central goals of “safety for our students and flexibility in collaborative groups.”

Outdoor space was also featured in the new construction.

“The whole concept is open windows, open lighting, natural lighting…having that space where kids can be indoors and outdoors at the same time and really maximizing the beautiful Flagstaff scenery,” Nelson said.