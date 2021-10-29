Mount Elden Middle School renovation opens to students

Mount Elden Middle School’s new addition is being used by students this week after more than two years of work. The space includes new classrooms, a computer lab and media center, alongside updates to the original building.
MEMS Principal Tammy Nelson said she was “super happy” about being able to move students into the new space and the way the project had turned out so far. She and Donna Natseway, MEMS assistant principal, said the students were enjoying the new space.
“They’re so excited, they just love it,” Natseway said. “...Their jaws dropped when they got to go and see.”
Design on the project first started in February of 2019, and the wing of portable classrooms where the addition now sits was demolished in the summer of 2020.
Natseway said the project’s design was in part based on community feedback and had the central goals of “safety for our students and flexibility in collaborative groups.”
Outdoor space was also featured in the new construction.
“The whole concept is open windows, open lighting, natural lighting…having that space where kids can be indoors and outdoors at the same time and really maximizing the beautiful Flagstaff scenery,” Nelson said.
Three of the new science classrooms have sliding garage doors to the outside and a deck, complete with a view of Mount Elden, that wraps around the side of the second-floor library. There is also a set of social stairs (taller steps in the middle serve as seating) with heated concrete to prevent winter ice.
It took students a few days to figure out the purpose of the larger stairs, Nelson said, adding that a few had asked her if she thought they looked like benches.
Nelson mentioned several ways the addition was designed with students in mind. Gender-neutral bathrooms and collaborative “learning nodes” are spread throughout the space, with screens set into the walls for collaborative work and to showcase student art. Even the lighting in the entryway is stylized to resemble a map of major streets in Flagstaff.
Natseway said the “opportunities for kids to work together” in collaborative spaces were her favorite part of the project.
Updating ADA access was another big part of the project, she said. An ADA-compliant elevator gives access to the new library space and ramps connect hallways and other sections of the building.
MEMS’s remaining original spaces also saw improvements -- new paint, furniture, floors and lighting, as well as a few renovations completed during the pandemic shutdown.
“Because we were remote, they flipped the schedule,” Nelson said.
Inside, outside, upside down
Indoor work was done first, while students were learning from home. Some lockers were taken out of the hallways to give more space for movement and the remaining ones have been repainted in the school colors: red and blue. The former library has been repurposed for special education, with classrooms and an office. Parts of its original form have been incorporated into the new space.
“I think it’s a nice mix of the old and the new, especially when you turn on the lights and you have that beautiful natural light,” Nelson said.
The project isn’t finished, with furniture coming in in “little bits and pieces” through November and landscaping work continuing. Installation of a new roof is planned for the summer.
Nelson said they were planning to involve students in the design of a courtyard just outside the art classroom/maker space. MEMS is working to find local funding for the project, which is planned for January.
“[The students’] big project is going to be landscaping and designing that courtyard,” she said. “...We want to make it a functional area for the kids...where [they] can come out here and do projects.”
Nelson said teachers and staff have been involved in the project from the start, including Natseway.
“She's just been that person who has been handling everything and making sure that we’re meeting all of the teachers' and the students’ needs throughout the whole process," Nelson said.
Both Nelson and Natseway said they were grateful to Flagstaff Unified School District's board and the surrounding community.
MEMS staff had helped move furniture into the addition over fall break to prepare the area for students. The board had approved “a million dollar furniture package” to furnish the entire building, Nelson said, and a bond override had made the project possible in the first place.