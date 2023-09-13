Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) was put into lockdown Tuesday morning in response to student reports of another student possibly bringing a weapon to campus.

According to a news release early Tuesday afternoon, “the individual was identified and no weapon was found.” The lockdown has been lifted, and school administration plans to continue investigating.

“We are grateful for the reports that have been made by our students, which allowed this threat to be investigated immediately. This is another reminder that we all must remain vigilant and support one another to keep everyone safe in our schools,” Flagstaff Unified School District superintendent Michael Penca said in the release.

Upon receiving the report, the school immediately notified the Flagstaff Police Department and implemented its lockdown procedures as the report was investigated. The district notified MEMS parents of the lockdown, and that, for safety, they could not pick up their children from school until further notice.

Two nearby district schools -- Puente de Hózhó Elementary and Coconino High School -- were put into shelter-in-place for 15 minutes as a precautionary measure during the investigation. Learning continued inside both buildings during this time.

Both the lockdown and shelter in place measures were lifted Tuesday afternoon, with normal school operations resuming.

“FUSD values the trust families place in our staff daily when sending students to school,” Penca said. “We encourage family discussions about safety procedures at school and in community settings, reporting concerns or threats, appropriate use of social media and parental monitoring, and secure storage of firearms. We recognize this threat, and any occurrence of school violence in our nation, can be traumatic for students, families, and staff. For anyone seeking emotional support, please contact a school counselor or site administrator who can request additional district resources.”

The release noted that the district plans to continue refining its procedures for threat prevention, preparation and response. It encouraged staff and students of district schools to report suspicious behavior to local law enforcement and school officials, including through its Anonymous Alerts app, which is installed on all student iPads.