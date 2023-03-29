Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) will be switching to a team-based learning system in the 2023-2024 school year in addition to making changes to its honors and outdoor programs.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) shared an announcement from MEMS Principal Tammy Nelson last week that outlined some of the upcoming changes.

“After an extensive review and analysis of our current programs, we have determined that our current format is limiting capacity and growth in our honors (APEX) program,” she wrote. “Additionally, we are unable to sustain our current format in our outdoor programming due to changes that have resulted from the pandemic and staffing issues with our transportation department and outside community partners.”

The announcement continued: “Through this evaluation process, we identified that our families, students and staff valued these types of programs, and we need to look at a different format to meet the needs of our students.”

MEMS teams for the coming school year will now be based on grade level. Each grade will have a red and blue team, each with core math, English, social studies and science teachers. Students will go off-team for their elective courses.

“Within the team, the teachers will be able to collaborate on interdisciplinary units, implement universal design for learning framework to meet individual student needs, and address intervention and enrichment needs during our T-Bird Time," the announcement said. "During off-team time, core teachers are able to meet and discuss student needs, data, curriculum, and strategies for helping students and special populations succeed through the PLC model.”

The announcement also noted that this format creates a smaller environment in which students and teachers are able to develop stronger relationships and gives families an easier way to communicate with their child’s school.

MEMS will also be implementing place-based learning through the schools and providing honors opportunities “based on student interests.” The Camp Colton program will still be attended by all sixth-graders and APEX students currently in sixth or seventh grade will loop with their current teachers to the next grade level.

More information is available on the school's website at fusd1.org/mems. Additional questions can be answered by calling the front office at 928-773-8250.