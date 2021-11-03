More info provided as DeMiguel Elementary moves to remote learning due to COVID

“You’re seeing large groups of students who are in quarantine that need to be out for a period of time...if we have that with staff as well. Those numbers on top of it impacting the operation of the school and what we think may help to break the cycle,” he said.

FUSD’s data dashboard for the week ending October 23 shows 18 confirmed cases at DeMiguel, the highest for any district school. DeMiguel has reported a total of 40 COVID cases since the start of the school year. A total of 66 cases were confirmed in the district for the week, bringing the district’s total to 436.

Both FUSD and the county reported a rise in cases last week.

“We’ve been kind of experiencing about 30 cases a week in a plateau for several weeks and then we saw a big jump last week to over 60 cases that were reported investigated,” Penca said, ”and I think from the previous week, we’re probably going to be at that higher number as well [next week]. We’re seeing similar numbers reflected in the community data...that means we're seeing more and more cases and transmission possible exposures, more people quarantining in the last couple weeks than we had seen in the previous month.”