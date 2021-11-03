More info provided as DeMiguel Elementary moves to remote learning due to COVID

DeMiguel Elementary School announced a move to remote learning Tuesday evening in response to increased transmission of COVID-19 at the school. The school building will be closed until next Monday, November 8.
According to a letter sent to school families, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) first identified a COVID outbreak at the school on October 20. Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) Superintendent Michael Penca said in an interview Wednesday that a school being in outbreak status “doesn’t automatically mean the school closes.”
He said 13 district schools had reached that status. FUSD has only moved one other school (Sinagua Middle School) to temporary remote learning in response to COVID so far this school year.
“Being in outbreak status doesn’t necessarily mean closing the schools; we review our mitigation strategies, the chief health administrator provides recommendations to the principal, things that they could do so we could try to limit transmission, but we saw at DeMiguel that we’ve continued to see increasing transmission,” he said.
He said the school had reported a total of 32 cases over a 28-day period and that they had used transmission rates and the number of quarantined students and staff to make the decision to move to remote learning. Penca said he met with CCHHS and the district’s chief health administrator, McKenzie Bevirt, to make decisions about COVID mitigation strategies, including this one.
“You’re seeing large groups of students who are in quarantine that need to be out for a period of time...if we have that with staff as well. Those numbers on top of it impacting the operation of the school and what we think may help to break the cycle,” he said.
FUSD’s data dashboard for the week ending October 23 shows 18 confirmed cases at DeMiguel, the highest for any district school. DeMiguel has reported a total of 40 COVID cases since the start of the school year. A total of 66 cases were confirmed in the district for the week, bringing the district’s total to 436.
Both FUSD and the county reported a rise in cases last week.
“We’ve been kind of experiencing about 30 cases a week in a plateau for several weeks and then we saw a big jump last week to over 60 cases that were reported investigated,” Penca said, ”and I think from the previous week, we’re probably going to be at that higher number as well [next week]. We’re seeing similar numbers reflected in the community data...that means we're seeing more and more cases and transmission possible exposures, more people quarantining in the last couple weeks than we had seen in the previous month.”
He said a “challenge” for the district was ensuring that staff and students monitored symptoms and did not come to school when they were sick. The county has provided all FUSD schools with take-home rapid COVID tests over the past two months, which Penca encouraged students and staff to use.
“We need to emphasize the monitoring of your individual health and not coming to school where you could potentially expose others,” he said.
Penca said the district was working to advise families on “proper isolation or quarantine, testing procedures” and encouraging them to continue following mitigation strategies.
“We understand that it can be complicated...so we do a lot of sharing of information. Our investigation team is outstanding in helping guide people through following the recommendations that come from the CDC and our health department,” he said. "...Sticking with the mitigation strategies that are in place and then continuing to encourage people to make those decisions about the vaccine, I think, is what's going to help us turn around, get those numbers going the other direction."