Calliope Hill of the Montessori School of Flagstaff won Coconino County’s 2023 spelling bee this weekend, correctly spelling the word “trilby” for the victory.

A total of 17 students from schools across the county came to Flagstaff High School’s mini auditorium to compete on Saturday. Each had won their school's spelling bee in order to qualify.

The field was down to the top three contestants by the seventh round, with Hill correctly spelling the winning word in the next round.

Ember Evans of Flagstaff Christian School was the runner-up, missing the word “pneumonia,” and James Janik of Mount Elden Middle School finished in third place after being eliminated on the word “leander.”

Evans, after the competition, said she felt “good, I guess. Definitely relieved.”

She added that she had recognized some of the words from her school’s bee -- “which was really helpful,” as she hadn’t spent as much time studying the new list.

Hill also said the bee had been “good,” though she was little nervous about being on the auditorium stage. It was her first time competing at the county level, although she’d been in her school’s bee last year.

She said she hadn’t spent much time practicing, just playing some video games to help her relax.

“I think that they all did really, really well -- some very hard words,” said Hill’s mother, Genie Burns. She was “very nervous and excited for her” daughter to be going to the Arizona Spelling Bee next month.

Hill will be competing in the state spelling bee in Phoenix on Saturday, March 18. The winner of the Phoenix competition will qualify for the national spelling bee to take place later this year.

Saturday's bee was put on by Coconino County's Education Service Agency. Flagstaff, Williams and Grand Canyon's Rotary Clubs provided the events judges and prizes -- $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

Judging the event alongside pronouncer Stephanie Hammond were Micah Crabdree of Flagstaff, Tanya Christie and Troy Troutman of Williams, and Clayann Cook of the Grand Canyon.

Other contestants in Coconino County's bee this year were: Isabelle Abraham of Maine Consolidated School; Coen Aylor of Puente de Hozho Elementary; Linnaea Bolton of Flagstaff Junior Academy; Amelia Boone of Flagstaff Home Educators; Joseph Harmon of Knoles Elementary; Eli Miller of Leading Edge Academy Flagstaff; Aiden Morgese of Kinsey Inquiry and Discovery School; Oliver Pickup of DeMiguel Elementary; Zoey Smith of Fredonia Elementary; Gabriel Sterne of Cromer Elementary; Bergyn Taney of Sechrist Elementary; and Triston Zicopoulos of Williams Elementary.

This year’s words ranged from “railings” to “switcheroo” to “cirque.”

When asked whether there were any words he was glad he didn’t have to spell, Charles Wesche, a student of San Francisco de Asis Elementary, said yes, “Sanskrit.”

This was second-grader Murphy Wright’s second year competing in the county spelling bee, having won the Marshall Elementary bee both times she participated. When asked how she felt about this year’s event, Wright said “I did better” than the prior year.

She said she had practiced her list of words with her parents -- Sarah and Andy Wright -- every night and wrote some of them down in order to prepare. “Reenactment,” the word that knocked her out of competition, was kind of surprising, she said.

“We’re very proud of her," said her dad. “She’s gone two years in a row now and she worked really hard. ... We’re very proud of her.”

A recording of the Coconino County Spelling Bee can be found at facebook.com/CCESA.ID/.