Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff changes to nonprofit status

The Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff is switching from a for-profit to a nonprofit charter school, which it hopes will contribute to the school’s long-term sustainability and success.

“We all believe [this change] will be for the continued success of the school,” said head of school Ike Ozis. It was unanimously approved by the Arizona State Board of Charter Schools at its Jan. 10 meeting.

Arizona is one of the few states that allows for-profit charter schools. Ozis said there were about 25 in the state, of 600-700 total charter schools.

The Montessori School has operated four Flagstaff locations for preK through eighth grade students since 1995. As is typical in Montessori education, classrooms combine three grade levels and emphasize self-directed learning. The change in status will not affect the school's educational method.

The school decided to make the switch for “long-term sustainability,” Ozis said, a large part of which was the leadership structure. It was previously similar to a corporate board structure, which will now change to an independent school board composed of five parents.

“We had to make a lot of decisions during COVID and I made those decisions with my administration team, so I think having a school board and having the nonprofit organization’s structure helps schools with their long-term sustainability,” Ozis said.

This board will eventually hold public meetings and manage policy-level decision-making, as with other nonprofit charter schools. A different leadership tier at the school level will manage the day-to-day operations.

Members of the new board are Andy Vaughn, owner of Doney Coffee; Dr. Anne Newland, North Country Healthcare’s CEO; Beya Thayer, the executive director of Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition; Kyler Kuehn, Lowell Observatory’s deputy director for technology; and Sara Clancey, program director at NAU’s Institute for Human Development.

“When we created the school board, [we] really paid attention to the balance of having a healthy board,” Ozis said. “....We really have a good, strong board who will open up possibilities to serve the community better.”

The pandemic was a major factor in determining this change, because it showed the way Flagstaff Montessori’s leadership hoped to approach future crises. Switching to a non-profit is not a choice that's easily reversible.

“There were a lot of COVID-related opportunities and as we missed one after another, we started having conversations…do we want to consider this, is it time to consider this?” Ozis said.

The change does not mean the school is ineligible to receive COVID funding (for example, ESSERs I, II and III) it had previously missed due to the for-profit status.

“I think COVID helped with this decision-making process, but we knew that those funding opportunities are gone," Ozis said. "...We thought about the future sustainability, so financial was just a small portion. It’s more the governing body, the health of the organization of the school, so I think that was really the main [reason]. Usually when you have proper checks and balances in place, you can functionally support a nonprofit that’s a better, healthier governing body.”

The school’s previous owner, Eric Alexander, will still own the school buildings but will be distancing himself from the school’s operations

“I really appreciate Eric’s support of this idea,” Ozis said. “...He wants schools to be successful long term… he’s still invested in the school. His main motivation is not really profit, [it’s] probably providing great education to the community.”

