Miller named full-time principal at Flagstaff High School

In its March 8 meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District's board moved to approve the appointment of Libby Miller to the full-time position as Flagstaff High School’s principal. Miller has been serving as interim position at the school since December.

Miller has “credentials and seems to be a really good fit for Flag High,” said board member Anne Dunno. The motion was approved unanimously.

“I want to thank all of you for putting your trust and faith in me to serve this amazing great community that I feel so fortunate to be a part of,” Miller said. “...We are back in Flagstaff and ready to serve our community.”

