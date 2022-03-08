 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Miller named full-time principal at Flagstaff High School

  • Updated
  • 0
FHS Principal Libby Miller (copy)

Flagstaff High School's principal Libby Miller stands outside the school Friday morning with a group of student council members.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun file

In its March 8 meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District's board moved to approve the appointment of Libby Miller to the full-time position as Flagstaff High School’s principal. Miller has been serving as interim position at the school since December.

Miller has “credentials and seems to be a really good fit for Flag High,” said board member Anne Dunno. The motion was approved unanimously. 

“I want to thank all of you for putting your trust and faith in me to serve this amazing great community that I feel so fortunate to be a part of,” Miller said. “...We are back in Flagstaff and ready to serve our community.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Iraq struggle to recover from years of ISIL abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)