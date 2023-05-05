JROTC and media students at Coconino High School (CHS) have been teaming up over the past month in an outdoor adventure game called Missions and Madness.

Described by creator Morgan Boatman as “part scavenger hunt, part Dungeons and Dragons and part boot camp,” Missions and Madness is a cooperative game that takes place throughout the city.

Teams are given a variety of missions and exercises to help develop decisiveness, action and resilience, alongside other skills.

The activities also serve as a more engaging way to prepare for competition than pushups or running laps on a track, the team's leaders said.

"They increase focuses in developing communication skills, increasing awareness, doing physical fitness but in a more fun manner," said team captain Elijah Thomas. " ... Having to carry one of your teammates or doing something that just changes the routine of it increases their incentive to want to do it, but we wanted to develop something that can teach you leadership, increase your situational awareness, and develop those communication skills and teamwork."

It ended with donations of "provisions and rations" to the Flagstaff Family Food Center.

The difficulty of those challenges rose over the four April sessions. One began as seven students carrying a 20-pound sandbag as a group before having them switch to carrying bricks in individual rucksacks.

One activity that stood out to co-captain Harlee Peterson was the "madness rolls" that added a random restriction on top of the challenge activities.

"It's something that will slow you down or your time will be cut in half or you have to carry something to the objective," she said. " ... That's a big thing with teamwork."

Thomas said he liked the questions that team leaders quizzed their members on at the end of the challenge, asking for small details about the location it had taken place in. Those who hadn't paid enough attention then needed to do burpees.

About 15 students on CHS's Raider Team participated in Missions and Madness. The leadership roles on the team for those activities rotated every time they met an objective, giving them all the chance to develop those skills.

"It definitely tests their leadership abilities," Thomas said. "Especially as a new leader, because they might have had the perfect plan ... and then we'll roll for our madness. All of a sudden, the time is cut in half, so then they'll have to readjust their plan."

Thomas added: "It really tests their ability to think in their feet."

Peterson and Thomas have been involved in organizing this year's Missions and Madness series.

"As soon as I saw this opportunity, I thought how perfectly nested tor JROTC mission and objectives are with the game's desired outcomes," said JROTC instructor Col. Don Morris.

While the students in the CHS JROTC Raider Team first played Missions and Madness last year, this is the first year media students at the school have been involved in the project.

Over three Saturdays in April, the JROTC students participated in activities and challenges across Flagstaff, with the media students serving as a film production team for what might become the pilot of a reality TV show.

The media students are all in CHS’s film and television class taught by Jeremy Gemetta.

CHS is one of the only schools offering a film program in northern Arizona, he said, and the only school doing so in the Flagstaff Unified School District.

Gemetta said while the class has a focus on storytelling, it also teaches students project management skills that can be used in all kinds of situations.

At least 75% of the class is hands-on projects, which are increasingly student-led as the year unfolds. Those projects show students the start-to-finish process of creating all kinds of different media, from movies to podcasts, even TikTok videos.

The 10 media students participating in Missions and Madness have been running the cameras and other production equipment, while getting the chance to interact with local media professionals such as Boatman. They’ve also been presenting their experiences in class and using some of the footage in The Pulse, a weekly news show produced by CHS students.

“My students jumped all over this opportunity, were really excited to get a chance to be a part of a real production,” Gemetta said, “ ... And also to be a part of really getting out there and working outside in the Flagstaff community and being seen and working with other organizations, because that's really what media production’s all about.”

The project differs from others in the class in the real world and networking students can do. Gemetta says that being ready for an opportunity is one of the most important things he wants his students to know. Being in the class is helping the students develop their skills, while projects like this show them how those skills cold be used in a variety of settings.

“You hear those stories about Hollywood all the time; somebody gets lightning in a bottle, that gets discovered or whatever it may be,” he said. “Half the time, what you don't hear is there were 50 other times that people could've been discovered, but they weren't ready for the opportunity."

He said his teaching is informed by the idea that students are already in the real world and encouraged others "never to underestimate [their] capability and talent and motivation."

“There's a lot under the hood of any given youth, and it's essential to call that out and recognize that, because they really are just young people with amazing talents and dreams and skills that are, if encouraged at least, willing to go out there and do amazing things," he said. "They already have voices that are developed and things that are worth hearing.”

More can be found at missionsandmadness.com/.