Marshall Elementary's Billy Weldon named America's Favorite Crossing Guard

"It’s overwhelming what this means to me.”

Reasor said Weldon was one of the first people she met when she moved to Flagstaff, and shared her experience of getting to know him over the years.

“We met side by side on a pair of treadmills at the gym. After working out together he became my first friend, and when I chose Marshall for my kids, he was one of those familiar faces, which was really exciting for me," she said. "After having poured so much of my passion into the school, it’s only equaled by how much this man puts into these kids every morning and every afternoon. His passion for Marshall teachers, staff, kids, all of it... he is Marshall.”

Reasor added that Weldon's involvement with the school meant he was so much more than just the crossing guard.

“It’s been really great to include him in everything we have done," she said. "He was our speaker to talk to the kids about what it is to be noble this year and I can not think of a more noble person, a more noble man who really sets the example of what it is to be a true volunteer in every sense of the word.”

Weldon said he isn't planning on stopping anytime soon.

“Hopefully I’ll be the first crossing guard in a wheelchair," he said.