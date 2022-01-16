Marshall Elementary takes team approach to intervention

Intervention at Marshall Magnet Elementary School has been an “all hands on deck” effort since before the pandemic, with almost every staff member participating.

Teachers, interventionists, lunch aides and even the principal have been assisting with additional instruction to help students meet their learning needs.

“We try to make sure that we have been doing that with fidelity and integrity, because that's what an intervention is. It's not just once in a while. It's consistent and constant. It has to be a priority,” Principal Janelle Reasor said.

The school had starting making changes to its response to intervention (RTI) program in the 2018-2019 school year and was one year into a three-year school improvement plan when the pandemic hit.

“We were always a C in the state accountability rating, and we went to a strong B in one year,” Reasor said. “...We were ready to rock the Arizona Merit [AzM2] in 2020…and COVID hit. We didn’t get to see the performance, the growth of our scholars. We were so upset about it but we stuck to the plan.”

They continued providing small group interventions to students even during remote learning. While Arizona didn’t release school report cards for the 2020-2021 school year, Reasor said Marshall was able to maintain its growth.

Reasor said the pandemic showed the “the importance of the student-teacher relationship. The importance of in-person learning and the social-emotional impacts in-person school can effect.”

Instructional specialist Heather Overton said the pandemic’s effects came mostly from the lack of consistency in student’s experiences of institutional environments.

Students “have just learned in so many different ways in the last two years,” she said. “We’ve just worked to really provide that consistency for every student in both their classroom and their intervention environment. It helps them to be able to get back to what school really looks like as close as we can."

Intervention work continued after Marshall returned to in-person instruction, using research of other districts and strategies, and starting a “COVID comeback” plan in March 2021. What changed was less the interventions themselves (though the Arizona Department of Education has approved some new ones, and school is learning to incorporate one-on-one technology) than the amount of people needed.

“We knew we had to have more all hands on deck, more small groups than we’ve ever had to meet the various needs, because it really is the first- and second-graders that we see the most learning days that we have to [get students] where they deserve to be,” Reasor said.

Marshall has been making an effort to invest in people, according to both Reasor and Overton. It has been spending its Title One funding on interventionists and part of its innovation funds on researching interventions to meet student needs. The school now has three interventionists and two instructional specialists, Overton and Chelsea Hansen.

Classroom teachers are the first tier of intervention in the school’s multiple tiers of support model, without which they “can’t meet the needs of every student.”

“I'm continually inspired and impressed with the constant growth of Marshall's teachers," Reasor said. "They just continue to learn and grow with the students on how we can do everything better. The tier one instruction, it starts with them and the relationships they have with the students, and then the intervention piece is how we can assist with specific needs... That whole group approach is how we approach each and every student here at Marshall."

She said 90% of the school's kindergarten, first- and second-grade teachers have volunteered for early literacy training through the county.

Intervention work with instructional specialists is tier two of that support structure, for “students who need that little extra help,” Overton said.

“Marshall has invested in those interventions, and then all the instructional specialists around the district have participated in trainings on how to properly implement those interventions. So we're all really excited about how to teach reading effectively and do what's best for students,” she said.

Reading, writing, arithmetic

Interventions at the school are currently centered on literacy efforts, though they are also looking at math for the future.

Third-grade reading is one metric in the Arizona Education Progress Meter put out by Education Forward Arizona. The meter is meant to give a sense of where education is in the state, through a set of widely agreed on metrics.

The meter, which was recently updated, shows schools in Flagstaff as having 37% of their third-grade students score proficient or highly proficient in the 2021 AzM2 English language arts assessment. This is a decrease from its 2019 rate of 46%, though a slightly smaller drop than statewide rates, which fell from 46% in 2019 to 35% in 2021.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), which Marshall is a part of, continues to have a lower third-grade reading score on the progress meter, falling from 41% in 2019 to 29% in 2021.

Interventions, including at Marshall, are typically based on universal screeners, rather than AzM2 scores. Data from benchmark testing is used to place students into intervention groups to work on specific skills.

Collaborative teams (of teachers, instructional specialists, the principal, exceptional student services and English language specialists, according to Overton) for each grade level meet monthly to discuss each student and their progress, using screeners, interventions and classroom assessments.

Each grade level has a set meeting time, 30 minutes a day, four days a week. The interventionists work with each group on a specific skill, using state-approved interventions.

Since COVID, Overton said, interventions are “focused more closely in smaller groups on the specific needs of the students.”

“It really starts at the classroom level, but the whole district has just such a focus on doing what's best for the students when it comes to literacy so they can be successful in college and career,” she said. “It’s all about college and career readiness even at the foundational level.

Reasor said she was excited that FUSD and Arizona had been focusing more on training to teach reading and early literacy. Marshall’s staff plans to continue its intervention work.

“I feel like we’ve got a great foundation, a little bit of a head start, and I’m really looking forward to continuing to support that,” she said. “...We deserve to see our students at low risk early on.”

Arizona progress meter results over the past two years are a “reflection of the pandemic on the system in Flagstaff and in the state,” according to Rich Nickel, Education Forward Arizona president and CEO.

“We’re seeing that students of all ages from early education to K-12 and post-secondary education have all been negatively affected by the pandemic and it doesn't matter what type of school that the student has gone to,” he said.

Reading the numbers

Most metrics decreased in 2021, both statewide and locally.

In some areas, Flagstaff did better than expected, outperforming state averages in high school graduation and post-secondary enrollment, according to Nickel.

The city has an 87.4% graduation rate in 2020, according to the progress meter, down from 88.4% in 2019, while Arizona’s rate fell from 79% to 78% in 2020. Its post-high school enrollment actually rose in 2020, to 56.5% from 55.6% the year before. Post-secondary enrollment fell in Arizona overall from 53% in 2019 to 46% in 2020.

Twenty percent of eighth-grade students were “prepared to be successful in high school math” in 2021, according to the progress meter, from 33% in 2019. Statewide metrics saw a similar drop, from 41% in 2019 to 27% in 2021.

The education progress meter does not list Flagstaff-specific data for quality early learning, opportunity youth or post-secondary attainment.

Nickel said that while the decreasing metrics are “not what we want to hear,” they are also “not totally unexpected.”

“I think that considering where we are in this pandemic and what we saw happen as far as students participating in school in a lot of different ways, different learning environments that the decline is not unexpected,” he said.

The pandemic has most affected “exactly who we’d think it’s impacting the most,” Nickel said–learners who are low-income, people of color and/or from rural areas.

“That's something that I don't want us to lose sight of is that this certainly is impacting our young learners and our K-12 learners, but it's also exposing inequities that existed prior to the pandemic and just made them worse, and you can see that when it comes to students enrolling out of high school and going on to post-secondary [institutions].”

He said funding and resources opportunities meant chances at finding strategies to address these decreases in 2022 and 2023, though dependent on political will. It includes work on filling teacher and substitute positions, and increasing early-learning opportunities and post-secondary enrollment, among others.

Progress meter data is meant to give an idea of where education is, help guide policy discussions and give educators the ability to work locally, according to Nickel.

“It's really there so that practitioners can use it to assess how we're doing and make corrections or interventions or policy or programs,” he said.

Part of Education Forward Arizona’s plan for 2022, he said, is bringing education experts to discuss steps that could be taken to achieve the progress meter’s goals.

“We know there are great things happening in our state,” he said. “Our teachers at all levels are literally giving their all to help students catch up, and I think what we would hope and what we advocate for.”

