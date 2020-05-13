Making the best of a virtual classroom

And, to a person, teachers contacted expressed fervent hope that, come fall, their days as online educators will be over.

“It’s a changed dynamic,” said Luke Calhoun, who teaches at Basis. “A good teacher is not just about the curriculum. They don’t teach the subject as much as they teach the student. That involves knowing the whole student, checking in and seeing what’s happening in their families. Just looking at their face, even if they don’t reach out to you. Like, 'Wow, that student looks a little reserved. I should check in.'”

Indeed, something is lost without face-to-face contact, says Lily Stevens, an English teacher at Coconino High School. Just 33, Stevens said she embraces technology and was a big proponent of the district’s initiative to get every student an iPad. But now …

“I always thought, ‘Oh, I can teach online and it would be fine,’” she said. “But this experience has taught me otherwise. I like being there. It’s hard to keep up the same challenges of rigor as if we were in person. What’s challenging is some of my students need to work to help pay the bills and they don’t have enough time to dedicate to my class. Some don’t have internet access all the time. Some are taking care of family members who are sick.”