Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) discussed the pros and cons of three possible construction sites for a new Marshall Elementary School building during a public forum on Friday.

The district had first announced plans to rebuild and possibly move both Marshall and Kinsey elementary schools as part of a $100 million bond passed in the November election. After the opening of Killip Elementary's new building in August, the two schools are the oldest in the district and the most in need of repair, according to facility assessments done by a district consultant.

Marshall was first built in 1952.

“We are inspired to construct a new school that addresses the needs of this learning community now and into the future,” FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said at the forum, which took place in the current school and was streamed online. “ ... [Marshall] has provided a lot of great service for us, but it’s reaching its end of life, and, also, the way it’s currently constructed doesn't always meet the learning needs and conditions that we have today.”

Site analysis and selection for Marshall’s new building is expected to continue through the fall of 2023, according to a timeline presented at the meeting. The design will be completed and construction will begin in 2024, with the new building expected to open in the summer of 2025.

The district has begun the process of creating plans for this construction, hiring the DLR group and SWI engineering as the architecture and engineering firm for both projects. It is currently in the process -- which Penca said is expected to complete in June or July -- of selecting a construction manager for the Marshall project.

Though the plans have been discussed in several school board meetings since the bond passed, Friday's was the first public forum FUSD has held for either project.

The district plans to have other community engagement opportunities as the projects continue.

“We’re excited for this timeline, we’re excited for the rigor of it and we want to make sure that your voices are heard,” said Marshall Principal Janelle Reasor.

She asked those watching the meeting to stay and discuss their ideas about “who is Marshall, what do we value, what do we need for our teachers to have the optimal learning environment, the highest of student achievement, the opportunities of bringing the community assets all around us into our school and making sure that we are using every nook and cranny of the school that we build.“

She also noted that teachers and students at the school were already getting involved in this feedback process.

The presentations at Friday’s forum focused specifically on the school’s location, going through the benefits and drawbacks of three options.

The first option is to keep Marshall in its current location, near Thorpe Park and Flagstaff High School. FUSD is also considering moving the building, either to the location of the former Flagstaff Middle School across the street or to a site elsewhere in the city that the district would need to locate and purchase.

Points in favor of using the existing site are that it is already owned by FUSD and has utilities onsite that can be used for the new building. It would also mean minimal changes for families and employees to get to and from the school once construction is finished.

The site is small, though, creating difficulties in finding how to complete construction while students are still attending school at the location. It is also on a floodplain, meaning the new building would need to be raised. The raising could then lead to secondary effects elsewhere, including the nearby Flagstaff High School.

“There's a lot of pros to the new site in that you get to do everything you want, but the question is where do you find that site,” said David Schmidt on the second option.

A project manager with DLR, Schmidt presented this section alongside project architect Eric Ramstine.

Selecting a new site would mean that the district could choose the land that best suits the new building’s needs (and wouldn't be on a floodplain) and could complete construction without disruption to learning in the current school.

Cons of that approach, however, are the limited number of sites available in Flagstaff that would meet the criteria needed and their cost, which could take money away from other district projects, including Marshall’s construction.

The former Flagstaff Middle School site, meanwhile, is already owned by the district and its proximity to the current school while still being a different location would mean less disruption, both to the current school during construction, and in routines for families and staff once the new building has been finished.

That site’s topography means various elements of the design might be more difficult (fields and accessibility were two examples given) and the nearby pond would also need to be addressed as a liability.

“Those ideas can be mitigated through good design,” Schmidt said, “but it’s definitely a challenging site.”

A recording of the forum is available at vimeo.com/823496873.