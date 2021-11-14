Knoles Elementary wraps up Socktober charity event

Throughout October, Knoles Elementary held its annual sock donation drive to benefit local organizations. This year’s Socktober, as it’s known, was the largest yet, with the school community donating over 2000 pairs of socks.

Socktober at Knoles started as a collaborative project between two grades, inspired by the Kid President YouTube channel, said second grade teacher Mandy Newgard, who helped start the project. It has since expanded to include the entire school.

Newgard said the project has continued to grow over its six years.

“We were just tickled to have a couple hundred pairs and it was about that, the first time around; we had no idea. But we have had a goal and we’ve surpassed our goal every single year,” she said.

Knoles families donated a total of 2,098 pairs of socks this year for people in need of all ages and genders. The initial goal for the year was 1,200 pairs. Last year, the school held a drive-through version of the event, collecting around 600 pairs. The previous highest year had slightly over 1,000 pairs donated.

Music teacher Joe Rauschenbach said 2021 was a “banner year” for the fundraiser.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It pretty much doubled in a pandemic,” he said. “That’s pretty amazing.”