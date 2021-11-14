Knoles Elementary wraps up Socktober charity event

Throughout October, Knoles Elementary held its annual sock donation drive to benefit local organizations. This year’s Socktober, as it’s known, was the largest yet, with the school community donating over 2000 pairs of socks.
Socktober at Knoles started as a collaborative project between two grades, inspired by the Kid President YouTube channel, said second grade teacher Mandy Newgard, who helped start the project. It has since expanded to include the entire school.
Newgard said the project has continued to grow over its six years.
“We were just tickled to have a couple hundred pairs and it was about that, the first time around; we had no idea. But we have had a goal and we’ve surpassed our goal every single year,” she said.
Knoles families donated a total of 2,098 pairs of socks this year for people in need of all ages and genders. The initial goal for the year was 1,200 pairs. Last year, the school held a drive-through version of the event, collecting around 600 pairs. The previous highest year had slightly over 1,000 pairs donated.
Music teacher Joe Rauschenbach said 2021 was a “banner year” for the fundraiser.
“It pretty much doubled in a pandemic,” he said. “That’s pretty amazing.”
The socks are being donated to Sunshine Rescue Mission and Hope Cottage as well as the Fourth World Foundation in Flagstaff.
“Socks are one of the most needed items for homeless people because they only give out new [pairs] for hygiene reasons. They’re in high demand, but they’re not a very highly donated item, so we want to do a sock collection to help the organizations out,” Newgard said.
Rauschenbach said the project was similar to service learning and had a goal of helping students understand that “giving back [is] how you receive.”
Both he and Newgard said their students were excited to participate in the sock drive.
“It’s so easy to get caught in the notion that since we’re a school, we’re only here for ourselves,” Rauschenbach said. “The goal is to keep reaching out and looking beyond these walls and saying ‘at some point, I’m going to be part of the wider Flagstaff community.’
"We’re training [students] so they can look beyond whatever they choose to do...We are being a service to our community, whether its food or socks. It’s vital that our next generation have this experience.”