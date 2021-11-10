Kindergartners and high schoolers team up on monster designs

“It’s the idea of working with real-world clients, even though our clients were 5 to 7 years old,” Kamberg said. “But it’s a good way to get them starting to think about, well, this is the client’s vision, how do we represent that in the program?”

Graphic design teacher Kayley Quick said the students were excited to create the pieces.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It fostered a motivation, a fire and a spark that was really awesome to witness,” she said. “...They were so into talking about what each other was designing and trying to get feedback from other classmates.”

One high school student named Sierra said she included a lot of red to match the original drawing, which was a robot completely colored in with red marker.

“[My kindergartner] told me she had hopscotch and hearts,” she said. “...She also wanted a forest, which I tried to put in the back with a mountain, kind of like Flagstaff.”

Ivan said his kindergarten client asked for the final drawing to be scary.

“It was kind of difficult because she gave it all three textures,” he said.