 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kindergartners and high schoolers team up on monster designs
0 comments
alert featured

Kindergartners and high schoolers team up on monster designs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students in a Flagstaff High School (FHS) art class spent some time in October redesigning monsters created by kindergartners at Marshall Elementary, and the two classes met Monday to present the finished designs.

The students in Melissa Bianco’s kindergarten class drew all sorts of monsters, from aliens to ghosts to giant red robots. One student said his creature was named Monster-Monster because he had “Venom eyes.” His own name was Carson.

“I put him in the woods, I saw his tongue coming out and then I made him fly,” one kindergartner, Ben, said of his drawing.

Instructional assistant Dana Kamberg said monsters were “perfect” for the project, since it started in early October.

“What’s better and more spooky than monsters?” she said.

Monsters!

Samuel Baires on Monday shows his kindergarten classmates the digital rendering of a picture he drew that was created by a graphic design student from Flagstaff High School as part of an interschool class collaboration.

She designed a worksheet to help the kindergartners draw their monsters. It included several prompts meant to let the students “tell a story and create a character for themselves,” she said.

The kindergartners then met with students in the graphic design 2 class at FHS who were tasked with recreating the drawings using Adobe Illustrator. International Minute Press sponsored the printing of the finished drawings, which were exchanged Monday afternoon at Marshall Elementary.

One high-schooler, Ivan, described the process as interpreting the drawing, calling his work “a replica with little changes.”

“It’s the idea of working with real-world clients, even though our clients were 5 to 7 years old,” Kamberg said. “But it’s a good way to get them starting to think about, well, this is the client’s vision, how do we represent that in the program?”

Graphic design teacher Kayley Quick said the students were excited to create the pieces.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It fostered a motivation, a fire and a spark that was really awesome to witness,” she said. “...They were so into talking about what each other was designing and trying to get feedback from other classmates.”

One high school student named Sierra said she included a lot of red to match the original drawing, which was a robot completely colored in with red marker.

Uncanny Likeness

Marshall Elementary School kindergarten teacher Melissa Bianco laughs as she looks at the digital picture a graphic design student from Flagstaff High School made of her Monday afternoon.

“[My kindergartner] told me she had hopscotch and hearts,” she said. “...She also wanted a forest, which I tried to put in the back with a mountain, kind of like Flagstaff.”

Ivan said his kindergarten client asked for the final drawing to be scary.

“It was kind of difficult because she gave it all three textures,” he said.

He said his friend Cooper had “a really cool [drawing] I’d like to interpret.” He said he liked the way Cooper used dimensions and size in his project.

Kamberg said the project was meant “to make sure that our students are engaging with the community as best we can and in meaningful ways."

"I personally see that that’s where our students mostly flourish when they’re doing things that are thoughtful and for others," she said. "They really just jumped right in. They were so pumped about this project, and I think it’s rewarding for them because they get to send a piece out here.”

Class Collaboration

Melissa Bianco’s kindergarten class lines up opposite Kayley Quick’s graphic design 2 class from Flagstaff High School on Monday afternoon in the playground at Marshall Elementary School. Students from Quick’s class created a worksheet for the kindergarten students to draw their version of a monster and then gave their drawings to the graphic design students to recreate digitally. On Monday, the two classes met for the high school students to give back the digital renderings.

Ben said he liked the way his robot was redesigned. 

“He was my only monster that I made,” he said. “I love that it looks like him.”

First Lady Jill Biden kicked off a nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 by visiting a pediatric coronavirus vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in Virginia.SEE MORE: U.S. Children Ages 5 To 11 Now Receiving COVID VaccinesAsked what she would say to hesitant parents, the first lady said the vaccines are "safe, they're effective and they're free."Franklin Sherman Elementary School, which was founded in 1915, was the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954. There are currently 355 students at this school. Biden handed out stickers to some of the 30 children in the waiting room after having received their vaccination."This is the best way to protect your children against COVID-19," the first lady later told a gathering of parents.U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined the first lady on the trip, echoing her remarks."Look, I'm a parent, too. First and foremost, I've got a 5-year-old son. I'm eager to take him to get vaccinated, but we want all parents out there to know these vaccines are there to protect our kids," Murthy said. "We've been waiting for this a long time. We've got safe and effective options. We want parents to consider them strongly. Get their kids vaccinated."Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)