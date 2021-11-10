Kindergartners and high schoolers team up on monster designs

Students in a Flagstaff High School (FHS) art class spent some time in October redesigning monsters created by kindergartners at Marshall Elementary, and the two classes met Monday to present the finished designs.
The students in Melissa Bianco’s kindergarten class drew all sorts of monsters, from aliens to ghosts to giant red robots. One student said his creature was named Monster-Monster because he had “Venom eyes.” His own name was Carson.
“I put him in the woods, I saw his tongue coming out and then I made him fly,” one kindergartner, Ben, said of his drawing.
Instructional assistant Dana Kamberg said monsters were “perfect” for the project, since it started in early October.
“What’s better and more spooky than monsters?” she said.
She designed a worksheet to help the kindergartners draw their monsters. It included several prompts meant to let the students “tell a story and create a character for themselves,” she said.
The kindergartners then met with students in the graphic design 2 class at FHS who were tasked with recreating the drawings using Adobe Illustrator. International Minute Press sponsored the printing of the finished drawings, which were exchanged Monday afternoon at Marshall Elementary.
One high-schooler, Ivan, described the process as interpreting the drawing, calling his work “a replica with little changes.”
“It’s the idea of working with real-world clients, even though our clients were 5 to 7 years old,” Kamberg said. “But it’s a good way to get them starting to think about, well, this is the client’s vision, how do we represent that in the program?”
Graphic design teacher Kayley Quick said the students were excited to create the pieces.
“It fostered a motivation, a fire and a spark that was really awesome to witness,” she said. “...They were so into talking about what each other was designing and trying to get feedback from other classmates.”
One high school student named Sierra said she included a lot of red to match the original drawing, which was a robot completely colored in with red marker.
“[My kindergartner] told me she had hopscotch and hearts,” she said. “...She also wanted a forest, which I tried to put in the back with a mountain, kind of like Flagstaff.”
Ivan said his kindergarten client asked for the final drawing to be scary.
“It was kind of difficult because she gave it all three textures,” he said.
He said his friend Cooper had “a really cool [drawing] I’d like to interpret.” He said he liked the way Cooper used dimensions and size in his project.
Kamberg said the project was meant “to make sure that our students are engaging with the community as best we can and in meaningful ways."
"I personally see that that’s where our students mostly flourish when they’re doing things that are thoughtful and for others," she said. "They really just jumped right in. They were so pumped about this project, and I think it’s rewarding for them because they get to send a piece out here.”
Ben said he liked the way his robot was redesigned.
“He was my only monster that I made,” he said. “I love that it looks like him.”