KinderCamp returns to in-person learning

After a year off due to the pandemic, KinderCamp is returning to offer in-person learning to help kids get ready for kindergarten. This year’s program looked a little different, but was still able to give a number of kids around Flagstaff their first school experience.

Sara Owen, KinderCamp’s coordinator, was enthusiastic about the way the program had been going so far.

“The kids are doing great,” she said. “They're wearing their masks without any issues, they’re excited to be here, parents are excited for their kids to be here and students are learning so much. It's only a 16-day program this year but we can already see a lot of growth.”

She said it felt like kids were “wanting to connect to each other even more” than she had seen in previous years and that the smaller class sizes helped build communication with families.

“For many of our families, this is their first experience with a school system,” Owen said. “[It’s] still very important to have them feel safe.''