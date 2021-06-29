KinderCamp returns to in-person learning

After a year off due to the pandemic, KinderCamp is returning to offer in-person learning to help kids get ready for kindergarten. This year’s program looked a little different, but was still able to give a number of kids around Flagstaff their first school experience.
Sara Owen, KinderCamp’s coordinator, was enthusiastic about the way the program had been going so far.
“The kids are doing great,” she said. “They're wearing their masks without any issues, they’re excited to be here, parents are excited for their kids to be here and students are learning so much. It's only a 16-day program this year but we can already see a lot of growth.”
She said it felt like kids were “wanting to connect to each other even more” than she had seen in previous years and that the smaller class sizes helped build communication with families.
“For many of our families, this is their first experience with a school system,” Owen said. “[It’s] still very important to have them feel safe.''
She said connecting with families was especially important this year, since parents aren’t able to come into the building when dropping their kids off. Instead, the district made sure to schedule visits before the program started to give families a sense of what camp would be like for their children. This replaced the home visits done in previous years.
KinderCamp has run for 17 years and is designed to help students (especially those who haven't been to preschool or had formal educational experiences) prepare for kindergarten.
About 160 students typically attend KinderCamp, according to Owen, though this year there are only about 100 due to COVID precautions. Fifty-five of these are at Kinsey Elementary and the other 36 are at Cromer Elementary, divided into three or four classes per school.
This is KinderCamp’s return in-person after a year off, which is signified by a few small changes in the classroom. Both teachers and students wear masks, they use water bottles (donated from the Safeway on Highway 89) instead of fountains and the class sizes are slightly smaller than usual. Otherwise, the program feels no different from a typical kindergarten classroom. Students sit in a semi-circle to play language games with the teacher or work on activities at short tables. They still line up to move between spaces.
“Many people have said it's so refreshing that we’re back in person again, interacting with each other,” Owen said. “You can't work on social skills that well [in a remote setting]. You can touch on them, but doing it in-person and working on those problem-solving portions is really important.”
The educational part of KinderCamp focuses on phonemic awareness and social-emotional growth. Students are taught how to act in a classroom setting alongside letter sounds and rhymes.
“Things like walking in the hallways, taking turns, how do I ask for the purple marker from my friend and not just grab it, those are things that are hard to quantify but we really focus on them,” Owen said. “What's great is then in kindergarten, teachers can say ‘You went to KinderCamp, didn't you?’-- they can tell [when their students] had that experience.”
KinderCamp also gives kindergarten teachers more information to help them support their students in the fall. This can look like pre- and post-camp data on a student’s skill at identifying letters, for example, or which kids tend to do better with group activities.
“The kindergarten teachers have been thankful for that,” said Owen. “A lot of kids didn't have that preschool experience and it took 16 days to get them on that right foot to be responsible and an active participant in our class.”
KinderCamp ran from June 9 to June 30 this year, and the final “bridging” ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening. The ceremony will have limited in-person attendance for families and will be live-streamed on Flagstaff Unified School District’s Vimeo page.