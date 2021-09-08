Killip Elementary starts school in new location

Killip Elementary students had another start to their school year Tuesday as they began class in the former Flagstaff Middle School building.
Their previous location had flooded in a monsoon storm August 17, closing the school for three days. Killip students have been learning online for the past week while FUSD prepared the new location.
The past week has been “very very very very busy,” said Killip principal Joe Gutierrez. He said Tuesday morning that the school had received “a lot of support from our community,” and that the move to the new location had been going well so far.
“It’s going to be a little different,” he said, “but we established procedures and routines that kids respond to.”
This was the first time many of these students had taken the bus to school, for example. New bus stops were set up at Killip’s previous location and a nearby park, with staff there to supervise.
One student, who said she usually walked to school or rode in her brother’s car, said the bus ride had been “great,” and that she was excited to be learning in-person again.
Another, named Yitzel, said “it felt kind of weird” to be riding a bus to school.
Overall, Gutierrez said, transportation for the first day went well-- “monitoring and adjusting” was all they needed to do.
Gutierrez emphasized the support they had received from the community, citing a Facebook post he had made Sunday evening asking for help moving furniture out of the new location. Though the job was expected to take three hours, he said there were so many volunteers--a mix of current and retired teachers, including at other schools, and various community members--that it was finished in half the time.
“We just got a tremendous response,” he said. “The outlying support we’ve seen is just phenomenal.”
Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) chief health administrator, McKenzie Bevirt, was there to help as well. She said it was “awesome” to see the kids back in school.
“Our maintenance and our facility teams have been working around the clock to make sure that the site’s ready...the playground’s going up and all the classrooms are getting ready. It's great,” she said. “It's a great spot, beautiful buildings, Francis Short Pond right there.”
Fifth grader Alison said she had been to the park before and that it was “possible” the year would go well. When asked if she’d prefer remote learning, she said “no, I like in-person.”
“We need to finish this year strong,” said Gutierrez about his hopes for their time in the new location. “We had a little bit of a hiccup here, but it’s just getting back into the routine of learning and doing the best job we can. I have all the faith that we will do just that.”
FUSD announced last week that Killip would remain in the new building through the end of the school year, moving to the newly constructed location in August of 2022.
The old building will be retired in a ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. September 17.
“Killip School has been in our community and has been such a great asset to the Sunnyside community. We want to make sure that the current Killip School is recognized for all it has brought to our community,” Gutierrez said in his announcement of the event at a parent meeting August 25.
Plans for the event include opening a time capsule and making keepsakes and memory books for current Killip students. FUSD is also asking the community to share their memories of the former building.
“It’s been a big part of our lives for many many years,” said Sheryl Wells, Killip’s STEM coordinator, who is involved in planning the event. “…We just want to make sure that we give it a good goodbye and then we can welcome ourselves into the new building in August.”
FUSD plans to have limited in-person attendance at the event as well as live-stream it online.
Gallery: Killip Elementary moves to new location at Flagstaff Middle School
Killip Elementary will now hold classes for the remainder of the school year at the former Flagstaff Middle School. Monsoon flooding led to the closure of Killip, forcing the school to move while construction of its new building is completed.