Killip Elementary starts school in new location

Gutierrez emphasized the support they had received from the community, citing a Facebook post he had made Sunday evening asking for help moving furniture out of the new location. Though the job was expected to take three hours, he said there were so many volunteers--a mix of current and retired teachers, including at other schools, and various community members--that it was finished in half the time.

“We just got a tremendous response,” he said. “The outlying support we’ve seen is just phenomenal.”

Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) chief health administrator, McKenzie Bevirt, was there to help as well. She said it was “awesome” to see the kids back in school.

“Our maintenance and our facility teams have been working around the clock to make sure that the site’s ready...the playground’s going up and all the classrooms are getting ready. It's great,” she said. “It's a great spot, beautiful buildings, Francis Short Pond right there.”

Fifth grader Alison said she had been to the park before and that it was “possible” the year would go well. When asked if she’d prefer remote learning, she said “no, I like in-person.”