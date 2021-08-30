Killip Elementary School to stay in new location through end of year

Penca said it was fortunate that Killip had already been scheduled for replacement. Construction on the new building started last March.

He said in a board meeting that FUSD had been working with project engineers as well as the city and county for months before the event on flood mitigation plans for Killip’s new construction. He said they would be reviewing those plans and participating in a county summit in response.

“I can only imagine if we hadn't done anything in the last two years, how bad that situation could have been,” Penca said. “It's bad now, it impacted the building, but as far as the safety of our students and staff, I think it could have been much worse if we hadn't done a lot of work in our community in the last two years.”

He was generally optimistic about the situation.

“I think we're coming up with some really great plans and while it’s not what we had planned for, in many ways we’re fortunate that we can pivot,” he said. “...We really can't wait until we can celebrate the grand opening of that new school next August. This flooding event only adds to what I think will make that a very special moment for not only them, but our entire community. “

FUSD will be holding a retirement ceremony for the current Killip Elementary building at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The district plans to live-stream the event and have limited in-person attendance. They are asking the community to share memories of the school.

