Killip Elementary School to stay in new location through end of year

After extensive damage caused by flooding earlier this month, Killip Elementary School will finish out the year in the former Flagstaff Middle School (FMS) and their current building will be retired.
Killip students are currently in remote learning through Friday, Sept. 3, to give the district time to prepare the building and staff for the rest of the school year. They will move to fully in-person learning in the FMS building on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Killip plans to hold school there for the rest of the year, moving into the newly constructed building in August 2022.
The damage to the current building was too extensive to repair, said Flagstaff Unified School District superintendent Michael Penca, especially with construction of a replacement currently underway.
“Because of significant floodwater mud that came into that school, into every crack and crevice, and then you have issues with mold [and asbestos], all those kind of things, we don't believe that the recommendation would be to invest millions of dollars to bring it up over probably several months and then bring kids back into that building this school year,” he said.
FUSD is still working with contractors and insurance companies to assess damage to the site. Once construction is complete, they plan for the current building’s location to be the playground area for the new school.
FUSD hasn’t used the FMS building for instruction since 2009, Penca said, and “there were all kinds of things that we needed to bring up to speed so we can have the robust learning that we would have in our existing school.”
He said keeping Killip staff and students together was a priority in finding a solution to the flooding.
“We had scenarios where we had to send some classrooms to this school where they had space and some to this space, but we feel really good that we can keep together as an entire staff and student group,” he said.
Even the preschoolers will be attending Killip’s new location. Principal Joe Gutierrez said in a parent forum on Aug. 25 that there was actually more room than in the previous building, especially after the west wing was closed for construction.
Killip students can take a district bus to and from the current school location or the Joel Montalvo Baseball Park in Sunnyside. Some Killip staff will be on the buses to supervise, but Gutierrez said it wasn’t guaranteed they would be on all buses. Currently, the buses are only running for normal school hours and not before or aftercare, which the school plans to offer at the new location.
“We have not had buses at Killip,” Gutierrez said. “I’ve been there for 27 years and we haven't had any buses at all, so this is going to be Killip’s first experience with buses.”
Penca said it was fortunate that Killip had already been scheduled for replacement. Construction on the new building started last March.
He said in a board meeting that FUSD had been working with project engineers as well as the city and county for months before the event on flood mitigation plans for Killip’s new construction. He said they would be reviewing those plans and participating in a county summit in response.
“I can only imagine if we hadn't done anything in the last two years, how bad that situation could have been,” Penca said. “It's bad now, it impacted the building, but as far as the safety of our students and staff, I think it could have been much worse if we hadn't done a lot of work in our community in the last two years.”
He was generally optimistic about the situation.
“I think we're coming up with some really great plans and while it’s not what we had planned for, in many ways we’re fortunate that we can pivot,” he said. “...We really can't wait until we can celebrate the grand opening of that new school next August. This flooding event only adds to what I think will make that a very special moment for not only them, but our entire community. “
FUSD will be holding a retirement ceremony for the current Killip Elementary building at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The district plans to live-stream the event and have limited in-person attendance. They are asking the community to share memories of the school.