Killip Elementary hosts ribbon-cutting for new building

Teachers, families and community members gathered in front of Killip Elementary on Tuesday morning for the grand opening of its new school building.

The ceremony began with speeches from Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Michael Penca, governing board President Carol Haden and Killip Principal Joe Gutierrez. A ribbon-cutting and the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the occasion followed.

“It has been a journey, but we have reached the light at the end of the tunnel. We are home,” Gutierrez said in his speech.

He thanked Killip’s staff, the Flagstaff community, FUSD and other organizations involved in the project.

In total, the project cost around $22.6 million. FUSD first learned that Killip would need to be replaced in 2017, and in 2018, the bond passed that would fund most of the project. Killip broke ground on the new building in March of 2021.

Last August, during the second week of the school year, a storm on the Museum Fire scar brought floodwaters into Killip’s previous building, causing the school to move into the former Flagstaff Middle School building for the rest of the year.

Today, school will begin in Killip’s new building for the first time.

After the ceremony, attendees came in to see the new building. Tables were set up in the school’s entryway, with yearbooks, photos and other memorabilia of the school’s history, as well as cookies iced with Killip’s gray and blue logo. School staff led informal tours of the space, explaining some of the thoughts behind its design.

Jolene Borneman was flipping through an album of Killip class photos with her kids Tuesday morning. An alumni herself, she now has three children attending Killip: a fifth-grader, a second-grader and a preschooler. She said she wanted to thank the district.

“I miss the old building, of course, but it’s really nice,” she said of the space. “Definitely a big step up from what we had.”

Her kids had been attending the former Flagstaff Middle School building across town after the original building flooded.

“It was a change," Borneman said. "My kids enjoyed it because they were taking the bus. ... They were hoping to take the bus again this year, but no, sorry.”

This year, they will walk or ride their bikes to school again, depending on the weather.

The space is designed with bold colors and plenty of open spaces -- which Gutierrez said was meant to inspire student's approach to learning.

“As a STEM-certified campus, what we want our children to focus on is learning by doing and doing by learning,” he said. “So the open space allows them that freedom to set out and explore."

He added: "We want to make a learning environment that's not just a classroom, both inside and outside.”

Classrooms are set up in “pods,” with different grade levels grouped close in areas named and decorated to match their theming. Preschoolers and kindergartners are in the Hidden Cove for example, while first through third grade is kaleidoscope-themed, and the fourth and fifth grade area is meant to evoke the aurora borealis.

Inside these pods are not only classrooms, but a variety of areas designed for individual and group learning, including creation stations, quiet zones and presentation platforms. The preschool and kindergarten pod features an indoor play area, designed to foster the social part of learning.

The pods all branch off the school’s central area in a “pinwheel configuration.” The center contains areas for a cafeteria and creative commons, which a press release described as "the heart of the school."

The program given to attendees describes the combined space as being designed to give the feel of standing in a meadow, using “calming green colors, light wood tones and large tile panels that feature aspen tree trunks.”

It also includes a display case that had been built by the school’s namesake, W.F. Killip.

Michelle Beck was at the event with her granddaughter, Hailiegh McKay -- who will be a fourth grader at Killip this school year and said the new building was “nice.”

She enjoys sports and said the gym was the part that was most different at the other school building. Her favorite part was the small pond just behind the new building.

“I think it's a beautiful space,” Beck said, adding that the building’s pods felt more open than the more traditional classroom layout of the previous school.

Outdoor space is also included in Killip’s design, including the pilot green schoolyard through the Cities Connecting Children to Nature Initiative.

“Our design fosters academic success and emotional growth through modulated levels of transparency and multi-age interaction among students in the learning pods, the Creative Commons, and the shared cafeteria and gym,” said David Schmidt, DLR Group principal and LEED AP in the release. “We blended spaces inside and out to allow learning to occur everywhere, and the site became an integral component. The entire campus, site, gardens, and structure are designed to be a community asset to support the Sunnyside neighborhood and strengthen relevancy in education.”

Both John Killip and Sally Veazey said their favorite thing about the new building was the large window taking up most of one back wall. It looks out onto a small pond, inspired by a class project and, in the distance, Mount Elden.

Veazey had toured the building while it was under construction and described the unobstructed view as "gorgeous."

Killip said the building gave a "great sense of community."

"It's a tribute to Flagstaff and Sunnyside," he said.

Jessica Hagmeyer, a Sunnyside resident, said she’d been watching the construction since last year’s flooding occurred. She said she was excited when she heard about the event, as it would give her a chance to see the inside of the new building.

“I have never seen another community lift their members up like Sunnyside. Everybody has helped me to grow over the last five years and to see this come alive, it's just a blessing on my heart,” she said. “ ... The parents deserve the peace of mind that a good school can [provide]. It’s going to have top-notch materials that the teachers need to teach students.

"It’s the most amazing day because tomorrow these kids get to start the first day of the rest of their lives.”