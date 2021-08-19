Killip Elementary closed for the rest of the week due to flooding

Killip Elementary School has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to damage from flooding Tuesday afternoon.
Classes had been closed Wednesday to assess the damage and give time for cleanup efforts. Cleanup of the school is underway with help from the city and county and will continue throughout the week.
The before and after school program (FACTS) is also canceled “until further notice,” according to a press release.
“Staff and teachers at Killip will use the two days to respond to the significant flood damage and prepare for temporary remote instruction,” said the press release.
The school will switch to a remote format on August 23, which will continue “until students and staff can be placed in an in-person learning environment.” Students needing an iPad or internet access to participate in remote learning should contact Killip’s front office at 928-773-4080.
Killip students can use the Safe Learning Center in Coconino High School’s auditorium from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. on August 19 and 20, where they will be supervised by Killip staff and provided with breakfast and lunch. Grab and go meals during the closure will also be provided at Killip Elementary between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m..
“Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) will notify families and staff [of any changes] as information becomes available,” said the press release.
Killip Elementary, located in Sunnyside, was most affected in the district.
