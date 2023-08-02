More than 60 teachers from across the nation converged on Route 66 in Flagstaff to talk about race, to visit historic Green Book and Route 66 sites, to hear oral histories from African American, Hispanic/Latinx and Indigenous respondents, to share best practices in teaching/learning, and to develop lesson plans that examine Route 66 as the “Mother Road” of community-based stories.

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Landmarks of American History and Culture project (“Racialized Spaces on Route 66”) includes David Dunaway, Sean Evans, Steven Mandrgoc, Joseph Martin, community residents, along with co-directors Gretchen McAllister and Ricardo Guthrie, according to a press release. Additional support from the Road Ahead Foundation and the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona helped the project team do outreach and provide a welcome reception and orientation to K-12 teachers, librarians, counselors and educators from school districts from every corner of the nation, including each state through which Route 66 traverses.

“The focus on the Flagstaff region provides a clear through-line for examining the underrepresented stories and voices that contribute to a more complete image of the Route 66 narrative,” said McAllister, who has created lesson plans, student projects, websites and taught interviewing techniques on the Mother Road for more than a decade.

The City of Flagstaff and surrounding areas near the Navajo Nation contain many extant buildings and historical sites found on Route 66 and in Victor Green’s “Negro Motorists’ Guide” (the Green Book - c. 1926 to 1966) -- which allowed teachers to visit sites and meet residents who shared “lived experiences” about the Black, Hispanic and Indigenous communities that developed along Route 66.

“We need to be able to help teachers develop strategies for creating lessons that provide room for having complex discussions that reimagine race, space, and reconciliation,” Guthrie said. “Route 66 provides that platform to be able to talk and compare stories that drive our appreciation of history, culture, geography and biography, together.”

Teachers spent an entire week in Flagstaff, residing on campus at Northern Arizona University and in neighboring communities, received lectures and workshops on archival research from Sean Evans, who is an archivist in NAU’s Cline Library and a member of the Arizona Historical Society and Route 66 organizations in the Southwest. Evans led a bus tour along the original alignments of Route 66 from Flagstaff to the old “Twin Arrows” trading post–20 miles outside the city. Teachers were also treated to extensive discussions and workshops led by Dunaway, the preeminent scholar on Route 66 and oral history interviewing.

Additional activities included walking tours of Black heritage sites, a Basque Tourist Home and handball court, Route 66 motels and motor lodges, sites of Chinese and Hispanic businesses -- which were negatively impacted by the realignment of Route 66 out of the segregated Southside neighborhoods where people of color lived.

The $189,000 NEH grant funded the recruitment of two cohorts of K-12 teachers from July 9-21, and the creation of site-specific lesson plans for learners of all ages. This was the first year the project has been offered by the “Racialized Spaces on Route 66” teaching and research team, which is actively planning activities leading up to Route 66’s Centennial in 2026.

For more information, contact Gretchen McAllister at nehroute66@gmail.com, or call 928-221-1734.