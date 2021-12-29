K-12 Education Year in Review: Flooding, masks and the return of in-person instruction

2021 was a year of changes for K-12 schools in Flagstaff, as they adjusted to a variety of circumstances, due to the pandemic, leadership and even the weather.

Here are the top local education stories for 2021.

COVID

As with most things, COVID had a major impact on county schools during the second year of the pandemic. After starting 2021 still in remote learning, K-12 schools made their in-person return, adjusting their mitigation and learning strategies -- sometimes at the last minute -- throughout the year. FUSD reported a total of 823 cases in its schools over the course of the fall semester, 51 of which were athletics-related.

Return to in-person learning

The first day in the classroom came a little later than usual for students during the 2020-21 school year. On Feb. 17, Basis Flagstaff was one of the first Flagstaff schools to return in-person after a COVID switch to remote learning in the spring of 2020. FUSD resumed in-person learning a month later, on March 22.

Classroom learning required a little more strategy than it had before, with temperature checks and mitigation measures added to the routine. Students returned in phases, with younger students leading the way. Families were given the option to remain in remote learning, though at Basis and FUSD, over 60% of students chose in-person instruction.

For the most part, K-12 schools have remained primarily in person, with exceptions due to outbreaks (or natural disaster, in one case), though many of the extra precautions remain.

FUSD also began offering a new, entirely remote option to its elementary students for the 2021-22 school year. The Flagstaff Online Academy, offered through Thomas Elementary, provides students with a curriculum centered around the format taught by specialized teachers at the school.

Mask mandates

School mitigation measures changed after the CDC updated its guidance in July to recommend mask-wearing for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. FUSD’s school board decided to require masks on its campuses the night before school started, prompting a number of other K-12 schools in the city to pass similar guidance.

At the time, a law had been passed in the state budget that mask or vaccine requirements would not be allowed in Arizona schools after Sept. 29. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge found the law invalid in late September and, since the county still had a high transmission rate, Flagstaff K-12 schools extended their mandates.

The first week of school involved some controversy over the mandates, with a small number of students refusing to wear masks to school. At NPA, those students were assigned to a separate classroom, while FUSD would not allow them to continue in-person instruction. Community members have continued protesting the mandates at school board meetings through December.

For the most part, however, students, staff and visitors to school campuses wear masks, as the county is still in the high transmission category. The mask mandates are expected to remain in place.

Outbreaks lead to temporary remote learning

Even after schools returned in-person, remote learning was kept as an additional mitigation option in case of an outbreak. FUSD used this a few times over the course of 2021, switching certain locations to online school for a few days to keep COVID from spreading.

Less than a week after its in-person return, Marshall Elementary had to move a classroom to remote learning for two weeks to quarantine after an individual in contact with the classroom tested positive.

In the 2021-22 school year so far, remote learning has been used twice to respond to an outbreak at a school. Outbreaks are defined by the district as cases that can be linked to each other through the school and decisions to move learning online are made with input from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).

Sinagua Middle School had two days of remote learning the week before Labor Day in response to rising cases on campus. And, at the beginning of November, DeMiguel Elementary also closed its building, for three days.

By the end of the fall semester, FUSD had reported a total of 823 cases among its campuses.

Additional funding

The passage of the American Rescue Plan in March brought the third round of pandemic funding to schools nationwide. FUSD submitted its ESSER III application in June, adding to the $7.7 million it had received through the first two ESSER grants. A total of $13.7 million was allocated to the district in this round of funding, to be used through September 2024.

ESSER III applications were required to include at least 20% to address learning loss, which FUSD planned to do through measures like professional learning and after-school enrichment programs. District benchmark test results had fallen over the course of the 2020-21 school year.

The application also included a significant amount (almost 70%) set aside for facility improvements and equipment, such as installing HVAC units and air-conditioning in four district schools. FUSD hopes to eventually make these updates in all its schools, using other sources of funding.

Vaccine clinics

As with the county overall, vaccines were a primary method of schools’ approach to COVID-19, though for much of the year, the majority of students were not eligible to receive them.

As part of a partnership with CCHHS, FUSD began holding vaccine clinics at the end of September. At first, they were mostly for high school students and employees, since eligibility at the time began at age 12. In early October, district superintendent Michael Penca estimated that 90% of FUSD staff had been vaccinated, as well as 30-40% of eligible students. The first clinic held by the district administered more than 100 doses over the course of two-and-a-half hours.

The age threshold dropped in November, when a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children aged 5 to 11. FUSD expanded their clinics to include elementary schools, with times reserved specifically for student vaccinations. They have also been increasing in frequency, averaging one a week.

FHS leadership

Another thread running through almost all of 2021 was an incident with a teacher at Flagstaff High School (FHS) that led to several changes in leadership at the school.

At the beginning of January, English teacher Walter Halaberda allegedly touched himself inappropriately in a Zoom class with students, a recording of which later spread on social media. Halaberda resigned in May, shortly after the district learned of the incident.

Tony Cullen, who had been the school’s principal for 22 years, retired in July after being told he was being reassigned because of his handling of the issue. Cullen, who first learned of the incident in January and brought it to the district after the video began spreading in May, asserts he did the right thing with the information he had at the time. He filed complaints related to his resignation against the district, Superintendent Penca and the director of student support services in the most recent board meeting (held Dec. 14).

That board meeting also included the appointment of another interim principal at FHS, after Dave Roth, Cullen’s replacement, resigned in late October, citing personal reasons. District Superintendent Michael Penca has held the role since Roth’s resignation.

Libby Miller, the next interim principal, is scheduled to start after winter break on Jan. 3. FUSD hopes to complete the hiring process for a full-time principal during the spring semester with a July start date.

Changes at Killip Elementary

Killip moved to the former Flagstaff Middle School building after monsoon rains flooded its building a week after the start of the school year. A 500-year storm event dumped rain on the Museum Fire burn scar Aug. 17, bringing several inches of flood water inside the school. Students and staff sheltered in place and the end of the day was delayed by a half hour across the district.

The damage ended up being too extensive for repairs, especially as construction on a replacement building for the school was already underway at the time of the flood. Killip Elementary switched to remote learning for the next week, while its temporary new home, which hadn’t been used as a school since 2009, was prepared to welcome students once more.

Students formed groups on the lawn outside the former Flagstaff Middle School Sept. 7 in preparation for another first day. The school’s reopening in its new location was the first time many students had taken a vehicle to school, as Killip has traditionally been a walking school.

The former building was retired in a ceremony Sept. 17, with students, staff and community members sharing memories of the school. Killip Elementary’s new building is planned to be completed in time for the start of the 2022 school year.

Preschool pilot

Elevate PreK started its first class at Kinsey Elementary during the 2021-2022 school year. This will be the start of a three-year pilot program to help local families access high-quality preschool education.

The pilot offered tuition-free preschool to 4-year-olds in Flagstaff who aren’t currently attending a school program. Classes are full-day and year-round, with goals of quality, access and sustainability. The program plans to start several other classes in Flagstaff schools over the next three years.

Mount Elden Middle School renovation

One construction project completed this year was the renovation of Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS). The new addition opened to students at the end of October after over two years of work.

The design, which included new classrooms, a media center and computer lab, was based on community feedback and featured outdoor space. It also gave the school a chance to update its accessibility and improve its original space.

The pandemic shutdown gave the construction team time to complete indoor work without students present. It also caused some delays in the delivery of new furniture (staff moved it in over fall break to make sure the addition would be ready for students), but the work is now mostly finished. A new roof is planned to complete the project in the summer of 2022.

TikTok vandalism

A TikTok trend called Devious Licks came to Flagstaff middle and high schools in early October. Students at MEMS and Flagstaff Junior Academy's (FJA) Bonito Campus were reported to have vandalized bathrooms, stealing soap dispensers and hand sanitizer to post on social media.

Schools sent out emails to families about this and other TikTok challenges in October, saying that these actions would not be tolerated and encouraging them to talk to their students. Middle schoolers at FJA, for example, had to bring soap with them from the classroom for at least part of the month.

The platform has continued to be a source of concern for schools. In an Oct. 4 update to families, FJA said the bathroom vandalism had stopped, but listed a series of upcoming monthly TikTok challenges to discuss with their children. FUSD warned of potential violence Dec. 17 in response to a nationwide threat circulating on social media. The district hadn’t heard of attacks planned on its campuses, but asked employees, parents and students to remain vigilant and report threats or suspicious behavior.

