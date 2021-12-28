Higher Education Year in Review: New NAU president, CCC celebrates 30th anniversary

This year marked a few milestones for higher education in Coconino County, with Northern Arizona University (NAU) welcoming a new president and Coconino Community College (CCC) celebrating its 30th anniversary. Though both institutions continued to be affected by the pandemic, they continued introducing new programs and initiatives throughout the year.

Here are the top higher education stories for 2021.

New president at NAU

José Luis Cruz Rivera started his term as NAU’s 17th president in June. It was announced in 2020 that his predecessor, Rita Cheng, was leaving, but the selection of her replacement was not until the start of 2021.

Cruz Rivera was announced as the finalist Feb. 18 after a nationwide search. He was confirmed by ABOR March 10, with a start date of June 14.

Along with a background in electrical engineering, Cruz Rivera had spent 25 years in higher education. He had most recently served as executive vice chancellor and university provost at the City University of New York (CUNY).

Between the time of his announcement and the start of the fall semester, Cruz Rivera’s theme was to “hit the ground learning.” His term so far has involved community outreach efforts, preparing for the university’s in-person return and the first stages of developing a strategic road map for the school.

NAU road map

Much of Cruz Rivera’s work in his first semester as president has focused on developing a plan for the university going forward and building trust within the community. One project he’s been using to do so is developing a strategic road map that will guide the university through 2025.

Work started on the road map in September, after COVID protocols had been sorted out and students and staff had settled into a routine. A series of objectives were presented for each of the university’s primary goals. These narrowed down with each draft, based in part on feedback from the public.

Two drafts and rounds of feedback on the strategic road map have been completed so far, with a third expected in January. The plan is for the first draft to be completed by the end of year, with a final version done at the end of the spring semester.

Northern Arizona University announces plan to create three-year road map Northern Arizona University president José Luis Cruz Rivera released a statement Wednesday s…

CCC 30th anniversary

CCC hit a milestone this year, celebrating its anniversary over the summer. The school turned 30 on Aug. 26, with “birthday bash” events at its campuses in Flagstaff and Page.

According to its website, the college has served over 75,000 students since its start in 1991. For the 2020-21 school year, it reported an enrollment of 3,582 students, 29% of whom attended full-time. This marks significant growth for the school, as its first graduating class had a total of three students.

CCC graduates celebrated at virtual commencement More than 500 students were honored during Coconino Community College’s 29th annual commence…

In-person return

After 2020’s pandemic-related changes, county colleges returned fully to in-person learning at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Aug. 23 was the first day for students at both NAU and CCC

It was first announced in March that NAU would return to a fully in-person model of learning in the 2021-22 school year. The university had adopted a hybrid model for most of the 2020-21 school year.

Cruz Rivera took office after the decision was made, though his first few months in the role involved coming up with a plan for safely returning to the university’s campus, involving a number of mitigation measures among other changes.

An ABOR report later showed that overall enrollment had fallen at the university, though online programs and student diversity had grown. On its website, NAU has reported 24,168 undergraduate and 4,550 graduate students for the fall 2021 semester, compared to 25230 and 4339 in fall 2020.

CCC also returned in-person during the fall 2021 semester, with additional mitigation measures, a mask requirement and a limited number of online classes.

NAU students plan ahead for full in-person instruction next fall As news came addressing an official start date for Northern Arizona University's next presid…

COVID response

The full return to in-person learning meant both CCC and NAU needed to develop a new approach to COVID mitigation measures.

NAU announced its COVID plans in a series of announcements and town halls in the weeks leading up to the start of the fall semester. Masks would be required, while random mitigation testing was voluntary, though recommended. Data from testing conducted at on-campus sites was updated weekly and often followed trends seen across Coconino County.

On Oct. 14, NAU announced that it would require vaccinations of its employees, including students, alongside the other state public universities. In the lead-up to the fall semester, it had created a vaccine incentive program for students called Jacks are Vaxxed. They could enter a raffle for a number of prizes by uploading a vaccine card to the Campus Health Services portal.

CCC’s plans were similar, though vaccinations are recommended rather than required. The college required masks as of Aug. 12 and encourages a number of other mitigation measures.

NAU reported 1,137 positive COVID tests among affiliated individuals over the course of the fall semester, while CCC reported 39 positive cases among its students as of Dec. 20.

Colleges update COVID policies for fall semester Classes start next week for Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College…

Remote, in-person graduations

A second round of virtual commencements closed out the 2020-21 school year. Both NAU and CCC celebrated their spring graduates in an online ceremony at the end of May, an acknowledgement of the on-going pandemic.

For the fall 2021 semester, however, NAU was able to have its first in-person graduation since fall 2019. After two years of online commencements, nearly 2,700 students received their diplomas in the Walkup Skydome Dec. 10.

NAU to hold in-person commencement for fall graduates After two years of virtual commencement ceremonies, Northern Arizona University (NAU) will r…

Microcollege opens in Flagstaff

2021 saw the opening of a new ecologically-minded microcollege in Flagstaff. Flagstaff College was started by a pair of former NAU professors to offer students a small, specialized program with a focus on sustainability.

The first class of students started in the fall, all taking the college’s only major: sustainability and social change. The bachelor’s degree is a two-year course of study, both about the ecological challenges facing the world and ways to affect positive change. It offers specialized coursework and hands-on experience with community organizations.

Big idea: College on a 'micro' scale College amid COVID has tweaked, if not shattered, all sorts of established practices and dom…

Eugene Hughes

Eugene Hughes, NAU’s 12th president, died in early March at the age of 86. His time in the office, which began in 1979 and continued through 1993, led to expansions in student enrollment and programs offered by the university.

Hughes was known to have a passion for health and mathematics. He was also responsible for the founding of NAU’s Hotel and Restaurant Management (HRM) program in 1984. The university’s school of HRM is named after him to this day.

New programs

Both NAU and CCC started several new initiatives this year, including a few courses of study in areas experiencing worker shortages.

CCC partnered with the Phoenix Truck Driving school in June to offer Northern Arizona’s first commercial driver’s license (CDL) program. The four week course involves mostly training inside the trucks and ends with students obtaining their CDL.

NAU began an online MBA in Healthcare program in August. The program, a partnership with Dignity Health Global Education, is meant to help healthcare professionals offer patient-centered and value-based care. In several presentations to ABOR over the course of the year, NAU has emphasized that training healthcare providers is a direction it hopes to move in going forward.

Coconino Community College debuts Commercial Driver's License program Coconino Community College hosted a ribbon cutting Monday to commemorate the start of a new …

Teacher Residency

In October, NAU’s center for K-12 education announced a statewide residency program to help graduate students become teachers. The program is similar to a medical residency and is designed to provide both training and support.

The Arizona Teacher Residency is funded through pandemic relief funds (ESSER) provided by the state department of education. It is split into two years -- one of apprenticeship and one where the student becomes the teacher of record -- with graduate-level coursework and professional learning opportunities throughout.

The program began accepting applications this winter and the first class is set to begin in the summer of 2022.

Other ways NAU has furthered educator programs this year include a grant to develop a science course for elementary education majors and its continued involvement in the Arizona Teacher Academy.

Northern Arizona University announces Arizona Teacher Residency program The Arizona K12 Center at Northern Arizona University announced a new program with the Arizo…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.