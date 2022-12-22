Higher Education Year in Review: CCC selects president as NAU debuts new programs

This year saw the continuing effects of leadership changes at both Coconino Community College (CCC) and Northern Arizona University (NAU). CCC brought aboard a new president and a property tax reset this year, while NAU developed several programs meant to expand access to higher education in Arizona.

Here are the top higher education stories from 2022.

CCC selects new president

CCC announced that it had selected Eric Heiser as its next president in October.

Colleen Smith, Heiser's predecessor, announced her retirement in March, citing family health issues as her reason for stepping down after leading the college since 2016.

Smith's retirement began a nationwide search process that ended up with more than 50 applicants. At the time of his selection, Heiser was the provost of Central Ohio Technical College. He brought nearly two decades of experience in higher education to CCC, including work with career and technical education (CTE), and competency-based education.

Heiser's tenure as president will officially begin Jan. 1, 2023.

NAU offers free tuition

NAU in April announced its plan to provide tuition-free college education -- known as the Access2Excellence (A2E) initiative -- to qualifying Arizona residents.

The program began for residents with a household income of $65,000 or lower, with the university announcing that anyone meeting that threshold would have their tuition at NAU fully covered by scholarships and financial aid. In November, A2E expanded to include members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes.

Students who are part of either group will be able to receive the benefit starting in the fall semester of 2023.

Property tax reset for CCC

Another big change for CCC in 2022 was a property tax reset approved by voters in a special election May 17. It permanently raised the college's primary property tax rate from 0.4394 cents per $100 of limited property value to 0.7419 cents.

It was not the first time the college had tried to increase its tax rate, which had been the same since its founding.

While the increase nearly doubled CCC’s property tax rate, it is still lower than other districts in Arizona. Maricopa has the next-lowest rate of the 10 state districts at 1.1112 cents.

CCC plans to use the funds to “enhance educational services throughout Coconino County” as well as to develop new programs and expand existing ones.

NAU's admissions pilot

Another initiative NAU plans to begin in fall 2023 is a six-year admissions pilot, first announced in February.

The idea is to bring the university’s admissions requirements closer to those needed to graduate high school.

In the announcement of the pilot, NAU estimated that almost 50,000 Arizona high school students might not have access to all of the courses it currently requires. Starting in the fall, NAU will test removing the two foreign language requirements and allowing additional courses to count for one of four math requirements.

Arizona Attainment Alliance

In September, NAU announced the Arizona Attainment Alliance, a new partnership with the state’s community colleges meant to increase postsecondary attainment.

Also known as A++, the it includes NAU, all 10 Arizona community college districts and the Arizona Commerce Authority. This includes CCC, which has been expanding its partnerships with NAU even more than the efforts of the alliance.

NAU’s announcement noted that it serves more than 322,000 students in all 15 Arizona counties.

Among A++’s goals are to increase college-going in high school graduates, serve adults with some college but no degree, increase postgraduate value, and exceed progression and graduations expected in the state.

In-person graduation returns

After two years of virtual commencements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both NAU and CCC returned to hosting in-person graduation.

While NAU hosted an in-person ceremony for its fall 2021 graduates, the spring marked the university's full return to the Walkup Skydome for graduation. Almost 5,600 students received a diploma in four ceremonies over the course of two days. It was also the first spring commencement led by President José Luis Cruz Rivera, who came to the university the prior year.

CCC’s spring commencement was its first to take place in person since 2019. The college recognized nearly 350 students in two ceremonies.

Record enrollment for NAU’s incoming class

While the university’s overall enrollment is still down due to the pandemic, with a total of 28,090 students during the fall semester (23,207 undergraduates and 4,883 graduates), NAU projected its largest incoming class at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

At the start of the year, the university’s first year class in Flagstaff was 4% larger than the previous year, according to the university, and graduate student enrollment was 7% higher across all campuses.

NAU’s 2026 class also had the most Arizona residents (12% more than last year) and students of color -- the number of Native American Arizona resident students was 47% higher for an increase of 32% on the Flagstaff campus, while the number of Hispanic/Latino resident students was 18% higher for a 10% increase on the Flagstaff campus -- as well as “the highest core GPA ever.”

Remembering Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim

Flagstaff couple Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim disappeared after they were presumably swept to sea while on a Thanksgiving kayaking trip. The search for Allen was called off eight days later, a few days after Kim’s body was found.

They were honored at a public memorial at NAU on Dec. 10, when members of the community shared stories of their impact on Flagstaff. Kim was the director of NAU’s Department of Forestry, and Allen was a Flagstaff real estate agent and co-founder of Hidden Light Photography Studio, among other work in the city.

Honoring Doris Martin

Doris Martin, co-founder of NAU’s Martin-Springer Institute, died on Aug. 3 at the age of 96.

After being asked to share her experiences of surviving the Holocaust, she had found a passion for teaching others about it, according to MSI Director Björn Krondorfer.

Over the summer, MSI led 20 Arizona teachers on a trip through Poland and Germany, following the memoirs of two survivors -- Martin and Edward Gastfriend. The teachers read their words and visited sites where the subjects had lived, been transported to and where they were eventually liberated.

They then returned to their classrooms in Arizona, using the experience to better teach the Holocaust.

NAU students bring free period products to campus

NAU’s PERIOD. Club and Women’s Health Committee teamed up to bring free menstrual products to the university in the spring semester of 2022, securing funding to install dispensers in restrooms across campus.

A total of 184 dispensers are planned for women’s and gender-neutral restrooms in student-focused buildings across campus, with the first 14 being installed over last year’s winter break. The Associated Students of NAU provided $30,000 to the initiative, while NAU’s administration has allotted another $50,000 each year for products and upkeep.