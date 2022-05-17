High school students in Flagstaff protest for abortion rights

High school students in Flagstaff gathered in front of city hall Monday morning to protest the leaked Supreme Court document indicating a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.
About 20 students from BASIS Flagstaff left school between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lined up on the sidewalk in front of city hall, holding handmade signs as part of the demonstration. Several cars honked while passing by, and every time, the students met the response with cheers.
The student protesters are the latest in a series of protests that are in opposition to the potential decision, including a Bans Off Our Bodies March that took place Saturday.
A crowd of nearly 300 protestors gather on the corner of Butler and Lonetree Saturday afternoon at a Bans Off Our Bodies march from the Murdoch Community Center down Butler to Whole Foods and back. The march was organized in response to the leak of a document indicating that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v Wade.
Ninth-graders Samantha Molengraft, Gretchen Faus, Nadia Wilson and Ariel Gilmore had organized the protest as part of a civics project for an AP government and politics class. Molengraft said the students had been working with teachers and the school’s administration about the protest and handing out flyers over the past week.
“We’re protesting the whole decision, the leaked draft about overturning Roe v. Wade,” she said. “I guess we just hope to bring more attention about it and to try and fight for our rights.”
She said they were hoping Roe v. Wade would not be overturned and that they could raise awareness of how important abortion -- and access to it -- really is.
She said it “felt like the right time” to hold the protest.
“It’s the most prevalent issue with us right now," she said. "…To bring the youth into it too felt important, because I know it can be harder to get youth involved in things.”
Eleventh-graders Naomi Crowder, Alina Skrocki and Jenna Crumb, and ninth-grader Niya Crowder were among the BASIS students who showed up to the protest Monday morning. They said the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade meant it was “really important to advocate for it right now.”
“I just care a lot about the rights of women, and I feel like everyone should have their own choice and have a chance to say over that,” Crowder said.
She added: “I hope people’s eyes are opened to that it’s actually a choice and that they don’t have to have [an abortion] if they don’t want it, but that should be up to us and not to them at all.”
Skrocki added that people should better educate themselves on what abortion actually means.
“Abortion isn’t just a women’s issue,” Molengraft said. “It applies to anyone who can get pregnant. It is crucial to our rights and to our healthcare and to how we are represented in the community.”