High school graduate spotlight: Tirza Rodriquez

Senior Tirza Rodriquez is “very excited” for her upcoming graduation from Northland Preparatory Academy.

“I’m ready to be done with high school and move on,” she said.

After she graduates, she will be headed to Arizona State University to study nursing.

“My whole life, I’ve really loved nursing and I’ve wanted to be a part of the medical field,” she said. “I think nursing is a good balance for me because I get the patient interaction as well as studying medicine and helping people.”

Her favorite class at NPA is sports medicine. She said she liked the hands-on aspect of the course, which had taught her how to spine board and wrap an ankle and includes CPR and first aid certification.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons that are medical, but are also good for daily use and are just very helpful,” she said.

For an eventual career, Rodriquez is considering being a travel nurse (“something with NICU or labor and delivery”) or making first responder trips around the world through Doctors Without Borders or a similar organization.

“I’ve always wanted to travel the world and go different places,” she said. “I have grown up in the church, so I have gone on mission trips -- like we built houses in Mexico over spring break -- but I never wanted to go on a trip where it was like no needed skills. ... I always wanted to have a skill to give to other people and share and contribute to society."

Rodriquez described herself as “very independent” and said she was ready to move somewhere new after spending her entire life in Flagstaff.

“I do love Flagstaff, but I’m just ready for a change,” she said. “I think it’ll be good.”

What she finds most exciting about college is a “different pace of life.”

“It’s a new chapter of my life and it’s a little different, but I still am not just completely on my own and I have a little bit of structure,” she said.

She said she will miss her hometown and its mountains, especially since “it’s hard to snowboard in Phoenix.”

Rodriquez has attended NPA since sixth grade. She’s been on the school’s softball and volleyball team all four years and has earlier experience with both sports. She started ballet about 14 years ago as part of a preschool dance class and now does “a mix of jazz and ballet” through NPA.

She's also a member of the National Honors Society and is involved in student government. She has been in student council since sophomore year and is currently the senior class president.

“I know how high school can feel kind of isolating, and not really like you are that important and I just wanted everyone to feel like they had a space that they could be themselves, a space that they could enjoy life in and just have a good time and feel like they were a part of the senior class,” she said of her reason for running for the position.

In her free time, she loves to snowboard, first getting into the sport after watching her mom and brother.

“One day, I went up and decided that I wanted to try,” she said. “I fell in love with it.”

Something Rodriquez said she’ll take away from her time in high school is that “life's what you make of it.”

“Some things that seem really big in the moment are not actually going to be that big of a thing in the future,” she said. “So just enjoy the time that you have and the moments you’re in, no matter how small they seem.”

NPA’s graduation is scheduled to take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Northern Arizona University’s Ardrey Auditorium, located at 1115 Knoles Drive. More information can be found at northlandprep.org.

