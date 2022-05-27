High school graduate spotlight: Musician Reece Dominguez graduates from FALA on a strong note

Senior Reece Dominguez is ready to graduate after a busy four years at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA).

In addition to his studies, Dominguez participates in advanced musical theater, jazz dancing and choir as well as student council, the National Honors Society, peer tutoring and serving as president of the Indigenous Youth Club.

“It’s an outlet, kind of a way to express myself,” he said of his interest in music. “I also just think music theory is really interesting. It’s hard and difficult to learn, [but] once you have it down it’s really really cool.”

He said he “really got into music” in sixth grade, when he joined choir and started learning about sight reading and music theory.

Dominguez sings and plays the piano, and writes his own music as a personal hobby. On his to-do list is learning how to play guitar and produce his own music.

His preferred genre when writing music is indie pop and alternative. He enjoys listening to artists such as Lana Del Rey, The Neighborhood and Hannah Montana.

He also said he’s known around school for his love of Bridgit Mendler’s music, saying he's "been obsessed with her since ninth grade.”

FALA’s advanced musical theater class hosted a production of "Radio Gals" at the beginning of May and they had a cabaret performance last week. Dominguez performed "Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me" from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

He started both musical theater and dancing this year, and said his advice for other students was “don’t be afraid to try new things.”

“I think no matter what, you’re going to leave high school with regrets, but it’s good to leave high school with as little regrets as possible," he said. "So doing things you discover later on in high school earlier on could be really fun to do, because you don’t know if you like anything until you really try it."

He added: "Try to branch out as much as you can, try as many things as you can, so you can figure out what you like and what you don’t like.”

Dominguez said his own regret was not trying dance or musical theater earlier.

He joined the dance class after watching them perform through the window of another class, and thinking, “That’s so cool. I wish I could do that.” He and some friends were following along with the dances when someone in the class said he should join them. After speaking to the teacher, he joined the school’s advanced jazz class, which “was pretty intimidating.”

“I wish I would have done it sooner, because I really, really do love it. It’s been one of the best things I think I’ve done this year, because it’s given me that performance experience and a way to keep active. I learned how to use my body to its fullest extent,” he said. “..The biggest thing is I feel if I had started a long time ago, I could be way better than I am now.”

But he's learning from his experiences.

“I try not to look at it like that and just look at it like I have more time to try to grow and get better at the things that I enjoy,'” he said.

Though he’s only been dancing for three months, he said Jazz 3 was one of his favorite classes at FALA, alongside keyboard class.

In addition to getting to spend an hour and half playing piano, he said the teacher, Chase Coleman, was why he has enjoyed the class so much. Coleman first taught Dominguez to play the piano as a ninth-grader, and he’s been in his class ever since.

“He’s one of my favorite teachers ever, because he’s just a super good person. I really enjoy his teaching style…. Also, it’s just a nice, laid-back setting compared to more academic-oriented classes,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez plans to keep playing the piano in his free time once he heads to college and will keep singing. He hopes to join a jazz vocal group or choir.

Dominguez has been his class’s representative on the student council his sophomore and senior years, communicating what his grade needs to the student council and helping to arrange events.

“I like to be able to relay what my grade wants,” he said. “...I really like the group aspect of it, getting to know the other student council members and being in that leadership role."

As president of the Indigenous Youth Club, Dominguez said his role is mostly to facilitate meetings.

"Our mission statement is to create a cultural impact here at FALA, and to create a space for Indigenous students to come and feel safe and welcome," he said.

The club has hosted food sales and presented schoolwide assemblies on missing and murdered Indigenous women and residential schools. Dominguez also wrote a land acknowledgment that the school uses for events, including the most recent dance performance.

The peer tutoring program was started this year as another FALA student, Annabelle Folsom’s, senior project.

“I joined to support her; she’s my friend,” Dominguez said. “But, I don't know, it's also good to help the younger people.”

He was paired with a younger student who he helps with schoolwork and efficiency, as well as “helping lead them to their goals in their academic fields.”

It's been Dominguez’s first experience with teaching and he said it’s going “pretty well.”

“It was a rough learning curve, because I’ve never done that before,” he said. “So I had to figure out how to adapt to the student’s needs and how I was as a teacher. I think, throughout the year, I’ve definitely gotten better. There’s probably still things I need to improve on, but right now, we have a pretty steady flow.”

He said he’s enjoyed his time at FALA, especially in comparison to his earlier experience in public school, where students were grouped by intelligence. He spent seventh grade in an online program, due to anxiety. Once he started to recover, Dominguez wanted to return to in-person school, but not to the school he’d been in before. His sister had spent a year at FALA, so he decided to give it a try.

“I think the biggest takeaway from FALA is being able to express myself in the way that I wanted to,” he said. “Whether that’s with the way I dress, with the way I show myself to the world and my interests. It’s definitely given me that confidence to do what I want and what I like to do.”

As far as graduation, Dominguez said he’s excited and “a little nervous.”

“I’m ready for the new start, the clean slate feeling,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking for.”

The nerves come from the fact that, after he graduates, he’ll be “leaving everything that’s familiar.” He plans to study sociology as Arizona State University with the hope of one day becoming a social worker.

He said he chose the university because “it was in state, but it was far away enough for it to be new.”

He first heard about the job in sophomore year from school counselor Janine Birchard.

“I think it’d be really cool to give back to the community as much as I can and learn as much as I can,” he said.

He’s most excited to meet new people and to join higher-level groups for his extracurricular interested.

“I’m a pretty social person,” he said. “...Especially at college, there’s so many people who come in from all around the states and all around the world.”

FALA’s graduation will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pepsi Amphitheater in Fort Tuthill County Park, located at 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. More information is available at flagarts.com.

