High school graduate spotlight: Hannah Cody ready to take her own leap of faith

After graduating from Coconino High School (CHS) this week, senior Hannah Cody will be heading to the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, on her way to commissioning with the Marine Corps hopefully.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” she said about going to the program, which starts in July. “I’m a little bit nervous, but that’s expected. It will definitely be a different experience there.”

She added that she’s looking forward to being more independent.

Cody is not the only CHS senior headed to the Naval Academy this year. Jaime Shroufe has accepted an appointment to the Naval Academy in Maryland after receiving appointment offers from all three U.S. military academies.

Cody received a full scholarship to the 10-month prep school and, after graduating, will have the opportunity to attend the four-year Naval Academy in Maryland.

She said she was inspired by her father, Mel Cody, who served in the Marine Corps. She remembered being excited to watch the National Memorial Day Concert every year.

“He was a paratrooper, so he jumped out of planes a lot, and I thought that was the coolest thing as a kid,” she said. “Just to be up in the air, going so fast and taking a leap of faith and jumping out.”

Cody’s hopes for her future also include planes.

While her main goal at the moment is to commission into the Marine Corps, she said she hopes to one day join the Navy Blue Angels Flight Team, which does flight demonstrations across the country.

Her father said they hadn’t encouraged Cody or her older sister to follow a specific career path, instead supporting them on the ones they’d chosen.

“Early on, she selected to go this route and never gave up on that dream,” he said. “Followed it and did everything she possibly could to not just have that dream and talk about it, but put yourself in the position to actually achieve it."

He added: "We just couldn’t be more proud as parents. …We know she’s going to succeed in all her endeavors because the way she approaches it and the way she handles those types of situations, positions herself to reach her goals.”

The application process took four to five months, including academic and physical requirements, and securing a nomination from Congressman Tom O’Halleran. For the class of 2025, the Naval Academy offered appointments to 1,374 applicants out of 16,265 nationwide.

In her class, Cody is one of fewer than 20 to be accepted across Arizona.

Her acceptance came a few days later than the date she’d expected a response, and she was sure she’d have to go with her backup plan -- studying engineering with an Arizona State University scholarship.

“I was checking my email every day, maybe 10, 20 times a day. I’d refresh it every 20 minutes while I’m in class,” she said. “…It was so much. My stress levels peaked and I was so sad when I didn’t get a notification by the 15th. The whole time, my mind was wandering, like, ‘I probably didn’t get in.'…Then Tuesday morning rolls around. Of course, the first thing I did, I checked my email and right at the top of the list it says Office of Admission and the first line I read was 'Congratulations.' I was in awe. I was starstruck. …I was just thinking I made it, I did it.”

Stress turned to joy.

“I was so happy. I couldn’t stop crying. I forgot about school for a second; I was so in the moment. That’s a great way to start off a Tuesday,” she said.

Cody has spent a lot of time in sports throughout school so far, starting volleyball in sixth grade and basketball in eighth. She is now on CHS’s varsity team for both sports and plays both indoor and sand volleyball.

“I fell in love with the team dynamic and being able to rely on other people that come from different, diverse backgrounds,” she said of her athletic involvement. “It showed me that people are different and you can really make friends with anybody.”

She participated in the Coconino Institute of Technology (CIT) for three years, taking science and engineering classes, and completing a capstone her junior year on livestock tanks and water waste.

She also attended a Native American science and engineering program at the University of Arizona, a yearlong remote enrichment program for high school upperclassmen. She said one takeaway from the program was being able to meet kids from different states.

“Just being able to gain knowledge that there’s different tribes out there and that they have their own traditions and cultures. It’s nice to actually learn about them,” she said.

Despite all her time in STEM, Cody said her favorite class in high school was probably English, as she enjoys writing essays and reading, with her favorite genre being mystery and crime novels.

She said the friendships she’s made have been the most valuable part of her high school experience.

“Be willing to open up and experience new things,” she gave as advice for younger students. “It definitely opens your eyes to different perspectives of the world and seeing different sides of people.”

Cody said she wanted to thank everyone who’d helped her through the process and showed support.

“I’m excited to go over and not only represent myself and my family, but the Navajo Nation,” she said.

