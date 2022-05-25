High school graduate spotlight: Anni Woods cooking up her success

Flagstaff High School senior Anni Woods has been awarded a full-tuition scholarship through the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), and will be heading to Paul Smith’s College in New York in the fall to study baking and pastry arts.

She said she wanted to pursue culinary arts as a career because she’s “always loved cooking.”

“I’ve always just had a thing for baking, it’s always come so naturally to me,” she said. “... I’ve been doing it for four years in the classroom and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I’ve learned so much. I thought, `If I'm going to make a job out of something I’m going to do for the rest of my life, it might as well be something that I enjoy doing.’”

She’s been taking culinary classes throughout her time at FHS, starting with Culinary One as a freshman after testing out of the introductory class and progressing to Baking and Pastry and Culinary Competition as well as Culinary Two and Three.

She won the Paul Smith’s scholarship after participating in the regional and national C-CAP competitions.

Arizona is one of seven regions across the United States served by C-CAP, which is described by its website as striving "to help further food and social justice as well as equity and inclusion by providing tools for success.”

In the first round, the students had a few hours to make a C-CAP salad and a French omelet meant to assess their knife cuts and cooking skills. They then made chicken chasseur for the final competition, alongside “dessert crepes filled with pastry cream and decorated with a chocolate sauce and strawberries.”

The students were judged on their technique and skills in several areas as well as their finished dishes.

“They didn’t judge necessarily on the dish that was provided itself, but also on ... your communication skills, cleanliness, being able to follow safety and sanitation procedures, and being able to work in the workspace provided," she said.

To prepare, Woods and FHS’s other competitor practiced every Thursday starting in the first half of the year. When the time came for the competitions, they packed boxes with all the materials needed, including whisks, pots and pans, and their knife kits. In the past, competitors had to bring portable stoves as well, but this time they were provided.

The workspaces for the competition were “very small” Woods said.

“Since we had to travel for this, we couldn’t necessarily bring everything we wanted to bring, we only had to bring necessities," she said.

She added: "We had to pack all of our stuff into one box. It was kind of hard to do that, and we had to bring everything so nothing was provided. It was a little tricky, but we managed."

This was Woods’ first year competing, she said, because she was still in virtual learning her junior year.

“I had to make up for all of that, so I’m very grateful for our younger students this year,” she said. “Our junior this year was able to participate and compete, and she did make it into the top 10 juniors -- which was awesome.”

While Woods described herself as “artsy” and spent three years on the swim and dive team, cooking has been her priority throughout high school.

She said the main thing she’ll be taking from her time at FHS is the kitchen experience she gained, specifically mentioning the CAVIAT (Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology) program.

“I don’t think there’s anything that can compare to that at home,” she said. “… There’s a different connection, because it’s like going to work. You interact with other people, and you have to work and solve problems as a team instead of doing it individually at home. I think that's something that’s really important that I’m going to take with me, because it's given me so much skill in that field, and I’m so grateful for that.

Now she's cooking up plans for Paul Smith’s College, located in Adirondack State Park in New York.

“I love it here,” she said of Flagstaff, “but, I don’t know, there’s just bigger and better things out there.”

She said she was also excited that the school was surrounded by mountains and hiking trails.

“I’m a six-hour flight away from what I know, so that’s going to be a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s going to be fun. And it's such a small school, which i was looking for in a school, because i feel like its just more connected with the students," she said.

She felt like the whole recipe for future success came together.

"I was afraid that I would have to move to a city, but I fortunately got the scholarship that I wanted," she said. "…It does rain and snow a lot there, I'm gonna have to get used to that, but yeah, I'm really excited."

Woods hopes to one day open her own bakery.

“I’ve only worked for local businesses, and I love how they just connect with the community. I’ve always thought there’s just something special about that,” she said. “I’d love to open up my own business one day.”

She wanted other students to know that there are a variety of paths to take.

“Just because you don’t have straight As and don’t necessarily focus all the way in school, there are so many other options out there. There’s so many trade schools and internships and opportunities that are available to you, and just because you’re not going to college doesn’t mean you’re not going to be successful,” she said.

