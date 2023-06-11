Arizona has set aside funds to expand dual enrollment programs, as research shows participation increases college attendance and persistence when compared to similar groups of non-participating students.

Participation in dual enrollment has increased by 4% in the state over the past four years, according to Paul Perrault, the Helios Education Foundation senior vice president of community impact and learning.

Overall rates, however, are just under a quarter of all students.

The rate of dual enrollment participation in Arizona increased every year between 2017 and 2020, with slightly over 24% of all 2020 graduates completing at least one course (from 21% in 2017). While subsequent years were not included in the report, Perrault said the pandemic’s effects on dual enrollment have been mixed, depending largely on each school or district. English, math, and career and technical education were Arizona’s most common dual enrollment course subjects.

Increases in attendance were highest among students who were low income (33.5% higher in 2020 than 2017, compared to a growth of 9% in non-low-income students), Hispanic (39% growth between 2017 and 2020), Black (21.5% growth), women (19.2% growth) or whose school was located in a city (27.4%). Students in all of these categories had reported the lowest rates of dual enrollment participation compared to the other subcategories between 2017 and 2020.

Flagstaff-based high schools have reported higher rates of dual enrollment attendance than the state average — 80% of Flagstaff High School's class of 2021 had taken dual enrollment courses, as had 40% at Coconino High School.

Even so, Perrault said, “there are more opportunities to take that higher.”

A recent Helios study looked at the outcomes of dual enrollment in schools across Arizona in order to see how taking these courses impacted the students in college.

The study matched students into groups based on nine characteristics and then compared how each group’s experience after high school differed based on their participation in dual enrollment courses.

The researchers found that students in every group who had taken a dual enrollment course were more likely to attend college than those who hadn’t, with the differences being the greatest for male (2.2 times as likely in the class of 2019), Hispanic (2.3), low-income (2.3) and students with an IEP (2.8).

Overall, dual enrollment students in the class of 2019 were 2.1 times more likely to attend college than their peers who hadn’t and 1.2 times more likely to persist,

Perrault also noted that dual enrollment format can help with college preparation and that entering college with credits earned in high school can reduce its costs.

“For a number of students, if you don’t have parents or aunts or uncles or family members who have been to college, you might think that college is harder than you could ever do,” he said. “I think having an immersive experience in dual enrollment [means] you can really show a lot of students that they can be college-level students as well.”

Dual enrollment has been a focus in Arizona lately, with SB 1717 adding $15.5 million to the state budget meant to expand programs across the state.

Of that, $15 million will help students pay for their courses, while the rest is used for teacher incentives.

Students who pass their dual enrollment course with at least a 2.5 GPA can be reimbursed $50 per credit hour -- up to $300 for students in their first two years of high school and up to $600 for 11th- and 12th-graders. Priority is given to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Teachers can also receive a $1,000 one-time incentive for completing certification and instructing at least one course.

Local programs are growing as well. For instance, Flagstaff Unified School District has agreements with Coconino Community College and Yavapai Community College on the agenda for its next board meeting, which is set for Tuesday.

The main challenges Perrault said he saw in expanding dual enrollment was in making sure there are enough certified teachers and that students understand the reasons to take these courses.

Schools in urban areas with a higher socioeconomic status more often have dual enrollment options, as well as a wider variety. According to Perrault, this was often because of a lack of teachers with dual enrollment certification in the area, particularly as certification is subject-specific.

Online courses or teacher sharing between districts could be a way to respond to these needs, Perrault said. Helios has also been raising awareness with schools and families.

Its College Knowing and Going campaign focuses on showing students in early high school the opportunities available at their schools, for example.

“A big part of that work is making sure there’s early advising with students, letting them know those opportunities, so you’re not a junior or senior and say, 'Oh, I wish I’d have this opportunities,'” he said.

He added: “[It’s] really an opportunity to get students in ninth and 10th grade to think about those courses as well.”

Helios had previously been working to expand Advanced Placement courses, with similar legislation helping students pay for taking the AP test. While taking an AP course is free, students only receive college credit based on their score on the AP test, which costs $75.

Perrault said that, anecdotally, low-income schools in the program had seen increased rates of AP test-taking.

Perrault said the hope is to continue expanding access to both programs to reach more and more students.

“This legislation is short term right now. So how do you continue to build more educational opportunities and funding so that maybe that expands to all students so dual enrollment is paid for and all students AP is taken?" he said. "Right now, were focused on a narrow group, and how do we continue to expand those efforts so that even more students have this opportunity.”

More information can be found at helios.org/latest/briefs/dual-enrollment-in-arizona-high-schools/.