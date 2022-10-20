Heiser selected as Coconino Community College's next president

Coconino Community College’s (CCC) district governing board announced Wednesday at its meeting that it had selected Eric Heiser to be the college’s next president.

The school's former president, Colleen Smith, announced her retirement in March after leading the college since 2016, and the board then conducted a nationwide search through the summer, considering more than 50 applicants.

Heiser was announced as one of three finalists on Sept. 21, and was selected after each finalist took part in a series of community forums and meetings earlier this month.

“The college is positioned through the past leadership of Dr. Colleen Smith and community support through the passage of the tax reset to leap forward in serving the residents of Coconino County -- from workforce training and associate degrees to pathways to baccalaureates,” board chair Nat White said in the announcement.

Heiser’s tenure as CCC’s president will officially begin Jan. 1, 2023.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be selected as the sixth president of CCC,” he said in the announcement. “I’m excited about the bright future ahead for CCC, and look forward to working with the wonderful faculty and staff to meet the needs of students in Coconino County.”

Heiser has spent almost two decades working in higher education and has a PhD in Higher Education Leadership. He is currently the provost and chief academic, student support and workforce officer for Central Ohio Technical College.

He also serves as chairman of the board for Competency-Based Education Network and as board president for the National Council of Instructional Administrators. In 2020, he was appointed to a three-year term on the American Association of Community Colleges commission on workforce and economic development.

His past experience includes six years as an assistant professor at Central Wyoming College, six years as an associate dean and dean at Salt Lake Community College (where he built a large competency-based education program), more than 36 conference presentations and work advising on CTE best practices and guided pathways as a content expert to the U.S. Department of Education’s What Works Clearinghouse.

Heiser outlined some of his thoughts about CCC in his Oct. 6 community forums, covering topics such as sustainability initiatives, talent recruitment, technology in education and workforce development.

“We can't be a one-size-fits-all,” he said in the introduction to his community-focused forum. “A lot of my experience has been, especially in the past three to four years, in and around the area of building holistic student supports and making sure that their basic needs are met. We use the terminology ‘Maslow before Bloom.’ So the idea is you have to have Maslow’s needs met before you can get into Bloom’s taxonomy of learning objectives and all of that.”

A recording of one of Heiser’s forums is available here.