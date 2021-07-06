Green schools grant hopes to expand natural spaces on FUSD campuses

“The green school yard is not just about what it looks like; It’s about what happens there. It's that amazing moment, when you put a seed in a kid's hand, and they just look at it. They get really calm and they take a deep breath and they get ready to plant. It is magical,” she said.

Other schools in Flagstaff do already have green and natural spaces that students may enjoy and learn in. And many of those have been built and maintained with the help of Terra Birds.

As an organization, Terra Birds works directly with schools and the children that attend them to build and maintain gardens at several schools across the city.

But John Taylor said this may be an opportunity to put additional resources and emphasis on natural and green spaces on school campuses.

The grant is providing them about $40,000 over the course of three years, plus additional free trainings and assistance as they work to build the organizational infrastructure and relationships to keep the effort going into the future, said Liz Taylor.

She said they hope that further grant money later on can help them continue the effort.

In terms of the Killip project, Wells said they are now updating construction plans and discussing what areas will be utilized for green spaces and outdoor learning.

