The Walkup Skydome and Philip Tullar Commons were filled with graduates and their supporters Friday morning for the first of Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College's (CCC) spring 2023 commencement ceremonies.

NAU is recognizing about 5,200 new graduates this weekend, and CCC is recognizing almost 500.

Friday morning's ceremony at NAU conferred degrees to students in the school's College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Arturo Massol-Deyá, founder of Casa Pueblo.

Massol-Deyá received an honorary doctorate from NAU as part of the ceremony, making him a "double doctor."

Casa Pueblo is a community organization in Puerto Rico that works on environment and sustainability efforts, including installing a solar microgrid in the town of Adjuntas.

“Beliefs are important, but they are not enough,” he told the graduates.

He added: “Our extractive way of life is compromising nature, making climate change yet another layer of inequality, displacement and social tension that creates new borders among us. Belief and inequality are polarizing this society, and while knowledge by itself doesn’t change reality, thinking and acting as a community is the path for an inclusive social transformation. We have shown it is possible in our humble town of Adjuntas.”

CCC’s afternoon ceremony recognized students in the Career and Technical Education Program.

Speakers at the ceremony included the college's two faculty of the year recipients, Katie Schwartz and Alan Cartwright. They were nominated for the award by CCC students.

“We are also celebrating un nuevo comienzo, or the beginning of a new chapter,” said Schwartz, who teaches Spanish, is the Arts, Humanities and Languages lead faculty at CCC.

Schwartz was recently one of 16 U.S. recipients of a Fulbright-Hays study abroad award, too.

"I’ve learned that what sets you apart is your unrelenting desire to accomplish your goals," she said. "You can do and be anything that you believe. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise and never give up on yourself."

Cartwright has been an American Sign Language and interpreting studies instructor at CCC for the past decade.

"I really agree with CCC's motto. The motto is 'Start small and go big.' That's really a life lesson here that you can learn at CCC," he said, giving them his "big five" pieces of advice -- the last of which was "be open big."

"What the heck do I mean by 'be open big?' Open your mind, open your eyes, open your heart," he said. " ... You're going to go out there and make the world a better and safer place."

After NAU's ceremony, friends and family members headed outside to meet the graduates.

Former NAU basketball player Jalen Cone was taking pictures with his parents, Harold and Alicia Cone, after receiving his bachelor’s in communications.

Alicia said she was “proud” and “excited” for Jalen’s finishing college.

“It’s an accomplishment,” she said.

He has hopes to go into sports commentating or analysis, specifically basketball, and is heading to the University of California Berkeley for a certificate in business and entrepreneurship.

Alicia said NAU had been a great experience for the family, which came from North Carolina, and added that they were already making plans to visit Flagstaff again.

“This is a beautiful university, great family atmosphere, and the Jacks, there’s nothing like them,” Harold said.

He also praised Lumberjacks men’s basketball head coach Shane Burcar and NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera.

“He’s just a great guy,” Harold said of Cruz Rivera. “Exciting, very personable, I love the way he interacted with all the students.”

Alicia added: “Thank you, NAU.”

Communications and public administration graduate Hope Springetti said NAU’s ceremony went “great,” noting the nice weather as she stood outside the Skydome with her sister, Alex Lopez, and niece, Aleah Lopez.

She was planning to return to her hometown of Tucson to teach high school English in the fall.

“It was just spur of the moment, but I think teenagers are an underrated age group,” she said. “I think they’re cool, so I’d love to teach them.”

“It was really great, I love it,” Springetti said of her time at NAU, and her sister agreed.

“Good Flagstaff trips,” she said.

Lyanne Younger was also standing with her family after NAU’s ceremony, including Jason Beaulieu and Melanie Shams. Her degree was in criminal justice.

“It feels crazy, but it also doesn't feel like anything really,” Younger said of having graduated. “Kind of just feels like a normal day.”

Originally from Washington state, Younger said she’d decided to attend NAU after visiting during high school. She hadn’t known exactly where she wanted to go, except that she wanted to be somewhere new.

“We’re really proud of what’s she’s been accomplishing,” Beaulieu said.

Eric Heiser, CCC's new president, advised the college's graduates to continue learning and "remember the feeling you have today."

"Remind yourself of that feeling when you don't want to go on," he said. "Remind yourself of that feeling when you think you can't do it. Remind yourself that you have done it before and you absolutely will do it again. ... You have taken the first step of many to living the life you are capable of living. We can't wait to see what you accomplish."

Before making his remarks at NAU's ceremony, Cruz Rivera took his customary selfie with the entire group of seated graduates.

He congratulated them on their studies and spoke on their future impacts, saying that finishing college showed “the strength of your character, the depth of your dedication and the firmness of your purpose.”

“The milestone that we are here to celebrate today is a powerful reminder that better days are sure to come,” he said. “ ... Because we are confident that your knowledge and passion will fuel the movement for a more sustainable world, because we are confident that your talent and energy will compel our communities to a higher level of communion, and because we are confident that your idealism and humanity will lead us to a more inclusive, healthier, prosperous and just society.”

Both NAU and CCC’s ceremonies were livestreamed in addition to the in-person event. Recordings can be found on their YouTube pages (NAU is here and CCC is here).