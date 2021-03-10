Giving youth the chance to Step-Up

Deputy Director of Coconino County Juvenile Court Services Casie Lightfoot said lack of education and delinquency often go hand in hand. The longer youth stay in school to ensure they are earning credit and reading at the appropriate grade level, the less likely they are to become involved with the criminal justice system. And once they are involved, education can help prevent them from returning.

According to information from Juvenile Court Services, more than 500 youths are referred to the criminal justice system for a variety of crimes that vary from petty misdemeanors to more severe felonies. Only a fraction of the referrals end up on probation. Many of those youth, between 200-250, are diverted away from prison and probation and are placed in front-line, low-risk diversion programs.

“The importance of offering an educational scholarship to our youth is one of the best ways to support the youth themselves, but also our community,” Lightfoot said. “Thank you, Nestlé Purina, for investing in our youth and our community.”

Over the years, Donaldson said he’s been inspired by some of the stories of scholarship recipients who have regained their lives and found a positive path. The young people should not be defined for the rest of their lives for acts they committed as youths.