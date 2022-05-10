FUSD to open preschools at Killip and Thomas Elementaries

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) will be opening new preschools at two of its elementary schools in the 2022-2023 school year.

The preschools will be located at Killip and Thomas Elementary Schools and based on a sliding income scale. Tuition for the coming school year is $200 per month for all months of the school year (including December and March) and $100 per month for families who qualify for reduced price. Students qualifying for special education services will not be charged tuition, according to an announcement on FUSD’s website.

They will be “licensed preschools with an academic and kindergarten-ready focus, are aligned with Arizona state standards and curriculum and will have certified preschool teachers,” according to the announcement. Each class will have 14 to 18 students.

The preschool programs will be half-day sections Monday through Thursday (no school on Fridays), following FUSD’s school calendar. The morning session will be from 8:40 am to 11:30 am and afternoon session will be from 12:30 pm to 3:20 pm.

Registration for these programs is open to all students in FUSD’s boundaries, who have turned three on or before August 31. To qualify for the three-year-old program, students must also be three before the first day of school. Students must turn four on or before August 31 to qualify for the four-year-old program.

Registration for the program is available online. More can be found at fusd1.org/preschool.

