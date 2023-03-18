Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) will have expended the last of its federal COVID-19 relief funds by September and is now making plans to adjust the positions that paid for at its schools.

The district received three rounds of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding since 2020 to help with its response to the pandemic, totaling $21.37 million. The final $13.7 million allotment was part of ESSER III, which passed in the American Rescue Plan in March 2021 and can be used as funding through Sept. 2024.

In FUSD’s Feb. 28 board meeting, superintendent Michael Penca said the district was using $1.3 million of those funds on staff positions that would support students and employees — including counselors, instructional aides, nurses and others. He also said FUSD will have expended all its ESSER funds by Sept. 2023.

Now that its ESSER funding will be coming to an end, the district is looking at alternative funding sources for some of these positions while ending or changing others to fill those staffing needs from its existing budget.

“We’re trying to be able to maintain as many positions as possible, but also consider all those other dynamics we have -- not only the loss of those funds but also projected declining enrollment,” Penca said.

He also listed uncertainty in the state budget, increasing costs and the board’s desire to increase FUSD’s financial health as factors in these decisions.

“I’m trying to balance all of those as I make decisions about our needs, our students’ needs and trying to maintain as many positions as possible,” he said.

Eight categories of positions were discussed in Penca's report, with the plan for most being to switch to the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) budget.

The district’s Native American Education Support Program will be affected by this change, though this will come more through shifts in its areas of service than reduced numbers of employees.

ESSER had funded the position’s shift to certified rather than classified staff at the elementary levels.

“We had a lot of turnover and we weren't getting those impacts on students,” Penca said. “With the ESSER funds, we hired certified staff, they provided reading and math and intervention and families were seeing a lot of success in closing those gaps.“

No reduction in staffing is planned for the program, he said, though FUSD will be re-allocating the program’s staff to focus more on early intervention.

The district plans to continue with certified staff at priority elementary schools while funding an ancillary position that will be split between Flagstaff and Coconino high schools, a total of $66,664 in the M&O budget.

Penca said this shift had been recommended by the department’s director.

“We’re recommending that we prioritize early intervention, so we can close those learning gaps, social emotional gaps, those connections with families when our students are at a younger age,” he said. “Before they get older and those gaps get larger or our students leave our school system early because our system has failed them in some way.”

Schools he said were being prioritized with these changes were those with the highest percentages of Native American students and those designated by the state for target support and improvement based on achievement test results. The board agenda specifically lists Leupp and Puente de Hózhó elementaries as priority schools.

Eight, including district families, employees and other community members, had come to the meeting to make public comment about the changes to this program as they had heard that the high school advisor positions were being eliminated.

Most asked for transparency about the decision and that the positions continue.

"Having this representation in our community, in our academic schooling, is really essential to me and to my other Native American peers at school," said Samira OldElk, a sophomore at Coconino High School. "...Without our advisor around the high school or other schools...we lose our main advocates that allow us to promote awareness and sensitivity in a lot of our students here in Flagstaff. They contributed a lot and it really helps us go through high school."

"Our community has struggled to get our students to a place where graduation rates and grades are more consistent," Rose Toehe said in her comment. "It is because of these advisors that this long hard road has been accomplished. If our schools, especially our secondary schools, are left without advisors, these accomplishments will begin to fall again."

Penca's presentation came later in the meeting and he said the comments were based on a misunderstanding.

"We're prioritizing where we assigned our staff, but we're not reducing staff," he said.

ESSER also provided funding for 3.5 full-time counseling and social work positions in the district ($266,373), which Penca said the district is trying to maintain.

“That was a discussion even before the pandemic about the ratios of counselors to students in our district, the social emotional and mental health needs of our students and behavioral needs of our students,” he said. “That's been a priority for our district to increase counselors in this district.”

The district's current plan is to move 2.5 full-time employees into the district’s M&O budget, with an additional full-time social worker being funded as part of a school safety grant it has applied for through the Arizona Department of Education. If this is not approved, FUSD will instead move a total of four full-time positions to its M&O budget.

The district began implementing restorative practices in the past year at several of its schools, in part using ESSER funds. It plans to continue its restorative practices coordinator position for the 2023-2024 school year, using grant funding from Coconino County's superintendent of schools.

Half of two technology positions ($67,031 total) were funded through ESSER to help the district move to remote learning, which will be continuing through district funds to continue to support the use of technology in its schools.

“There's no going back and we don't want to,” Penca said. “We aspire to be a one to one district. We value that technology and we think it really supports the technical learning of our students and equips them to be successful in the workforce or in college after they leave our district.”

Two full-time preschool paraprofessionals ($56,849) will also be moving to the M&O budget. The state’s at-risk funding will increase next year, which Penca said the district was planning to use to maintain these positions as one of its goals is to expand preschool programs.

ESSER also allowed the district to fund instructional aides at all of its elementary schools for reading intervention work (10 full-time employees, or $348,806), which will continue through M&O funding.

“If some of those things up above have to change, we may have to consider reducing hours, reducing the benefits to those staff serving in those positions," Penca said, "but we’d love to be able to keep them as is because we think it's really instrumental to closing achievement gaps and getting the scores that we all aspire our district students to have.”

Another pair of instructional aides funded by ESSER ($43,824) have been working with high schoolers on credit recovery using an online program called Plato. Those positions will be eliminated and the one employee still working in this role (the other resigned earlier in the year) will be moving to a different role at FUSD.

FUSD plans to return to pre pandemic school nurse staffing levels, moving one position to part time ($55,836) and having two schools share nursing staff to reduce one full-time position. Priorities for this will be based on the health needs of students in each school, Penca said.

He noted that the district has had difficulty finding nurses to work at its schools, due to retirements, resignations and healthcare shortages. It has been using a contract agency to fill some of those gaps.

A recording of this meeting can be viewed at vimeo.com/802011384. Discussion of the ESSER-funded positions begins about an hour and 50 minutes into the meeting.