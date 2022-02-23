FUSD sets March 21 end date for mask requirement

Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board set an end date to its mask requirement during its meeting Tuesday, with the majority moving to encourage rather than require masks on its campuses starting March 21.

The move will come regardless of COVID-19 metrics, unless the district’s percent positivity and case rates fall into moderate or low transmission categories before March 21. The district plans to send a notification to staff and families if the lower threshold is met before then.

Masks will continue to be required on buses and at Leupp Elementary regardless of transmission levels until the federal transportation and Navajo Nation orders are rescinded.

The board voted 3-2 to approve the motion, with president Carol Haden and members Anne Dunno and Carole Gilmore in favor and members Christine Fredericks and Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie opposed.

“We’ve been on, I think, the right path thus far and I’m very open to supporting this,” Dunno said.

She noted that the recommendation was based on feedback from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the difficulties associated with masking and that N95 masks offer protection to the people wearing them.

Fredericks, Gishie and Gilmore all said in the discussion that they thought the requirement’s end should be based on transmission levels. Gishie noted that while COVID rates are decreasing, they have not returned to their levels from the beginning of last summer.

Gilmore and Fredericks differed on whether the transmission level should be based on the schools themselves or the larger community.

“I don’t think that there’s a correct time,” Gilmore said. “I don’t think that we could say, absolutely, guaranteed, something is going to happen. But I’d like to see that we focus our transmission rates on what’s going on inside of our schools."

Gilmore added: "I’d like to say that if there is a minimal transmission rate, then, yes, the masks come off, but let’s just say we go through a whole other transmission rate, which spikes tremendously. Then maybe masks will have to come back on. But I think we’re here now, and as a board we have an obligation to make a decision.”

Fredericks made the point that “our schools are a part of that larger community” and that students and employees return home to a variety of places at the end of school days.

Despite Gilmore’s reservations with setting an end date, she voted for the motion because she believed it would not pass otherwise.

“I do not agree necessarily with the date that has been established,” she said immediately before the vote. “I feel that we are here to make a decision tonight.”

FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said he made the recommendation to the board “with much reflection and consideration” of the impact it would have on schools, students, teachers and families as well as their various experiences of the pandemic.

The mask requirement was necessary to maintain in-person learning and minimize disruptions to instruction during the delta and omicron surges, he said, and improving metrics and FUSD’s mitigation efforts led him to believe that it was time to change it.

“While it’s wise to proceed with both caution and an understanding that we may need to re-institute measures if conditions worsen, we also need to give each other something to hope for and a return to some semblance of normalcy,” he said.

COVID has impacted FUSD’s students, employees and families over the past two years, he said, listing different areas of concern for each group.

“While it will take concerted effort and time to heal, I am confident we can do just that here in Flagstaff, and I am committed to finding ways to listen to, support one another and move forward together,” he said. “We will not only get through this, but grow.”

CCHHS officials presented at the meeting virtually, giving updates on COVID metrics in both Coconino County and the school district.

Since the first coronavirus case was identified in Coconino County in March of 2020, 42,703 cases have been recorded, with 2,160 hospitalizations and 432 deaths. Over the last six months, 23,306 cases were reported in the county, with 707 hospitalizations and 105 deaths. Flagstaff accounted for 68% (15,828) of the total cases and residents younger than 18 accounted for 21% (4,838 cases, with 31 hospitalizations and no COVID-related deaths in residents younger than 20 years old in the last six months).

Metrics have been improving recently, in both schools and the county.

“Just as quickly as we saw that increase [in cases due to the omicron variant], we’re starting to see a major decrease -- which is very good news,” CCHHS lead epidemiologist Matt Maurer said.

Cases have decreased by 92% since the Jan. 15 peak, averaging a 45% weekly decrease over the last four weeks. A total of 58% of county residents are fully vaccinated, with slightly lower rates for those under the age of 20 (17% of 5- to 11-year-olds and 48% of 12- to 18-year-olds).

FUSD’s metrics follow similar trends to the county as a whole, though right now they are slightly higher. The most recent schools update lists the district as having a case rate of 289 per 100,000 and a positivity yield of 11.1%. The high transmission thresholds for those metrics is 100 per 100,000 and 10%, respectively.

'Light at the end of the tunnel'

Another category, substantial transmission, is between high levels of transmission and the district’s threshold for ending the mask requirement at the moderate level. The threshold between substantial and moderate transmission is a case rate of 50 per 100,000 and an 8% positivity rate.

The district is “really trending that direction [and] should hopefully be there very soon,” Maurer said. “...We’re really hopeful that we can continue to see lower levels of transmission as we head into spring here and summer, and hopefully those trends will continue.”

CCHHS had sent a letter with its recommendations to the school board Feb. 17, and director Kim Musselman noted that vaccines are key to COVID protection and that CDC “still advises anyone aged 2 or older to wear a mask in indoor public settings and locations with high transmission,” including in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

She wasn’t sure when, but said the CDC was expected to make “some announcements and changes in the near future.”

“I want to make a huge thanks... [to] everyone who has spoken so passionately about all of the things they are struggling with in respect to mask mandates and, quite frankly, just in general with COVID,” she said. “It has been an immensely difficult two-plus years for all of our community.”

Musselman was also hopeful that the county would leave high transmission levels soon. She asked attendees to continue using layered mitigation strategies and to “practice kindness” regardless of the board’s decision.

“Our numbers are starting to look really good, and it is because of all of the efforts that each of you have taken and your commitment to being kind and respectful to one another,” she said. “We are…hopefully seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and I just ask for your continued diligence in what you are doing as we hopefully in the next couple weeks are back in moderate and low transmission.”

A push from the public

Almost 300 people watched the meeting's live stream and the room was mostly full of parents, teachers and students who had come to make public comment on the district’s mask requirement.

There were vocal responses from a few members of the in-person audience during the board’s discussion, leading to a short break in the proceedings. Shouts of “immediate” and “tomorrow” broke out when potential end dates were brought up and several applauded Gilmore's vote, standing to cheer at her last statement.

The comments policy was changed slightly for this meeting, due to both weather and high attendance. Rather than the standard total of 30 minutes, with three minutes per comment, the comments portion was expanded to 45 minutes, with two for each commenter.

“We feel like we can hear a good cross-section of people if we extend our time,” Haden said, adding that the board had received several emails since the last meeting.

The majority of commenters were requesting an immediate end to the district’s mask requirement. The group included students who had participated in the Feb. 14 mask protest, family members and teachers.

“I hope you guys listen to us tonight and I hope you guys understand where we’re coming from. Because it’s not OK," said Cesar Villaneuva, a Flagstaff High School senior who opposed the requirement.

Cadence Whiting, a seventh-grader at Sinagua Middle School, said while she wore a mask when requested by her teacher, doing so went against her religious beliefs.

“Your choices have great effects in my life and my fellow kids,” she said. “Please consider making masks optional, because if someone has similar beliefs as me, they can choose not to wear one and if someone is not feeling safe, they can wear one.”

Most of the teachers who commented at the meeting work at DeMiguel Elementary. Stephanie Mansfied thanked the students at the meeting for “standing up tonight” and asked for an immediate end to the requirement.

It is not her first time making this request at a board meeting.

“I stand before you again to stand up for students and families and ask you to make masks optional today, not a month from now...so we can rebuild relationships with the community members and families we have hurt and lost over the past two years…[and] because students deserve the best education possible,” she said.

Two Coconino High School students, members of the school’s Drama and Young Progressives clubs, spoke in favor of keeping the mask requirement.

“When I heard you were attempting to repeal the mask mandate, my first reaction was fear,” Jackson Lander said. “...I’m a high-risk individual, and, to be frank, I would not like to spend my senior year on a ventilator. Additionally, I fear for my education. If we remove masks, we will go back into virtual learning. …Finally, I fear for my family. I have lost many family members due to COVID and I would rather not be the reason any more pass away. Although people who oppose the mask mandate are louder, they are not the majority in our community.”

A recording of the meeting can be found at vimeo.com/679568432. Coconino County’s COVID-19 metrics are updated Fridays on the CCHHS website.

