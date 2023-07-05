At a meeting last month, Flagstaff Unified School District’s board selected the location of the former Flagstaff Middle School (FMS) as the site for the new Marshall Elementary.

The district has plans to replace two schools as part of a $100 million bond approved by Flagstaff voters in November. Marshall Elementary’s replacement is moving forward quickly and is expected to be completed in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

The site selection means that the district can continue developing plans for the new school.

“A decision tonight does allow the design team to move forward with further planning and design for the school and also additional survey and investigation of the site,” said FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca.

The board’s decision comes after a more in-depth discussion of the site options at a work session that took place June 13 as well as community feedback and a forum on the topic. While FUSD initially included purchasing an entirely different location for the new school, discussion at this particular meeting focused on only two choices -- based on a recommendation from the bond oversight committee and community feedback.

Those choices were to either keep Marshall in its current location near Thorpe Park, or to move it across the street to the site of the former Flagstaff Middle School (FMS). After some discussion, the board moved to approve the FMS site as the location of the new Marshall, with all but one member, Carole Gilmore, voting in favor of the motion.

Gilmore expressed concerns with moving to the middle school site based on cost, safety and accessibility, asking whether the back portion of the current site could be used instead of raising the front to above a 100-year floodplain.

“I specifically want to make very sure that everyone understands we cannot exceed $25 million, and I think the site you have selected may run into some major construction things that we haven't thought about or don't know about right now,” she said.

She added: “I’m concerned that our special-needs students will have to have accommodations and ramps and steps, and that concerns me greatly, because we want to keep those students at Marshall school. If we have a flood, the back door alone will not have access as a safety concern. You will not be able to get into the back of the school, because you will not be able to use that road. That bothers me greatly.”

Penca noted that Marshall’s current building was keeping that area from being in the floodplain, so moving the building to the back of the site would still require the additional grading needed for the site’s front.

He also said while $25 million from the bond has been allotted for the new Marshall, FUSD has the option to add adjacent ways or capital funds for part of the project. The Killip Elementary replacement project, for example, used capital funds to add ramadas to the play spaces, he said.

“All of us are committed to serve the students with disabilities at Marshall Elementary,” he added. “ ... They've been able to provide some input already. We’ll continue to provide some input and engage them, but there are opportunities to have it more accessible than what we currently experience at many of our campuses where we have the stairs or the very steep ramps that met ADA at that time but no longer would.”

Gilmore also expressed concern that the plans for the current Marshall site had not yet been finalized, saying she wanted the neighboring residents to have clarity about its future. FUSD has discussed using the 6-acre site as part of Flagstaff High School’s campus, with Penca specifying this would be a later phase of the project, with a similar community participation model as the site selection.

“I do feel they need to know whether the current site is going to be torn down,” she said. “I think if it is, it needs to be part of the $25 million. I think we do need to decide about what we're doing. If not, we’re exactly like the hospital project, where it’s left ambiguous.”

Member Erik Sather said the main factor he was considering was that the the FMS building is elevated above the 100-year floodplain that exists on the current site.

“For me, the deciding factor is the floodplain and the burn scar, and not knowing how the floodplain will react to that in the next few years,” he said. “I think that's a huge thing. If we built this school and we guessed wrong on this as far as the floodplain goes, I think we’re in real danger of wasting the bond funds that voters did approve.”

According to a timeline presented at the previous work session, the design process is expected to continue through early 2024, with construction beginning later in the year. Board updates on the school's design are expected in July and August, as "community sharing and engagement of Marshall design ideas" in July.

“I do think it would be great as you guys work with the city to get an approved site plan, that you keep us updated and apprised to how you're going to solve a lot of those problems," said member Kristine Pavlik. “Because I have a lot of the same concerns; I just feel confident we can work around them, especially because we have basically a blank slate. It's really exciting to see how we can be creative to accommodate those needs.”

A recording of the meeting is available at vimeo.com/839887751, with the site selection beginning at about an hour and 25 minutes.