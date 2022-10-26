FUSD seeks funding for improvements, continuing programs with Props 447 and 448

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) is seeking the continuation of a budget override and $100 million in bond funding through two ballot measures this November. If passed, it will use the funds to update technology, facilities and transportation in the district, and continue several existing programs.

One ballot, Proposition 447, is a 15% maintenance and operations (M&O) budget override, and the other, Proposition 448, is the $100 million bond measure.

Arizona school districts, according to FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca, have three ways of asking for additional funding from voters: M&O overrides, capital overrides and bonds.

The first two seek additional funding for different parts of the budget. M&O overrides are used for staffing, programs and other essentials needed to operate the district, while capital overrides can be spent in other areas like curriculum, furniture and other needs.

FUSD has had a M&O override in place since 1996; it has had capital overrides in the past, but let them lapse at least six years ago. Items funded by the current override that are planned to continue, should Proposition 447 pass, include full-day kindergarten, elementary specials (gym, art and music, for example) and dual-enrollment classes.

Bond programs, meanwhile, are used for specific capital improvements. Projects proposed in the bond, for instance, include replacing two elementary schools, transportation upgrades and assisting with improvements to Camp Colton.

The district has used bond programs to fund projects in the past. Its most recent bond of $75 million passed in 2018 is in its third round of use and has funded Killip Elementary School's replacement, Mount Elden Middle School’s renovation and iPads for district students.

Penca urged residents to vote in whichever way they preferred. Early ballots were sent out Oct. 12 and are available for request through Oct. 28.

Early in-person voting is also an option through Nov. 4, as is voting in-person on Election Day (Nov. 8). More about elections in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/elections.

“There’s not only important issues for FUSD on this ballot, [but also] local, state issues and obviously candidates,” he said. “We’ve been encouraging people to register to vote [and are] now encouraging people to exercise that opportunity to vote ... . I think taking time to really be informed and make an informed decision is most important.”

Here are the ways FUSD plans to use funding for 447 and 448, if approved.

Proposition 447

The override requested in Proposition 447 is a continuation of the 15% maintenance and operations budget override the district has had in place since 1996. It was most recently re-approved by voters in the 2018 election.

The district’s budget for each year is determined by the number of students it serves as well as an additional transportation fund. The 15% override currently in place gives the district about $8 million a year to fund staffing and programs not included in the state education budget.

If approved, the override's total for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 would be $8,427,495.

FUSD uses its current override funds for full-day kindergarten (rather than the half day funded by the state), music programs, advanced placement and dual-enrollment courses, gifted education, and international baccalaureate (IB) programs at Puente de Hozho, Sinagua Middle School and Coconino High School, among others, Penca said.

“Another example would be specials that we provide students at elementary schools, like art and music and PE,” he said. “Those aren’t required by the state, but we know that they’re really valuable to the development of our students, and [through the override] we’re able to provide the staffing so we can offer those programs.”

The override is funded through secondary taxes from property owners in the district. Proposition 447 would not mean a tax increase, as it is the continuation of an existing tax. The rate totals $0.55 per $100 of net assessed valuation.

The average value of a home in the district is $292,335, so approval of the measure would cost the owner of a property of this size about $160.78 per year.

Each override, when authorized, is put in place for seven years. The first five years are fully funded, with the last two planned as a phase-down period should the next not pass. If Proposition 447 is not approved by voters, FUSD will receive one-third less of the override funds in 2024/2025, and another third less in 2025/2026, with each reduction lowering the secondary tax rate by about $0.1833 (and lowering the district’s budget by about $2.8 million). It would then receive no override funds beginning in fiscal year 2027.

“Over a five-year period, the loss from not having an override would be approximately $42,100,000,” according to the voter information pamphlet.

As the override “helps maintain current staffing and programs,” Penca said, 447 not passing would require the district to reorganize and reduce offerings. One potential impact he mentioned was larger class sizes.

He said that the $8 million "is significant in a budget."

“We always say any budget is about 83 to 85% salary and benefits, so any time you have to reduce your budget, it impacts the staffing we offer that supports those programs," Penca added.

Proposition 448

FUSD is also asking for $100 million in bond funding through 448 -- which it plans to use for improvements to technology, transportation and facilities throughout the district.

The improvements would also be paid for with secondary property taxes, a rate of $0.40 cents per $100 of net assessed valuation, between 0.05 and 0.06 above the current rate, according to FUSD's website. The information pamphlet lists that a home valued at the district's average ($292,335) would see an estimated annual cost of $118.16.

"The district has structured its bond plans for this election with an outcome of keeping homeowners' tax rates at approximately the same level for retiring bond indebtedness," according to the pamphlet.

“We understand that any increase, that’s important for people to consider,” Penca said. “We know we’re seeing increases in gas prices and food prices and housing costs, so I know the district does not take lightly this ask from our district voters and property tax owners to consider an increase.”

The district is in the third phase of funding from the $75 million bond approved in 2018. In addition to the two large construction projects, it has funded accessible bathrooms at Thomas and Marshall, replacement of artificial fields at several district schools, energy-efficient boilers (Flagstaff High, Sinagua Middle School) and replacing every light in the district with energy-efficient LED bulbs.

At its Oct. 11 meeting, the board approved the use of 2018 bond funds to renovate Coconino High School’s mini-auditorium and new security cameras at its middle and high schools. A project to renovate Sinagua's entrance to be more accessible (including the addition of an elevator) is planned to be complete in January.

The district has a bond oversight committee that meets monthly to hear updates on authorized bond projects and recommend bond fund expenses to the governing board.

“It provides a level of transparency and accountability for the district, and we’re proud that we’re following through on the commitments that were made,” Penca said. “We’re very fortunate. With the 2018 bond, we were able to sell those bonds with really almost historically low interest rates."

Intended uses for Proposition 448 funds are similar. The uses were determined by a bond steering committee consisting of 45 FUSD staff, parents and community members who met four times in the spring (half-day sessions) to discuss the district's needs as well as potential impacts of different bond programs.

In June, FUSD’s board approved the final bond measure based on the committee’s recommendations.

FUSD in the winter hired a facility management group to assess its school sites, giving a sense of where each is in its life cycle. Its oldest building, Killip Elementary, was built in the 1940s and was replaced this year using money from the district’s 2018 bond. Other district schools were built in the '50s and '60s, with the newest schools being built in the late '80s.

Funds from this bond, if passed, would be used to replace the next two oldest schools: Kinsey and Marshall elementary schools at $25 million each.

Both elementary schools were built in the 1950s and are now “reaching their lifespan.”

“We’re so proud of Killip Elementary and the way that space has been designed to address the new way that we teach,” Penca said. “Flexible-use spaces, opportunities for collaboration, safety and security features, community access to the facility, enhancing the outdoor learning spaces, the technology that can be used throughout the entire campus. We see opportunities to have those type of facilities with both Kinsey and Marshall elementary if this bond is passed by our voters.”

Transportation updates are also part of the bond, including replacing the transportation and maintenance facilities ($12 million) and putting infrastructure in place to allow for an eventual transition into electric vehicles in the district’s transportation fleet.

“We’re seeing a lot of bus fleets transition into electric vehicles, so we want to make sure that we’re positioned for those transitions that support the climate-action values and goals of our community,” Penca said.

As with the 2018 bond, funds would also be used to continue investing in the bus fleet ($7 million is set aside for fleet replacement). The district covers over 4,500 square miles, according to Penca, with buses needing replacement at 300,000 miles.

Proposition 448 would also be used to continue investing in technology ($8 million), updating student iPads, staff laptops and classroom technology. Much of these expenses were initially paid for with the 2018 bond and have a lifespan of five to six years.

Support for Camp Colton’s master plan improvements ($5 million) is also included in 448. Friends of Camp Colton would also be contributing to improvements in what Penca described as a “braiding” of public funds and private fundraising. The nonprofit created a master plan for its 50th anniversary last year, outlining ways it could continue to provide outdoor education to local students for the next half century.

Improvements Penca mentioned include a new lodge facility to accommodate more students and kitchen updates, alongside more permanent and ADA accessible cabin structures.

Other planned uses for 448 funds include repairs and replacements to structures such as roofing, HVAC systems, fire panels etc.

He said many of the planned improvements, whether the bond passes, will still need to be made.

“If it's not passed, these school buildings are going to continue to age and they’re going to have to be replaced at some point,” Penca said. “It’s not going to be cheaper with the cost of inflation and the cost of materials to replace them in the future. It’s only going to be more expensive and what we’re really trying to do is use this facility assessment and the processes we use to prioritize needs and then just keep chipping at way at this aging old inventory we have of schools.”

He added that investing in updates now could prevent larger tax increases later.

“Every four to six years, if we can replace a school or two, then we can maintain a tax rate that’s fairly level versus we kick the can down the road, and then five, six, 10 years from now all of a sudden we have five schools that need to be replaced. We would be looking at a big spike in the tax rate,” Penca said. “We’re just trying to be mindful of the impact on taxes, but also keep addressing the needs that we have in the district to continue to maintain and upgrade our facilities and make sure they’re prepared for modern teaching and learning.”

More about FUSD’s bonds is available at fusd1.org/domain/2082.