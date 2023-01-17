 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

FUSD schools closed Wednesday due to winter weather

  • 0
Heading Home Through The Storm

In this November 2019 file photo, students climb into a school bus outside Marshall Elementary School as snow falls.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun file

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) announced Tuesday afternoon that its schools would be continue to be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, in response to the winter weather.

The district and other Flagstaff K-12 schools were also closed Tuesday due to the storm, which brought over 30 inches of snow to the city since Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. This is the district's fourth snow day this school year, with one delayed start on Jan. 3.

Other local schools announcing closures Wednesday include San Francisco de Asis Catholic School, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Northland Preparatory Academy and Flagstaff Junior Academy.

Wednesday’s closure at FUSD includes FACTS, before and after school activities and food service, according to the announcement, which was made around 3 p.m. Tuesday

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities and timelines for mobilizing communication,” it said.

People are also reading…

Updates and information about FUSD’s snow policies can be found at fusd1.org/snow.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)