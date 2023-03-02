Flagstaff schools readjusted their schedules Thursday in response to the winter weather, with some deciding to close entirely that day and others extending their planned delays.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) has announced that its schools will be closed Thursday, March 2 due to the winter weather.

On Wednesday evening, the district had planned for a two-hour delayed start, though "after further winter weather and road condition assessments " early Thursday morning, it decided to close its schools for the entire day.

This closure--the 12th for the district this school year-- includes food service and before and after school activities across the district.

Other K-12 schools that have canceled class Thursday include Flagstaff Junior Academy, Northland Preparatory Academy and Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff. Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy is continuing to hold remote classes.

Northern Arizona University (NAU) also made an announcement early Thursday morning, extending its planned delayed start from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses.

The delay is to allow time to clear snow and safely arrive on campus, according to the announcement.

University offices will be closed on these campuses until noon and all classes that start before noon are now canceled. Classes that begin at noon or later will continue as scheduled.

Coconino Community College will also delay its start to 12 p.m. Thursday at its Flagstaff campuses. The Page Center will be open as usual Thursday.

In its announcement, CCC asked students to check Canvas for communications from their instructors.

At NAU, campus dining locations will also be on a delayed scheduled Thursday--the Hot Spot will open at 9 a.m. and most others will be operating on weekend hours. More can be found on the NAUgo app.

NAU's announcement noted that the delay is only for the Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses, with students and employees at other locations, remote employees and those designated essential needing to plan for their usual schedules.

"Faculty members will determine how class work will be made up and communicate with students directly," according to the announcement.