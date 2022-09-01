FUSD school board candidates speak during FEA forum

The Flagstaff Education Association (FEA) hosted a candidate forum for Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) Monday evening as members of the community gathered in Flagstaff High School’s auditorium to hear candidates for the district’s governing board speak on their vision for the district.

There are five candidates for the two four-year seats open in this election: Kristine Pavlik, Erik Sather, Holly Jones, Gretchen Slover and Mindy Thomas. All except Slover were present at Monday’s forum. Each candidate introduced themselves before answering questions, first from a moderator and then from members of the audience.

Thomas said she was running “because I saw parents locked out of a school board meeting, mandates that took away the right to choose for ourselves and our parental rights over our children.”

She has experience managing a private school office and served as a treasurer for the Scouts, managing almost $100,000 in funds.

“My overall vision is to have the public understand the overarching policies and regulations that are being rewritten and implemented in our education system,” she said in her introduction. “ ... I want people to be the protectors of our liberty and then work to pass that on to our children in the schools. I would like to see transparency in every area of our district so that the public can get any information they ask for and be able to understand it so the people can make the decisions about how their money is spent and what their children are taught.”

Pavlik is the mother of two current students in the district and grew up attending FUSD schools. She described herself as "a passionate advocate for public education as well as for family and child well-being."

She has experience working in nonprofit accounting and administration, and said she'd administered millions in grant funds through work with local government. She also mentioned her background in early childhood education and past experience with foster parenting.

“Public education is the base upon which we build our democracy," she said. “I think it is more important than ever that we are electing school board members that listen, learn and make decisions that consider the needs of all students, that respect and honor educators, and that will fight for a students rights to a safe and inclusive learning environment as well as their right to an accurate education that will truly prepare them for success in their future … . I also think it's crucial to elect individuals that embrace, recognize and celebrate diversity, and understand that educational equity relies on considering the history and needs and cultures of everyone in our school community.”

Jones is a former FUSD educator who spent 15 years working for the district and as a coach and mentor at Northern Arizona University. She also said she has experience on several nonprofit boards.

“My passion is to work with students, teachers, student-teachers, and so the reason I’m running is to get involved and to support teachers, staff and the students,” she said. “ ... I’m going to use my forward-thinking, growth mindset and really focus on being a positive change for FUSD.”

She said she is trying to bring transparency to the district, involve families and teachers in decision-making and support teachers.

“As a teacher, watching my fellow educators, I know that they devote the time -- the classroom time and the time after. They’re there long before and after administrators leave, the district building is closed; you can go to any elementary school and you'll see teachers there until 8, 9 o’clock at night, so I want to make sure we’re supporting them.”

Sather has been a Flagstaff resident since 2008 and has two kids who attend district schools. He is running he believes "in the power of education for all of us.”

He works in NAU's Office of Communications and, if elected, hopes to be a community representative and steward on FUSD’s board.

“I believe that education is for the entire community,” he said. “The public schools build communities [and] strong communities support strong economies, healthy families and provide the ability to adapt to a fast-changing world. I also believe that the values of our schools mirror the values of our community and vice versa.”

Topics brought up in the question and answer portion included the bond and budget override measures also on November’s ballot, strategies to attract and retain educators, critical race theory and social emotional learning.

The positives

When asked where FUSD shines, all of the candidates mentioned the efforts of people in the district, whether administration, teachers, staff or students.

Pavlik said FUSD excels in its ability to “successfully foster a feeling of community and belonging, not only at the district level, but at each individual school” -- which she has seen as a parent in the district.

“That comes from our district leadership providing school administrators with the tools they need so they can support teachers … [who] feel empowered to meet the needs of all our students, and then parents are being invited into the school community as well.”

Jones, Thomas and Sather all mentioned the district’s extracurricular activities. Jones said the district was able to provide options for students in areas, such as robotics, automotives and culinary arts, that other schools in Flagstaff are not able to at the same level. Thomas focused on sports, which “have been an excellent means for community building, character enrichment and physical health for students that participate.”

Sather gave district math nights, the annual STEM night at the Walkup Skydome and the efforts of FUSD high school students to start a writing workshop at NAU during COVID as examples of how the district’s people shine.

“I’ve seen the dedication of faculty and staff to go above and beyond,” he said. “ ... The passion and dedication of both students and teachers is well beyond inspiring.”

Jones also mentioned the district’s special education department.

“I know many teachers in special education, and the amount of time and devotion that they have to students and that they treat these students just like they’re their own, just like other teachers," she said. "I think it says a lot about our district that we’re able to meet the needs of all those students.”

Thomas highlighted FUSD’s “organized fundamental infrastructure,” saying “We have dedicated teachers who are willing to help our students navigate their educational choices, and I’ve talked to many parents who have been very happy with their IEPs [individualized education plans]."

Building trust

Transparency and rebuilding trust in the district was the most common item candidates said they would focus on improving if elected, with Sather, Jones and Thomas specifically mentioning it in their answers.

Jones said she would work to regain the trust of families, teachers and staff, by making sure the board is engaged, involved and transparent.

“When you look at what makes a board successful, transparency typically will come up right away,” she said. “n... Even if maybe things aren’t great, they’re going to know that we’re all on the same page ... . I always teach players and students we might all be on the wrong page, but if we’re together, we’re going to achieve more.”

Sather said he would also focus on transparency and trust, explaining the issues the board is considering as well as the data it is using to make decisions.

“We also need to continue to be very flexible as school board members,” he said, giving the district’s response to this summer’s flooding off Highway 180 as an example of the board doing this well.

While Thomas also mentioned transparency and accountability, her answer focused on district finances. She said she believed FUSD’s “top challenge” is money management and that the district “has overspent millions of dollars while still asking for more money and not meeting the academic needs of the students.”

She said she would analyze the budget to find better ways of spending that focus on students and teachers, and give families and taxpayers a better idea of where district funds are being used.

“This way we can help our kids back on track in excellence in academics and be able to fund it long term.”

Pavlik said her focus as a board member would be to listen to teachers, staff, students and families.

“I think the key to creating a district that engages families and the broader community is listening and making sure people feel heard,” she said. “I really think it’s the foundation for all of the other issues that I hope to address as a school board member.”

Some of those issues were teacher retention, student mental health and student performance.

Staying engaged

One member of the audience was Rachael Jesus, a district student and one of the presidents of her school’s Conservative Club. She had come with her mother, on a teacher’s suggestion, to learn more about the election process.

She thought the event should have been better advertised to students, as she hadn’t heard about it other than from her teacher.

“I realized it was a bunch of parents and teachers who knew -- which feels counterproductive because our own students don’t know of these events, because they’re not really promoting it at the schools," she said.

Watching the forum, she said, taught her that “there are very contradicting thoughts on everything.”

She said she wanted to know more about the candidates' approaches to teaching race.

“I had a problem with how the three candidates up there who were advocating for CRT [critical race theory] simply said that they trust teachers to teach it correctly, but that doesn’t really ensure everything,” she said. “I wanted to know more about how they will take personal steps to ensure teachers won’t add their own personal opinion to teaching this history.

"I take a lot of AP classes and they're right, CRT is specifically college-level history, not available in general history, and that's because it's a lot to handle and it creates a lot of different views and opinions. ... If taught wrong, it's not going to benefit the kids well, especially when they're growing into adulthood and get to college and they don't know how to successfully have civil conversations with each other when it comes to politics."

The next FUSD board members will be selected on the November ballot. More about the candidates can be found at coconino.az.gov/2874/2022-Governing-Board-Candidates. A recording of this forum is on FEA’s Facebook page.