FUSD receives results of new standardized testing

Flagstaff Unified School District’s governing board was presented during a meeting Tuesday with the standardized testing results from spring 2022.

Mike Vogler, the district's director of research assessment data, began the meeting by summarizing the district’s benchmark results throughout the previous school year. FUSD administers benchmark assessments in the spring, summer and fall to measure student progress throughout the year.

Students in elementary school (grades K-5, AIMSWeb+) mostly received scores in the average to well-above average range for all subject areas. Grades sixth through eighth (Study Island) also saw benchmark scores improve throughout the previous school year, with the exception of seventh-grade ELA (English language arts), according to Vogler's presentation.

AASA

This was the first year of the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment (AASA), Arizona’s new standardized test for students in third through eighth grade. The pandemic has also made tracking scores over time more difficult -- the AZM2 was not administered in 2020, and fewer students than usual took the test in 2021.

Scores from the previous assessment (AZM2) show a similar decline in the percent of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders receiving proficient scores in ELA from a peak in 2019. Each grade had seen rising percentages between 2017 and 2019, with fifth-graders showing the steepest rise.

AZM2 math scores for third- through fifth-graders followed a similar pattern, though the decline from 2019 to 2021 was steeper (just under 20% of fourth-graders received proficient scores in 2021, for example). Math scores had also fallen for fourth- and fifth-grade students in 2017, while third grade continued to rise.

Sixth- through eighth-graders saw a similar pattern in AZM2 ELA scores over time -- a rise of varying degree through 2018, similar scores in 2019 and a decline through 2021. Math scores were more mixed for this age, with sixth grade seeing a dip in 2017 and peaks in 2016 and 2018, seventh grade remaining steady through 2018, followed by a peak in 2019 and eighth grade falling in 2016 before rising through 2018. As with the other categories, sixth- through eighth-grade math scores fell in recent years, beginning in 2018 for sixth and eighth grade and in 2019 for seventh grade.

As a different assessment, the AASA cannot make perfect comparisons to previous years’ AZM2 results.

"The scaled scores correlate, but the breakdowns between the different categories doesn't correlate -- which I don't think is surprising," Vogler said. "When it came to grade levels, the biggest thing I can remark from this is that our pass rates declined in middle school."

The AIMSWeb+ and AASA data correlate well, he said, as well as that 2022 AASA scores for most grades have a higher pass rate than in 2021. Pass rates were highest among fourth-graders and declined in middle school.

In the AASA ELA section, over 40% of fourth-graders received proficient scores on the spring 2022 test, as did a similar percentage (slightly under 30%) of both third- and fifth-graders. In math, over 30% of third- through fifth-graders received a proficient score, with the highest percentage again being in fourth grade.

The 2022 AASA results for sixth through eighth grade show a higher percentage of ELA proficient students in seventh grade (about 30%, compared to 20% for eighth grade and slightly higher for sixth). Math results were closer between the three grades, with all having about 15% of students with proficient scores in 2022.

For both the district and state, ELA scores tended to be higher, and FUSD fourth-graders had a higher percent proficiency than in Arizona overall.

The district’s lowest-scoring areas included reading for information, writing with evidence and elaboration. When divided by grade level, the lowest scores were all in math, with third through fifth grades scoring lowest on fractions, numbers and operations, sixth through seventh on the number system and eighth grade on geometry.

ACT Suite

FUSD ninth-graders took the ACT Aspire this year, a test that compares student performance to ACT benchmarks.

FUSD scores on the Aspire were similar to those across Arizona, Vogler said. As with the younger grades, a higher percentage of FUSD ninth-graders scored proficient in English (30.58%) and reading (33.62%) than in mathematics (20.75%). The subject with the lowest percent proficiency was science, with 16.42% receiving proficient scores.

The assessment also includes predictions for composite ACT scores -- in 2024, FUSD's predicted average is between 15.5 and 19. The district’s average composite score in 2022 was 21, down from the 2021 high of 22.5.

Areas of strength Vogler identified based on the ACT Aspire scores included standard English conventions, craft and structure, statistics and probability, data interpretation, and language use and conventions. Areas of opportunity included writing production, making inferences and drawing conclusions, number and quantity, scientific investigation and providing examples, and reasoning to support arguments.

Scores for the full ACT test (taken in 11th grade) have declined or stayed similar since April 2019. As with the AZM2, the pandemic has affected testing in recent years: fewer students took the test in 2021 and the 2020 test was delayed to October.

The percentage of students meeting ACT college readiness benchmarks in the district followed a similar pattern across subjects, though at different levels. Most either stayed the same or rose from 2019 to 2020, then fell in 2021. The 2022 rates remained at a similarly low level to the previous year.

In math, scores stayed the same in 2019 and 2020 (26%), then fell to 15% in 2021 and to 13% in April 2022. Students meeting science standards rose to 28% in 2020 (from 23% in 2019) before falling to 19% in 2021 and 20% in 2022. STEM had a high of 14% in 2020 and a low of 5% in 2022.

As with 2022 results, a much larger percentage of students met ELA benchmarks for college readiness, though following a similar pattern. English scores rose from 45% to 47% in 2020 before falling to 39% in 2021 and 38% in 2022. Reading had a sharper rise in 2020, to 38% (from 29% in 2019) and fell to 26% in 2021 and 25% in 2022.

Strengths Vogler identified for the ACT test included evaluating models and making inferences, writing craft and structure, statistics and probability, language knowledge and integrating essential skills. Opportunities included scientific investigation, integration of knowledge and ideas, standard English conventions, number, quantity and geometry.

Vogler said the district will be communicating about the results with administration and teachers, including training and workshops on classroom implementation.

The district will continue to complete benchmark assessments in the fall, winter and spring of the current school year. The next round of standardized testing is scheduled to take place in March and April of 2023.

The full board meeting, including the presentation, can be found here.