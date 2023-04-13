Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board approved on Tuesday at its meeting a position description for a new teacher mentor as part of a change to the district’s teacher induction program for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district had received a two-year grant from the Arizona K-12 Center to employ a new teacher mentor and will be using Title II funds for two other new teacher mentors. One mentor each will be working with new teachers in the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

The grant is specifically for new teacher induction, mentoring and support. The mentors will be spending time in the new teachers’ classrooms, providing evaluations and helping them learn tasks such as classroom management and lesson planning.

The structure is based on recommendations from the Arizona Department of Education's Beginning Teacher Induction Standards.

Heather Ziegler, the learning, technology and innovation assistant director for FUSD, said the district hires between 85 and 90 teachers each year, 70% of whom are in their first three years of teaching.

“When we received this [grant], we also wanted to look at how our mentor-mentee program is currently structured and really looked at the way we structure our current capacity for new teachers," she said.

Ziegler said that this is a shift from FUSD’s current system, which right now is closer to a “buddy system.”

“To date in FUSD, we’ve been limited to the colleague support or buddy type of program due to a number of factors, including awareness surrounding research funding and access to effective training,” she said in a presentation during a February board meeting. “This grant would provide an opportunity for our district to implement a really solid proven model of beginning teacher support.”

Learning, technology and innovation coordinator Renda Fisk also presented on the mentor program.

“Research shows that teacher quality is the most important factor in student success,” she said. “ ... This program is grounded in the Arizona beginning teacher induction standards, and those state that developing effective teachers — those that stay and have the knowledge and skills to help all students achieve their maximum potential — takes that intentional work.”

Fisk noted that early-career teachers have higher retention rates when they receive “comprehensive induction support.” At the February meeting, Ziegler said that between 40% and 50% of teachers leave the profession in their first five years of teaching.

The grant funds the position for two years, so the program will be adjusting over time.

“[We’ll be] really focusing in with strong mentor support within those first two years of the teaching program with our new teachers, and in year three scaling that back a little bit to be somewhat of that buddy system within the schools,” Ziegler explained. “Then still having a very targeted approach when it comes to the first three years of having ongoing professional development how we can support them”

A recording of Tuesday’s board meeting is available online. Discussion of the teacher mentor program begins at about one hour.