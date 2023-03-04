With additional weather-related cancellations occurring this week, Flagstaff schools are continuing to adjust schedules to make up for lost time. For teachers at Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), getting caught up includes an additional five days at the end of the year.

FUSD has called 12 snow days so far this school year — 10 more than the extra makeup days built into its calendar. As that total rose over the past two months, the district has had to make and adjust plans for students and staff to make up the time.

While its plan for students involves a shortened calendar and extensions of half days, the district is requiring employees to make up five days of instructional time by June 24.

This was originally announced to staff on Feb. 23, but an email sent the previous month (Jan. 13) outlined a similar plan should there be any more cancellations.

“Teachers, certified and licensed profession[al]s (nine-month employees) would be expected to work the missed days after Memorial Day or utilize leave on those scheduled makeup days,” FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca wrote in the Jan. 13 email of FUSD’s plans for staff in the event of additional cancellations. “These days could be used for curriculum work, collaboration and training. Classified/hourly staff could make up the missed hours during the same week of the cancellation, utilize leave or work any needed hours after Memorial Day.”

The district called seven snow days between the two messages and has called three more since.

Staff will only need to make up five of these cancellations as the district has allowed remote work during the five most recent snow days, a policy Penca said is likely to continue into future years.

Different requirements

In the past, district teachers have made up snowdays at the same time as their students. This year, however, there are some differences.

Some of the students’ time will be made up by extending half days — time the teachers would have already been working on professional development and other tasks. There is also a shortened calendar for students, made possible by changes to the state’s instructional time delivery requirements, according to Penca.

Penca said student requirements “used to be more rigid” in requiring the exact 180 days to be made up. He said additional flexibility had passed a few years ago, allowing the district to meet only the required instructional hours.

“That’s kind of made a mess, because now the kids, they have a lot more flexibility than staff,” he said.

This winter’s higher-than-usual cancellation total has shown new impacts of having different sets of requirements.

“It’s revealing changes where the students have different methods or processes for dealing with their lost time and staff don’t have that same flexibility because most of them are on a day schedule,” he said.

Contract changes

Flagstaff Education Association (FEA) President Derek Born said making up time from snowdays is a new requirement for the district and one that creates issues for its employees.

“I’ve got a lot of educators in a whole host of different situations that have been pretty frustrated with this situation,” he said. “It’s anything from doesn’t the district understand and respect all of the hours we donate and sacrifice above and beyond our contract time, and do we really have to claw back every last second at the end when it’s really inconvenient for families and schedules and obligations and trips that are booked and so on?”

Contract templates were on the agenda at Tuesday’s board meeting, which Born attended, making a public comment about his concerns. The item was tabled after some discussion and is expected to be brought back later this month.

A recording of this meeting can be seen online.

During the discussion, Penca cited an opinion from FUSD’s legal counsel that not requiring staff to make up the time would be an illegal gift of public funds. Doing so could cost the district over $800,000 in salary for time employees didn’t actually work, he said later.

“We can’t give these days away if the contract didn’t give us the authority to do so — which I don’t believe that the ones that people are working under now provide flexibility to just give that time away,” he said.

Section 7 of Article 9 of the Arizona Constitution in part says that subdivisions of the state (including public school districts) cannot “give or loan its credit in the aid of or make any donation or grant, by subsidy or otherwise, to any individual ... except as to such ownerships as may accrue to the state by operation or provision of the law or as authorized by law solely for investment of the monies in the various funds of the state.”

An attorney general opinion from 1983 notes that “[additional] payment for services which a teacher is already legally obligated to perform would constitute a gift in violation” of that section of the Arizona Constitution.

In Penca’s understanding, removing the makeup day requirement would be a similar violation.

“If we said that all teachers or licensed professionals don’t have to make up those five days ... it’s over $800,000 of our funds that we’re just giving away,” he said. “Our interpretation is our contract doesn’t allow that and that might violate the gift clause of the Arizona Constitution.”

Born said, however, that the district’s previous contracts had allowed for this scenario. Extensive changes to the wording had changed this to be more vague, he said.

“We’ve had situations just like this before in the last 20 years in FUSD,” he said. “Years where the snowdays far exceed what was calendared and years where we had to change the early-release days to make them full days for the students to make up instructional minutes. The thing that’s different this time around is the educators were never asked to extend our contract days out into the summer.”

Born has worked for the district since 2008 and said he remembers these situations firsthand, but not the specific years. These happened under the previous superintendent, he said.

He said that the contract templates had gone through extensive revisions a few years ago when the district hired a new counsel. Almost all of the contract wording had changed at that time and this year’s makeup day requirement was an unexpected result of those changes, he said.

“[When we] were negotiating the change, we didn’t know that this new language was going to take away language that had been there in the previous version that allowed educators to be forgiven those days, if need be,” he said.

He added: “The biggest frustration of the whole thing is that we never believed we were negotiating this benefit away, and we all believed we would be able to just do it like in the past, but now their attorney says, ‘No.’”

The proposed 2023-2024 contracts listed in the Feb. 28 agenda includes language about employee time requirements. The one for certified employees, for example, says the contract year will align with the official district calendar adopted by the board.

“If, however, an emergency or other circumstance as determined and declared by the governing board or its authorized designee delays the opening or requires the closing of schools, the period of time covered by this contract shall be extended so as to maintain open schools for the number of days required by law and/or the governing board without additional compensation to teacher,” it reads. “Teacher will be present and perform any and all assigned duties and understands and agrees that there will be occasions requiring teachers presence outside of the regular duty hours for which teacher will receive no additional compensation ... .”

The same language is included in the 22-23 school year’s certified contract template and templates the previous two school years.

A section of a 2018-2019 certified contract, which FEA is asking be included in future contracts, specifically mentions snow cancellations as an exception.

“If the number of service days is less than the days required by this contract, a pro-rata reduction may be made in the amount of compensation due under this Contract or any Addendum to this Contract,” it reads. “ ... This paragraph will not apply to snow days or extreme weather days as designated by the District.”

“When you look at it now in hindsight, it was written a lot more clearly on that point,” Born said. “ ... It made it really clear and really explicit that snowdays can be forgiven in that way and thus wouldn’t be a gift. It’s a negotiated benefit.”

Penca did say there was “some kind of possibility” that future contracts might be able to remove the requirement that staff make up snowdays. While he said approving the contract template is the board’s decision, the district was discussing the matter and seeking legal advice.

One potential issue Penca saw with this approach was if it created different expectations or benefits for different groups of employees.

“I think it would be difficult to give one group the benefit and not others,” he said. “It can be done, it just might have a culture or a morale impact, and I think that’s a big issue that needs to really be thought through carefully before that could just be added into one group of employees’ contract into the future. I think that’s probably the bigger issue, the messier issue to solve.”

Employees working a 12-month schedule and those still needing to come in and work during cancellations were examples he gave as to why the district wouldn’t be able to end the requirement for all its staff.

When asked whether the extra work staff might be putting in throughout the school year could count toward the five days, Penca said, “I don’t think so.”

“In my opinion, the contract work agreements we have I don’t think give us the authority to give away the resource, the time and the compensation we’re providing for that time to just do that,” he said. “ ... I totally understand, have empathy for the amount of time that teachers [put in] their work day and work time, and I would say we have lots of staff who also do the things that our teachers [do].”

Some of the extra work teachers put in is covered under “professional expectations” he said, noting that the district had recently nixed a requirement for staff to log those uses of time to receive a bonus, instead adding it into their base pay.

Born said FEA’s focus was now on gaining flexibility for the makeup time and changing next year’s contract, as he said it didn’t look like there was much the organization could do to change this year’s requirement.

“It looks like we’re moving toward a better mutual understanding on that,” he said.

Making up time

“I don’t think having a few extra days at the end of the year is bad,” Penca said. “I view it as a gift or opportunity, because it allows for extra professional learning, collaborative curriculum work that we don’t get.”

He added: “That’s really important work to do.”

He noted that the 184 contract days only allow four days for professional development in a school year.

Options Penca said this group of employees has for making up the time is to take five full days by June 24 or to use accumulated leave as a replacement for those days.

That date was set to give as much flexibility for staff who had already planned vacations or other obligations directly after the school year while keeping payroll in the current fiscal year, he said.

The district and schools are planning options for work staff can do on those days, he said, and have asked employees to submit proposals of work or training they would like to do. Proposals will be reviewed by a committee and the final list of options employees can select from will be ready by their return from spring break.

“We’re trying to provide flexibility, have it be meaningful time but also further the efforts of the district that is connected with curriculum, professional development related to our district or our district strategic plan,” Penca said. “ ... We get such little time with this group of staff outside of the school days with kids, and so what a gift to get five extra days for professional learning collaboration.”

Remote work

For the five snowdays taken over the past two weeks, the district has created a new option to avoid adding more staff makeup days to the end of the year.

Since last Wednesday, staff in these categories have had the option to work remotely during snowdays that they could use for planning, meetings, professional learning and other tasks. (Staff choosing not to take this option can use leave time or take a deduction in pay.) Other district staff have still been working during the cancellations to respond to the weather in various ways.

Penca said this model has been successful, with “well above half” of staff opting for remote work, and that the district is likely to continue it in future years.

Born said that he hadn’t heard any complaints about this model and continuing it would “at least satisfy some of my group’s concerns.”

“It’s great to have the flexibility to do whatever needs to be done, clear out your inbox, plan some things, do grading, whatever it is that’s been piling up,” he said.