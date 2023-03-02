10:30 a.m. update: Northern Arizona University has announced that all classes on its Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses will be canceled today.

“Given current road conditions in and around Flagstaff and highway closures, campus will remain closed to allow city and county crews time and access to clear snow,” the announcement said. “Travel is discouraged.”

While the National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter storm warning ended at 11 a.m. today, the accumulated snow continues to affect travel. NWS has not updated snow totals at the Flagstaff airport since 5 p.m. yesterday, but lists other locations around Flagstaff as receiving more than 20 inches of snow by this morning.

NAU’s closure affects its Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses. Students and employees at other locations, including remote employees and those designated essential, should still plan for their usual schedules.

More information can be found at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert.

From Wednesday: Flagstaff schools readjusted their schedules this morning in response to the winter weather, with some deciding to close entirely that day and others extending their planned delays.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) has announced that its schools will be closed today due to the winter weather.

On Wednesday evening, the district had planned for a two-hour delayed start, though "after further winter weather and road condition assessments" early this morning, it decided to close its schools for the entire day.

This closure -- the 12th for the district this school year -- includes food service and before- and after-school activities across the district.

Other K-12 schools that have canceled class today include Flagstaff Junior Academy, Northland Preparatory Academy and Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff. Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy is continuing to have remote classes.

NAU also made an announcement early this morning, extending its planned delayed start from 10 a.m. to noon at its Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses.

Coconino Community College will also delay its start to noon today at its Flagstaff campuses. The Page Center will be open as usual today.

In its announcement, CCC asked students to check Canvas for communications from their instructors.

At NAU, campus dining locations will also be on a delayed scheduled today -- the Hot Spot will open at 9 a.m. and most others will be operating on weekend hours. More can be found on the NAUgo app.

"Faculty members will determine how class work will be made up and communicate with students directly," according to the announcement.