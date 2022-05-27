FUSD holds graduations for class of 2022

Ella Buzan celebrates collecting her high school diploma Friday morning during graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff High School in Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome. For more graduation photos, see Page A7, and for an online gallery of each school's ceremonies, visit azdailysun.com.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Coconino High School seniors Marcia Ortiz and Matias Ortiz wave to the crowd of family and friends Friday evening during the school's 2022 graduation ceremony hosted at the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) held graduation ceremonies for its class of 2022 Thursday and Friday. Seniors from Summit, Coconino and Flagstaff high schools walked the stage to close out their time in high school.
While Summit hosted an outdoor ceremony, both Coconino and Flagstaff returned to the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus after two years of pandemic-altered graduations. The pandemic's effects could still be seen, however, in the table offering free masks and hand sanitizer to attendees, and in the mentions made across several addresses.
"I am very proud FUSD was able to maintain in-person learning for the entire school year, and understand all of us were called on to do more to support one another and sustain student learning and school services during the surges of COVID-19 in the fall and winter months," district Superintendent Michael Penca said in an end-of-year message posted to the district’s website. " ... I wish the best for all of the students and staff who will not return to FUSD next school year and thank you for sharing your time and talents with us."
After each ceremony, the graduates joined a crowd of family and friends who were waiting for them with hugs, banners and bouquets.
“It’s awesome, I’m excited,” Noah Burdick said of his graduation from FHS. “I’m excited for the future; it’s a great feeling.”
He has plans to study health and technology at Coconino Community College before transferring to an international school in Norway to receive a bachelor’s in health science and nursing.
“It’s just natural to me,” he said of his interest in medicine. He said his dad, who is a nurse practitioner, was one of his inspirations.
“I think he worked hard and he’s got a big future ahead," Noah's dad, Jeremy Burdick said. "We’re excited to see where he goes, how he gets there."
Sandra Yazzie attended CHS’s graduation to support her son, Ronando. She said the ceremony went well.
“I’m glad he made it, even though the struggle he’s been going through,” she said. “I’m glad he toughed it out, even with the pandemic.”
“I'm so happy. I'm so proud,” Gioelys Pagan said about her graduation from Summit, the school she'd attended since eighth grade.
She hopes to one day be a lawyer, because she's “so good with arguing.”
“I'm really proud of my childhood friend,” said Amy Madrigal, a rising senior at FHS and Pagan's friend since second grade.
Another Summit graduate, Jeremy Orduna, said he was feeling “pretty good" after the ceremony.
He described his time at the school as “five out of five.”
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.
Orduna wasn’t sure what he was going to do next, but planned to continue working while looking for his next job.
His older sister, Jennifer Orduna, said she was proud of him. She is also a graduate of Summit.
“I’ve seen all of his hardships that he’s been through,” she said of Jeremy. “I’m very proud of him.”
Summit High School
Friends and families of Summit High School’s 2022 graduates gathered in the school’s parking lot Thursday evening to celebrate their students. About 50 students graduated from the school this year.
Graduate Jordan Lunsford gave the class address. After transferring to Summit earlier this school year, she had graduated in October.
Lunsford has a 5-month-old daughter, who she said was "the reason I am here today" and "the reason I am who I am."
“She has changed me for the better, and I am forever grateful that I get to be her mom,” Lunsford said of her daughter.
She thanked her mother and boyfriend for their loyalty and assistance, especially over the past year.
“Although I didn’t think I’d be graduating high school with a 5-month-old, I would not have wanted my life to turn out any other way,” she said. "So graduates, I hope by hearing my story, you’ll find your inspiration to overcome any challenges that you will face. Summit class of 2022, as we reach this point and go our separate ways, we must remember: although it is the end of this chapter, it is just the beginning of the rest of our lives.”
The faculty address was given by teacher Ray Serverian.
1 of 8
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Summit High School senior Angela Cortes shakes hands with Principal Chris Koenker after receiving her diploma Thursday evening during the school's graduation ceremony.
A crowd of family members and friends of Summit High School's newest graduating class gather to hand out hugs, kisses, flowers and balloons after the school's graduation ceremony comes to a close Thursday evening in the school's parking lot.
One graduation cap at Summit High School's ceremony Thursday evening reads "Mommy Did It," featuring photos of the grad's children. Summit has been a haven for teen parents over the years through their Teenage Parent Program, providing students an opportunity to attend and finish school while remaining close to their kids.
Summit High School senior Angela Cortes shakes hands with Principal Chris Koenker after receiving her diploma Thursday evening during the school's graduation ceremony.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Summit High School senior Estrella Garcia raises her new diploma in celebration Thursday evening during the school's graduation ceremony.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Summit High School senior Isabella Rivera-Gallegos raises her new diploma in celebration Thursday evening during the school's graduation ceremony.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Summit High School senior Gabriel Golden waves to the crowd as he walks on stage Thursday evening during the school's graduation ceremony.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
A crowd of family members and friends of Summit High School's newest graduating class gather to hand out hugs, kisses, flowers and balloons after the school's graduation ceremony comes to a close Thursday evening in the school's parking lot.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
One graduation cap at Summit High School's ceremony Thursday evening reads "Mommy Did It," featuring photos of the grad's children. Summit has been a haven for teen parents over the years through their Teenage Parent Program, providing students an opportunity to attend and finish school while remaining close to their kids.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Sandra Cortez-Brown delivers her How We Got Here speech Thursday evening at Summit High School's graduation ceremony held outside in the school's parking lot.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Summit High 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Jordan Lunsford delivers the Class Address Thursday evening during Summit High School's graduation ceremony held outside in the school's parking lot.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
“This is the most amazing group of graduate students that I have ever been able to work with and learn with,” he said. “Despite COVID stealing some of that time away, it is still important that we made the most of all the time we had together and that we made it to this most important event.”
He advised the students on decision-making and reminded them that the school will offer them assistance.
“Do not be afraid to take risks … . ... You cannot know whether you are making the right choice, but thoughtful examination will help you no matter the outcome. Rash decision-making leads to regret as often as not, but knowing you did your best in the moment will help you to try and find your success," he said.
Flagstaff High School
The Walkup Skydome was full of FHS graduates and their families, friends and teachers for Friday morning’s graduation. A total of 25 of the school’s graduates had participated in the AP Academy program and 11 had chosen to join the armed forces. The graduating class had earned a total of about $2 million in scholarships.
Among the students who gave speeches at the ceremony were senior speaker Sydney Wooldridge and Student Senior Body President Cora Miller, who dedicated her speech to her mom.
"I know that some of us think that this might be a scary, maybe even sad time right now,” Miller said. “We’re graduating, and some people think we have it all together, but in reality, we don’t ... .
She continued: "Graduation is an ending, but also a beginning. A beginning to anything you want, anything you can desire in life. It’s OK to make mistakes right now. Keep making them, because you’re allowed to. “
The school’s principal, Libby Miller, who had come to the district in January, acknowledged one of her predecessors in the role, Tony Cullen, as well as the work the school’s staff and students had done to get to graduation.
“Staff, we’ve been through quite a year,” she said, “COVID, four principals and many pressing challenges ourselves, yet you still show up with a smile on your face and the dedication your students deserve. The perseverance you demonstrate daily is inspirational.
1 of 11
Graduation Day
Samuel Thomas chats with Principal Libby Miller as he collects his high school diploma Friday morning during Flagstaff High School graduation ceremonies in the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Ella Buzan celebrates collecting her high school diploma Friday morning during graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff High School in Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome. For more graduation photos, see Page A7, and for an online gallery of each school's ceremonies, visit azdailysun.com.
Samuel Thomas chats with Principal Libby Miller as he collects his high school diploma Friday morning during Flagstaff High School graduation ceremonies in the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
School's Out for Summer
Graduates toss their mortar boards into the air at the end of graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff High School Friday morning inside Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Flagstaff High School Graduation
Ella Buzan celebrates collecting her high school diploma Friday morning during graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff High School in Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome. For more graduation photos, see Page A7, and for an online gallery of each school's ceremonies, visit azdailysun.com.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
FHS Graduation
Nate Adams hugs Flagstaff High School Principal Libby Miller during graduation ceremonies Friday morning in the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Flagstaff High Graduation
Tristen Morgan gives fist-bumps to faculty while walking to collect his high school diploma Friday afternoon at Flagstaff High School’s graduation ceremony in the Walkup Skydome.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Graduation Performance
Bryce Kotalik plays drums during a special performance Friday at the Flagstaff High School graduation ceremony in the NAU Walkup Skydome.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Student Address
Sydney Wooldridge delivers the Senior Speech Friday morning at the Flagstaff High School graduation ceremony in Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Future Marine
Katherine Ellenberger shakes the hand of her Marine Corps recruiter Friday morning during Flagstaff High School graduation ceremonies in the Walkup Skydome on the NAU campus.
Jake Bacon, Ariozna Daily Sun
Mortar Message
The mortar board of a Flagstaff High School graduate indicates her next step Friday morning during graduation ceremonies in the Walkup Skydome.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Waving To Family
Chenoa Sam waves to family in the stands Friday morning while walking in to graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff High School in Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
A Shout Out to His Peeps
Aaron Reasor shouts out from the stage Friday morning after collecting his high school diploma during graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff High School at the NAU Walkup Skydome.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
“… Graduates, I know these last few years have not been easy for you; however, you can choose to be a victim of circumstance, or a navigator of the circumstance,” she said. “Having had the privilege to get to know so many of you, I know you have what it takes to become navigators. I encourage you to take this and mold into a new experience. Acknowledge what strengths you have developed because of this and use them in your coming years. Bring that into the new world.”
Coconino High School
The Skydome was just as full Friday evening for the district's last graduation. Among the honors CHS Principal Stacie Zanzucchi listed the class as having achieved were IB diplomas, two students accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy, full-ride scholarships to a variety of schools and several who had earned a seal of biliteracy, The class had earned over $4 million in scholarships, she said.
“They have shown perseverance and persistence over the last few years and have brought hope and promise to CHS,” she said.
The ceremony included addresses from students including valedictorian Oscar Landa Samano and Trever Petersen, senior class president. Northern Arizona Distance Learning graduate and musician Avery Rhoton performed a few of her original songs to honor the school "where it all started."
There was also a presentation of the senior class’s gift to the school: two digital banner displays.
In his speech, Landa Samano thanked his family, CHS and his home community of Sunnyside.
“The community that was supposed to lead me to failure was the same community where I fell in love with STEM. It's the community where I learned the value of education,” he said. “In this community, I learned that hard work, perseverance and commitment will enable you to achieve anything. Because of this community -- the Sunnyside community, the CHS community, the Flagstaff community -- I've become the person I am today. “
Two teacher dedicatees -- Lori Wright and Bryce Brother -- were recognized for their accomplishments and dedication. This is Wright's 24th year celebrating graduation at CHS and Brother’s last teaching at the school, they said.
“As you walk across this stage and you graduate from CHS, I want you to think about life like you do an at-bat,” Wright said. “... I want you to step into the box of life, and I want you to stare that pitcher down, expect a curveball. But if you get a fastball, you hit the cover off of it.”
1 of 10
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School senior Oscar Landa Samano delivers the Honor Address Friday evening during the school's graduation ceremony hosted at Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.
Coconino High School seniors Evelyn Marella and Angeline Trejo recognize the Teacher Dedicatees Friday evening during the school's 2022 graduation ceremony hosted at Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.
Coconino High School seniors Marcia Ortiz and Matias Ortiz wave to the crowd of family and friends Friday evening during the school's 2022 graduation ceremony hosted at the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Coconino High School senior Oscar Landa Samano delivers the Honor Address Friday evening during the school's graduation ceremony hosted at Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
In a sea of graduation caps, a few are customly decorated Friday afternoon during Coconino High School's graduation ceremony inside NAU's Walkup Skydome.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School seniors Evelyn Marella and Angeline Trejo recognize the Teacher Dedicatees Friday evening during the school's 2022 graduation ceremony hosted at Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School senior Avery Rhoton sings one of her songs to the school's class of graduates Friday evening during commencement hosted at NAU's Walkup Skydome.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School senior Ryanna Begay delivers the Navajo Welcome Speech Friday during the school's graduation ceremony hosted at the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Nearly 400 seniors from Coconino High School sit in the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus Friday evening waiting to cross the stage and officially graduate high school.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School senior Jonathan Padilla delivers the English Welcome Speech Friday evening during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony hosted at NAU's Walkup Skydome.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School senior Daysy Medina Lopez walks to her seat Friday evening during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony hosted at the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School senior Madison Lorenzo walks to her seat Friday evening during Coconino's 2022 commencement ceremony hosted at NAU's Walkup Skydome.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
CHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony
Coconino High School seniors Marcia Ortiz and Matias Ortiz wave to the crowd of family and friends Friday evening during the school's 2022 graduation ceremony hosted at the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.
Ella Buzan celebrates collecting her high school diploma Friday morning during graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff High School in Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome. For more graduation photos, see Page A7, and for an online gallery of each school's ceremonies, visit azdailysun.com.
Coconino High School seniors Marcia Ortiz and Matias Ortiz wave to the crowd of family and friends Friday evening during the school's 2022 graduation ceremony hosted at the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus.