FUSD holds graduations for class of 2022

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) held graduation ceremonies for its class of 2022 Thursday and Friday. Seniors from Summit, Coconino and Flagstaff high schools walked the stage to close out their time in high school.

While Summit hosted an outdoor ceremony, both Coconino and Flagstaff returned to the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus after two years of pandemic-altered graduations. The pandemic's effects could still be seen, however, in the table offering free masks and hand sanitizer to attendees, and in the mentions made across several addresses.

"I am very proud FUSD was able to maintain in-person learning for the entire school year, and understand all of us were called on to do more to support one another and sustain student learning and school services during the surges of COVID-19 in the fall and winter months," district Superintendent Michael Penca said in an end-of-year message posted to the district’s website. " ... I wish the best for all of the students and staff who will not return to FUSD next school year and thank you for sharing your time and talents with us."

After each ceremony, the graduates joined a crowd of family and friends who were waiting for them with hugs, banners and bouquets.

“It’s awesome, I’m excited,” Noah Burdick said of his graduation from FHS. “I’m excited for the future; it’s a great feeling.”

He has plans to study health and technology at Coconino Community College before transferring to an international school in Norway to receive a bachelor’s in health science and nursing.

“It’s just natural to me,” he said of his interest in medicine. He said his dad, who is a nurse practitioner, was one of his inspirations.

“I think he worked hard and he’s got a big future ahead," Noah's dad, Jeremy Burdick said. "We’re excited to see where he goes, how he gets there."

Sandra Yazzie attended CHS’s graduation to support her son, Ronando. She said the ceremony went well.

“I’m glad he made it, even though the struggle he’s been going through,” she said. “I’m glad he toughed it out, even with the pandemic.”

“I'm so happy. I'm so proud,” Gioelys Pagan said about her graduation from Summit, the school she'd attended since eighth grade.

She hopes to one day be a lawyer, because she's “so good with arguing.”

“I'm really proud of my childhood friend,” said Amy Madrigal, a rising senior at FHS and Pagan's friend since second grade.

Another Summit graduate, Jeremy Orduna, said he was feeling “pretty good" after the ceremony.

He described his time at the school as “five out of five.”

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

Orduna wasn’t sure what he was going to do next, but planned to continue working while looking for his next job.

His older sister, Jennifer Orduna, said she was proud of him. She is also a graduate of Summit.

“I’ve seen all of his hardships that he’s been through,” she said of Jeremy. “I’m very proud of him.”

Summit High School

Friends and families of Summit High School’s 2022 graduates gathered in the school’s parking lot Thursday evening to celebrate their students. About 50 students graduated from the school this year.

Graduate Jordan Lunsford gave the class address. After transferring to Summit earlier this school year, she had graduated in October.

Lunsford has a 5-month-old daughter, who she said was "the reason I am here today" and "the reason I am who I am."

“She has changed me for the better, and I am forever grateful that I get to be her mom,” Lunsford said of her daughter.

She thanked her mother and boyfriend for their loyalty and assistance, especially over the past year.

“Although I didn’t think I’d be graduating high school with a 5-month-old, I would not have wanted my life to turn out any other way,” she said. "So graduates, I hope by hearing my story, you’ll find your inspiration to overcome any challenges that you will face. Summit class of 2022, as we reach this point and go our separate ways, we must remember: although it is the end of this chapter, it is just the beginning of the rest of our lives.”

The faculty address was given by teacher Ray Serverian.

“This is the most amazing group of graduate students that I have ever been able to work with and learn with,” he said. “Despite COVID stealing some of that time away, it is still important that we made the most of all the time we had together and that we made it to this most important event.”

He advised the students on decision-making and reminded them that the school will offer them assistance.

“Do not be afraid to take risks … . ... You cannot know whether you are making the right choice, but thoughtful examination will help you no matter the outcome. Rash decision-making leads to regret as often as not, but knowing you did your best in the moment will help you to try and find your success," he said.

Flagstaff High School

The Walkup Skydome was full of FHS graduates and their families, friends and teachers for Friday morning’s graduation. A total of 25 of the school’s graduates had participated in the AP Academy program and 11 had chosen to join the armed forces. The graduating class had earned a total of about $2 million in scholarships.

Among the students who gave speeches at the ceremony were senior speaker Sydney Wooldridge and Student Senior Body President Cora Miller, who dedicated her speech to her mom.

"I know that some of us think that this might be a scary, maybe even sad time right now,” Miller said. “We’re graduating, and some people think we have it all together, but in reality, we don’t ... .

She continued: "Graduation is an ending, but also a beginning. A beginning to anything you want, anything you can desire in life. It’s OK to make mistakes right now. Keep making them, because you’re allowed to. “

The school’s principal, Libby Miller, who had come to the district in January, acknowledged one of her predecessors in the role, Tony Cullen, as well as the work the school’s staff and students had done to get to graduation.

“Staff, we’ve been through quite a year,” she said, “COVID, four principals and many pressing challenges ourselves, yet you still show up with a smile on your face and the dedication your students deserve. The perseverance you demonstrate daily is inspirational.

“… Graduates, I know these last few years have not been easy for you; however, you can choose to be a victim of circumstance, or a navigator of the circumstance,” she said. “Having had the privilege to get to know so many of you, I know you have what it takes to become navigators. I encourage you to take this and mold into a new experience. Acknowledge what strengths you have developed because of this and use them in your coming years. Bring that into the new world.”

Coconino High School

The Skydome was just as full Friday evening for the district's last graduation. Among the honors CHS Principal Stacie Zanzucchi listed the class as having achieved were IB diplomas, two students accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy, full-ride scholarships to a variety of schools and several who had earned a seal of biliteracy, The class had earned over $4 million in scholarships, she said.

“They have shown perseverance and persistence over the last few years and have brought hope and promise to CHS,” she said.

The ceremony included addresses from students including valedictorian Oscar Landa Samano and Trever Petersen, senior class president. Northern Arizona Distance Learning graduate and musician Avery Rhoton performed a few of her original songs to honor the school "where it all started."

There was also a presentation of the senior class’s gift to the school: two digital banner displays.

In his speech, Landa Samano thanked his family, CHS and his home community of Sunnyside.

“The community that was supposed to lead me to failure was the same community where I fell in love with STEM. It's the community where I learned the value of education,” he said. “In this community, I learned that hard work, perseverance and commitment will enable you to achieve anything. Because of this community -- the Sunnyside community, the CHS community, the Flagstaff community -- I've become the person I am today. “

Two teacher dedicatees -- Lori Wright and Bryce Brother -- were recognized for their accomplishments and dedication. This is Wright's 24th year celebrating graduation at CHS and Brother’s last teaching at the school, they said.

“As you walk across this stage and you graduate from CHS, I want you to think about life like you do an at-bat,” Wright said. “... I want you to step into the box of life, and I want you to stare that pitcher down, expect a curveball. But if you get a fastball, you hit the cover off of it.”

