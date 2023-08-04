The FUSD Foundation recently announced that it had raised $34,000 to donate to Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) music teachers through this year’s partnership with the Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival.

During the two-day festival in June, the partnership raised over $30,000 for teachers, including $9,000 in raffle tickets for an electric guitar, donated by Arizona Music Pro and signed by all of the performing bands.

The Debbi Grogan Memorial Fund was established in fall 2022 and is meant to support arts and music education in the district. It began in honor of Debbi Grogan, a Flagstaff resident and "music visionary" who helped launch the Blues and Brews Festival.

“The festival chose the foundation as our charitable partner in 2020 to have the largest impact on music education as we possibly could,” said FUSD foundation president Jennifer Grogan, who is also Debbi Grogan’s daughter. “Partnering with them has been hugely successful and I’m thrilled we can bring all this funding to music and arts across the district.”

In its first year, the partnership raised $22,000 to fund requests from FUSD music teachers ranging from ukulele strings to choral music to nesting hand drums.

The FUSD foundation also supports the district through a micro-grant program, which has funded more than 30 projects totaling $15,000 since it began in 2021. July’s announcement said the foundation hopes to begin another fund dedicated to supporting STEM programs and is partnering with a variety of local organizations.

“As a former FUSD governing board member, I know firsthand how critical it is for teachers to have the resources they need to teach effectively,” said FUSD foundation board vice president Carol Haden. “We’re very grateful for the generous donations of the community that allow the foundation to continue to support high quality education for our students.”

More information about the FUSD Foundation and Flagstaff’s Blues and Brews Music Festival can be found at fusdfoundation.org and flagstaffblues.org.