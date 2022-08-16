FUSD continues flood planning as school year underway

The Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) governing board at its meeting last week discussed plans for flooding at its school sites, focusing mostly on Sechrist Elementary, as the portion of Highway 180 directly in front of the school has flooded multiple times this summer.

During the Sechrist flooding events, water has covered the school’s parking lot, but so far it has not entered the building.

Justin DiNardi, the district’s director of operations, said at the meeting that he had met with the county, city and other stakeholders in recent weeks to identify the best course of action should there be flooding when school is in session.

The plan, which had been sent to families last week before the start of school, centered on the students sheltering in place while the roadway is closed. Families have been asked to wait to pick up children until any order is lifted for their safety and to aid cleanup efforts.

“We believe it’s safest to have [students] remain in the school until the floodwaters have receded and Highway 180 has opened,” said FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca. “We wouldn't release students; that's a lot of students who walk into the neighborhoods who attend that school ... Even if our parking lot’s OK, other areas might still be impacted by the floodwaters. We would hold them there until it’s safe to reunify or do that controlled release with families, and we would message them those details and that time and the procedures for doing so.”

DiNardi said the same plan will be in place for Cromer Elementary, which could be potentially impacted by flooding from the east side of the San Francisco Peaks.

“Cromer school will most certainly be a shelter in place scenario. However, that school site does have more options for release of children,” he said.

The district said it is working with ADOT to identify paths of travel to and from Cromer. DiNardi said it will be communicating the plan to stakeholders once it is finished.

FUSD will inform families at an affected school of a shelter-in-place action using phone, email and text should flooding affect a building or close the highway while school is in session.

Students who live in the affected area but attend other district schools will also be sheltering in place while the district establishes a reunification point at Flagstaff High School.

DiNardi said it was not expected that floodwaters would enter the building. The district does have a plan, though: “Shelter in place would be the go-to until we can facilitate the evacuation of the school site to a reunification point in Flagstaff High School.” He added that the Coconino Center of the Arts had been identified as the evacuation point, should Sechrist need one.

The western entrance is the part of the building most likely to be affected by the flooding based on current patterns. Students will be released from the buildings north and south entrances -- which the waters have not interfered with -- should there be any flooding of the parking lot or building.

“The floodpath at Sechrist itself does come over the parking lot directly,” DiNardi said. “Any efforts to stop that floodwater from coming through the parking lot would be to the deficit of the community. ... If we were to put any systems in place to prevent the water from coming onto our campus through our parking lot and further impacting our facilities, it would be pushing down the water to Highway 180 and further into the communities on the west side of 180.”

Sandbags have been placed along the west side of the building to protect it, and there are gaps to allow students to move from the pavement to the sidewalk when they are getting dropped off and picked up on days without an event. There are plans to close those gaps on the weekends, DiNardi said, and the walls can be fortified in event of a storm.

“We certainly intend to refortify and build that system as best as is possible to keep the floodwaters from coming out,” he said. “ ... I will get more sandbags out there, given the results of the storm (last Sunday).”

Board member Carole Gilmore commended a teacher and members of nearby neighborhoods she had seen helping protect Sechrist from flooding earlier in the season.

“I think we have a really concerned neighborhood that doesn't want something to happen to the school,” she said. “ ... Having the water run through the parking lot, nobody imagined that that water was going to go and be there."

The district is looking toward flood mitigation efforts in its capital planning, DiNardi said, and the city and county will be creating a new detention basin at the junction of Schultz Creek and 180.

The effects of the mitigation won’t be seen at the school until next year’s monsoon, however.

“I want to make sure that our school sites are prepared for these unforeseen events and that ... we can plan at these sites as we move forward,” he said.

A recording of the meeting is available at vimeo.com/737017430.